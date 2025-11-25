Doctor granted 2nd patent for dyslexia cure, students win big

Finding fast and effective treatments for Dyslexia have been few and far between. Parents are extremely frustrated that better resources are not available to help their child learn to read. Even the most widely accepted methods of remediating Dyslexia have failed to produce significant results. Dyslexia has been so difficult to solve that medical science has declared it incurable. Thankfully, this is no longer true and a medically based approach with exceptional results is now available to help students overcome their reading difficulties.

New developments in brain and vision science make it possible to permanently correct Dyslexia in just a few months. Clinical research by Dr. David Bloch has shown that the root cause of Dyslexia is not what experts thought it was. Conventional wisdom has been that Dyslexia is an auditory based problem, where readers are unable to process sound patterns in words causing them to misidentify and guess at words. Conversely, Dr. Bloch has discovered that the real cause of Dyslexia is that the reader cannot see visual patterns in words. This causes poor readers to mismatch what they see with the sounds they already know, resulting in many types of reading errors (additions, omissions, transpositions, and substitutions).

Dr. Bloch received his 2nd patent on his cure for Dyslexia in November 2025. His method uses a series of drills that reprogram how the brain files visual and auditory patterns. Once students with Dyslexia practice these drills, they learn to properly file the key patterns in words. This allows them to read both familiar and unfamiliar words in seconds, becoming highly proficient at word recognition in a few months. Educators and reading specialists that have observed Dr. Bloch’s process are completely blown away at how well it works. Watching students learn to read without emphasizing phonics, sight reading, picture books, or verbal cues was truly surprising. Teachers had no idea that reading scores could jump by hundreds of points so quickly.

Dr. Bloch’s process has proved that those with Dyslexia have all the necessary pre-requisites to read properly, and can be catapulted to a star reader in record time. His Brick It Out® method is convincing parents, educators, and medical professionals that sounding out words is no longer the best way to teach reading. Instead, those with Dyslexia need to be taught on how words are actually structured. Students need to understand that words are not just built from 26 letters and 26 sounds, but constructed of different size letter bricks. The bricks are presented and used much the same way colored toy bricks are used to build different model figures. Once a student understands how the bricks have a fixed size and can be used interchangeably, they can recognize words better.

Dyslexia is the number one learning disability in the United States. Up to 1 in 5 people have Dyslexia. It is considered the worse reading disability, because the reader cannot even begin to read the words correctly or in the right order. As a result, those with Dyslexia get confused and have poor reading comprehension. They are often stigmatized as being dumb, even though in reality they are often more intelligent, have larger speaking vocabulary, and have better oral comprehension than their classmates.

Dr. Bloch’s Reading Without Limits program not only builds reading skills, but it also bolsters reading confidence and motivation. When students with Dyslexia find out they read without any complicated rules and experience positive results fast, they are willing to try harder. The psychological and emotional impact of jumping to the head of the class does wonders for their self-esteem.

If you know someone that struggles with reading or that has Dyslexia, think about consulting Dr. Bloch. His treatment protocol is changing minds and changing the science of reading. Students and their families no longer need to stress about finding the right tools for reading success. To find out more about this revolutionary program visit their web site at: https://www.readingwithoutlimits.com/ or call their office at 760-392-7323 for a complimentary consultation.

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