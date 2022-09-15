What? Students with dyslexia beat their classmates in reading

Thanks to eye doctor and Dyslexia expert Dr. David Bloch, students with Dyslexia are jumping to the head of the class. Dr. Bloch’s patent pending process reprograms how a Dyslexic mind stores and retrieves reading related information, letting most poor readers perform better than their peers in 3 months. This program is so successful that 95% of students can begin to read properly on the first day of treatment.

Parents have been thrilled and thankful that a cure for Dyslexia has been found. Brittany Skipper was excited to find Dr. Bloch for her son that has Dyslexia. She said that the Reading Without Limits Program is not only a blessing, but a bargain compared to other Dyslexia programs.

She went on to say, “We looked at several Dyslexia programs for my first grader, Reagan. Reagan’s confidence was low, and he dreaded when he had to read. Dr. Bloch’s program was unlike any other in that he focuses on reading and eyesight using visual processing and tracking. After only five sessions, his reading and comprehension have improved, and he now looks forward to reading.” She went on to say, “I did my research, no program does what Reading Without Limits does, and Dr. Bloch is so thorough and patient, he is definitely a profound expert in his field.”

Dyslexia is the number one learning disability in the United States, affecting about 1 out 5 people. This means everyone knows somebody with this reading disability. But many are not aware of the stress and anxiety it causes students and their families. Parents are devastated when their child is not successful in school and loses the confidence to do better. They are not only frustrated with the lack of effective resources to correct Dyslexia, but also with the misinformation that it is a life-long and incurable problem.

Thankfully, new brain science makes it possible for students with Dyslexia to become excellent readers in record time. Dr. David Bloch, an eye doctor and reading disability expert in Carlsbad, California, is the Dyslexia Buster. He has discovered the key element that makes it possible to cure Dyslexia. His Reading Without Limits program allows students with Dyslexia to read at or above grade level in about 3 months.

This is incredible, considering the next best and accepted method takes nearly three years to produce a half way decent reader. Needless to say, the tools that educators, psychologists, and other reading specialists are using to help dyslexic students are just not cutting it. Using new patent pending technology, Dr. Bloch reprograms visual, auditory, and cognitive processing allowing poor readers to break bad brain habits. There is no emphasis on phonics, sight reading, picture books, or even verbal cues.

New super tools allow students to store and retrieve reading related information that already exists in their head but that has been misfiled. This works much the same way that a librarian re-shelves misplaced books. It is much easier to find things when they are properly organized. Kristin McCrary, the mother of one of Dr. Bloch’s patient’s, has seen immediate and remarkable improvement after just one month of his revolutionary Reading Without Limits program.

Her son Liam has struggled with reading for years without significant improvement. As a second grader, he could barely read at kindergarten level.

She said, “Over the past few years, we have tried everything from Hooked on Phonics to programs that the school offered, but nothing helped him.

Finally, our optometrist suggested we try Dr. Bloch’s program.”

Dr. Bloch’s pattern recognition strategies let her son correctly identify words in a completely new way. She went on to say, “Liam also has a reading tracking issue and after he started working with the Dr.’s program, the results were immediate. To be honest, Dr. Bloch’s program is a “game changer. ”Kristen added, “Liam’s confidence has improved dramatically, he feels successful and now he will say, Mom, let me read the next sentence! We are completely thrilled, this program works!”

Dr. Bloch explained that most dyslexic student have all the pre-requisites necessary to read correctly. “If they know the alphabet, can talk, and can understand verbal communication, they can learn to read proficiently in a few short months not years.” Contrary to popular belief, people with Dyslexia have above normal intelligence, grade appropriate speaking vocabulary, and excellent oral comprehension skills. What they don’t have are good eye tracking skills, proper word recognition skills, and complete reading comprehension. Some people with Dyslexia will reverse letters and words, but not all of them.

The most common traits are reading errors such as adding, omitting, and transposing words, with almost all dyslexic readers seeing letters and words that are not there.

By practicing the right drills, poor readers are transformed into excellent readers quickly and easily. If you have a child with a reading disability or Dyslexia, that has not made gains with traditional reading programs, you can get real answers and real results from Dr. Bloch.

Find out why his Reading Without Limits program is quickly becoming the new gold standard for correcting Dyslexia and other reading disabilities. For more information, please visit ReadingWithoutLimits.com or schedule a consultation by calling 760-730-3711. His office is located at 2814 Roosevelt St. Carlsbad, CA 92008.

More on Reading Without Limits:

— Dyslexia Buster, Doc Bloch, fixes reading disabilities

— Poor readers jump grades ahead with new technology

— Doctor discovers fast fix for dyslexia; treatment centers opening soon nationwide

— Carlsbad doctor finds cure for dyslexia, poor readers win big

— Beyond belief — Students with severe reading disabilities learn to read in seconds

— Super hack for dyslexia blows away parents, students, educators

— New reading program for dyslexia helps students make the grade and make the team

— Students come from far and wide to see Carlsbad doctor for dyslexia

— New medical discovery corrects dyslexia with incredible results