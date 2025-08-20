Doctor cures dyslexia, reading scores soar

Not all reading problems are the same, some are worse than others. Understanding the root cause of your child’s reading disability is key to helping them get ahead in school and in life. If your kid is behind in reading and has not improved significantly with standard reading instruction in about 6 months, you really need to see Dr. David Bloch, an eye doctor and Dyslexia expert in Carlsbad, CA. His clinical research in the area Dyslexia is changing lives of students and changing minds on how reading disabilities are treated.

Dr. Bloch is the first person to have a patented cure for Dyslexia and other reading disabilities. He has discovered the real reason that students with Dyslexia cannot read is because of “bad brain” habits. Poor readers are in the habit of storing and retrieving reading-related information incorrectly. They are unable to pair what they see with what they hear. This inability creates a “mis-filing” of the most important patterns in words which results in word confusion, word guessing, and word substitutions. This could be compared to a person randomly filing important papers in a file drawer but not using any file folders. As a result, finding what you need becomes difficult and time-consuming.

Dr. Bloch’s patented Brick It OutTM method of correcting Dyslexia and other reading disabilities breaks “bad brain” habits. His Reading Without Limits program allows those with Dyslexia to meet or exceed grade level reading in about 3 months, not years. Using a series of special drills that reprogram visual, auditory, and cognitive processing, poor readers learn to properly “file” information already in their head. Think of this as taking all the papers out of the file drawer and putting them back in labeled file folders. Now access to critical information becomes quick and efficient

Parents, Teachers, and Doctors are completely blown away by how well Dr. Bloch’s program works, especially since it doesn’t emphasize phonics, sight reading, picture books, or verbal cues. It has been clinically proven to be quicker and more effective that older Dyslexia programs which are phonetically based. Some of Dr. Bloch’s patients have tried Orton-Gillingham and Barton methods with little to no success, but have jumped grades ahead with his program. Incredibly, 95% of his patients begin to read correctly on the first day of treatment. Students completing this program have raised their reading test scores as much as 300 points in only 3 months. Parents are so relieved that their kid can finally achieve more and their testimonials speak volumes.

Boucher, said “I just went to my daughter’s parent/teacher conference, and her teachers could not believe that she ever struggled with dyslexia. I wish this program was available to all students who struggle with dyslexia, this program works.” McCrary said “To be honest, Dr. Bloch’s program is a game changer. My son’s confidence has improved dramatically, he feels successful, and now he will say, ‘Mom, let me read the next sentence!’ We are completely thrilled, this program works!” Skipper said, “We looked at several Dyslexia programs for my first grader. After only five sessions, his reading and comprehension have improved, and he now looks forward to reading. I did research, no program does what Reading Without Limits does.” Fowler said “The improvement I saw in my daughter happened fast. Within four months, she went from refusing to read to enjoying reading and reading at a high school level.”

Dyslexia is the number one learning disability in the USA and has previously been declared incurable. This is no longer true. If your child cannot read or comprehend written material by themselves, but have normal verbal comprehension, they probably have Dyslexia. Students with Dyslexia have difficulty with word recognition, reading fluency, reading comprehension, and spelling. They frequently add, omit, transpose, and substitute words or word parts. Some people with Dyslexia will also write and see symbols backwards. Also, many people with Dyslexia, lose their place while reading, which causes them to process information in the wrong order. As a result of these reading and visual tracking errors, student with Dyslexia frequently guess at words, read the wrong words, or skip words altogether, which ultimately leads to confusion and poor reading comprehension.

Get the help you need from Dr. Bloch. Learn more about his treatment at readingwithoutlimits.com and dyslexiabuster.com or call 760-730-3711 for a consultation.

