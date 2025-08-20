Elias: Measles deaths in California only a question of when

With more cases of measles already reported as of July in California than all of last year, it’s only a matter of time when one of the unvaccinated victims will die.

And that will be a price the parents of that child will have paid for the election of Donald Trump as president.

Go back just one year, to last August, and you could see television pictures of Trump in the process of buying off the presidential candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in exchange for a promise to appoint RFK Jr. as secretary of Health and Human Services.

RFK Jr. was never about to be elected president, but Trump feared he might siphon off just enough votes in a few places to toss what looked like a too-close-to-call election over to Democrat Kamala Harris.

So he bought off Kennedy, in plain language. This was no secret, as the two men staged a widely covered news conference to announce their deal.

What’s happened since has been the inevitable consequence of making the nation’s leading anti-vaccination advocate the officer in charge of America’s vaccination program.

Measles are the first place where his presence has been felt in a major way. The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) shot required for public school enrollment in many places — including California, with a few exceptions — is now downplayed officially by the federal Centers for Disease Control, the country’s authoritative source of public health expertise until Kennedy changed things there.

One result is that across America as of mid-June, there were 1,214 confirmed cases of measles with at least three deaths. The vast majority of victims were unvaccinated. This, from a disease that just a few years ago had been considered eradicated.

But that was before Kennedy began using his new bully pulpit for promoting the idea that the MMR vaccine could cause autism, a claim that medical experts writing in several peer-reviewed journals thoroughly debunked.

That did not stop Kennedy from promoting the idea and appointing some of its advocates to national vaccine panels.

So far, California had seen just 16 measles cases this year as of midsummer, one more than all of last year.

There have been no deaths here. All three of those were in the Texas panhandle and neighboring New Mexico, where more than half of the country’s measles cases have turned up.

But the California cases are very widespread, occurring in Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Tuolumne and Yolo counties, and in Long Beach, which has its own city health department.

The three deaths this year are the first in more than a decade. All the victims were unvaccinated, an increasing trend across the country as Kennedy promotes vaccine alternatives.

One reason there may be many more California cases in the offing is that the Texas outbreak is a likely source of infection for people who travel there. Californians are less likely to be infected at home, because vaccination rates here top 96.5% among kindergarteners.

But children become infected easily if taken into an area that’s already affected because of low local vaccination rates like those where today’s outbreaks are most rampant.

Those rates are lower in areas where Trump’s electoral performance was highest, as in the Texas cases.

Said Dr. Erica Pan, director of the California Department of Public Health, “Today’s resurgence is a stark reminder what happens if we fail to follow the science and give in to political.”

And political posturing is what the nation is getting today from Kennedy and Trump, who downplay the importance of vaccines and question their safety, even for those like the MMR shots that have safely been in common use for decades.

With Kennedy this summer replacing every previous member of the CDC’s Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices, no one knows what official government recommendations will look like a few months from now.

That’s the danger when the national public health is entrusted to a discredited vaccine skeptic as part of a blatantly political deal.

Email Thomas Elias at [email protected].