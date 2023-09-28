Tips sought in abduction, shooting of border-crossers in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO — Authorities reached out to the public today for help identifying four men who abducted and shot a pair of border-crossers two months ago in Otay Mesa, killing one of them.

Cal Fire personnel came across the surviving victim about three miles east of Otay Mesa Port of Entry early on the afternoon of July 28, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The wounded man told authorities he and a friend had been confronted by four other men the previous night after crossing the international line through a gap in the border fence.

The group demanded to know whom the travelers had paid to gain entry to the United States, sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Chantler said. When the victims replied that they had not paid anyone, the perpetrators forced them to walk up a mountainside, ordered them to their knees and shot them.

After the killers left, the surviving victim checked on his friend, finding him dead. Chantler said he then walked along the border fence until he ran into the firefighters.

The victim described the perpetrators as Latinos between 25 and 40 years old. Based on his descriptions, a law enforcement sketch artist created three facial renderings.

Investigators believe the wanted men may be associated with the Hotel Libertad in Tijuana, Chantler said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

