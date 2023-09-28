Man dead in head-on collision in Vista

VISTA — A man was killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Vista on Thursday morning after his car drifted into oncoming traffic, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of North Melrose Drive and Olive Avenue. A Chevy traveling northbound on North Melrose drifted into the southbound lane and then was struck head-on by a Toyota, according to Sgt. Eric Cottrell.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on the driver of the Chevy, but he died at the scene, Cottrell said. The other driver was not injured.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision, which is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) team.

The accident closed lanes in both directions on North Melrose between Copper Drive and Olive Avenue for several hours on Thursday.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.

