Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

The Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s crime reports from June 17-23 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach. All arrestees in these reports are presumed innocent.

Collins, 28, was cited and released at 8:50 a.m. on June 17 at Coast Highway and Wisconsin Avenue, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant and warrant from another agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 11:14 a.m. on June 17 at 800 Arden Drive, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($3,970).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 12:43 p.m. on June 17 at 2000 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen intangible personal identifying information.

Torres, 53, was cited and released at 1:02 p.m. on June 17 at the Vista Transit Center, 100 Olive Avenue, Vista, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 2:08 p.m. on June 17 at 600 2nd Street, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen iPhone ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 3:38 p.m. on June 17 at 100 Liverpool Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The victim reported stolen checks.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for contempt of court/disorderly behavior at 3:50 p.m. on June 17 at 100 Cozumel Court, Solana Beach.

Eszlinger-Crawford, 70, was arrested at 7:38 p.m. on June 17 at 2000 Coolngreen Lane, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony assault with a deadly weapon (possible great bodily injury). The victim reported an apparent minor injury.

Ladewig, 61, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. on June 17 at 7-Eleven, 2200 San Elijo Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor obstruct/resist a peace officer/emergency medical technician and disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for assault with a deadly weapon at 12:07 a.m. on June 18 at 1400 Via Terrassa, Encinitas.

Barrios, 24, was arrested at 3:56 a.m. on June 18 at Delphinium Street and Sunflower Street, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony possession/purchase for sale of a narcotic/controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for elder/dependent abuse at 8:58 a.m. on June 18 at 1900 Circle Park Lane, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen currency ($20,000).

Salgado, 44, was cited and released at 9:16 a.m. on June 18 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 3:39 p.m. on June 18 at 1100 Golden Road, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen currency ($5,600).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 4:12 p.m. on June 18 at La Colonia Pak, 700 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach. Two drug/narcotic paraphernalia/equipment (syringe, needle, pipe, scale, foil, packaging, etc) were reported as found at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a strong-arm robbery at 4:30 p.m. on June 18 at the Encinitas Post Office, 1100 Garden View Road, Encinitas. The victim reported an apparent minor injury and stolen miscellaneous goods.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 6:29 p.m. on June 18 at 300 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas.

Gastellum, 48, was cited and released at 10:18 p.m. on June 18 at Wells Fargo, 2700 Via De La Valle, Del Mar, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Brooks, 52, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. on June 18 at 2000 Coast Blvd, Del Mar, for felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit and run resulting in permanent injury or death, reckless driving (specified injuries), DUI alcohol causing bodily injury, and DUI alcohol causing bodily injury (.08 percent).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a domestic violence incident at 3:07 a.m. on June 19 at 4600 La Orilla, Rancho Santa Fe.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 7:54 a.m. on June 19 at 700 3rd Street, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen black Super 73 bicycle ($3,000), a white Firewire surfboard ($1,000), and a white Channel Islands water vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft/found property at 7:51 a.m. on June 19 at 1500 Bella Vista Drive, Encinitas. A black 1UP bicycle ($1,700), a Microsoft Surface Pro 4 computer ($1,000), and a black LG Gram computer ($1,000) were all reported as stolen and then later recovered.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a child abuse incident at 11:25 a.m. on June 19 at 5800 Via De La Cumbre, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 11:26 a.m. on June 19 at 700 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous furniture ($7,184.11), miscellaneous tools ($1,899.74), miscellaneous goods ($50), and wood ($25).

Garcia, 58, was arrested at 12:22 p.m. on June 19 at Swami’s, 1300 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked into San Diego Central Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon/possible great bodily injury. The victim reported an apparent minor injury.

Noel, 22, was arrested at 12:22 p.m. on June 19 at Swami’s, 1300 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked into San Diego Central Jail for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 1:36 p.m. on June 19 at Ross, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen credit cards, three identification cards or documents, and a purse ($50).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary call at 1:37 p.m. on June 19 at 900 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous goods ($4,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 3:32 p.m. on June 19 at Del Mar Shores Terrace and South Sierra Avenue, Del Mar. A wallet was reported as found at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for suspicious circumstances at 8:54 p.m. on June 19 at 100 South Coast Highway 101, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for elder/dependent adult abuse at 2:10 a.m. on June 20 at 800 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 2:30 a.m. on June 20 at 100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The victim reported a damaged window ($150).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 2:30 a.m. on June 20 at 100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary call at 7:24 a.m. on June 20 at BMW Encinitas, 1300 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The victim reported three stolen electronic components ($24,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 9:58 a.m. on June 20 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. Drugs (other prescription and non-prescription/antidepressants, tranquilizers, etc) were reported as found at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 11:33 a.m. on June 20 at 400 Santa Bartola, Solana Beach. The victim reported a stolen fanny pack ($50), identification card or document ($36), credit cards, and currency ($500).

Rodriguez, 20, was arrested at 12:43 p.m. on June 20 at 400 El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony robbery. The victim reported stolen Apple Airpods ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 12:45 p.m. on June 20 at 1600 Olmeda Street, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen windows ($550).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 1:36 p.m. on June 20 at 900 Hygeia Avenue, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen currency ($10,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for criminal threats at 3:59 p.m. on June 20 at 200 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 5:14 p.m. on June 20 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen Dark Green Rad Power bicycle ($1,800), bicycle parts/accessories ($130), a lock ($150), and miscellaneous audio/video goods ($20).

Musser, 41, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. on June 20 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor hit and run (property damage), DUI alcohol, and DUI alcohol/.08 percent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for contempt of court/violation of a protective order at 7:16 p.m. on June 20 at 100 Cozumel Court, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 7:23 p.m. on June 20 at Solana Hills Drive and Solana Hills Court, Solana Beach. The victim reported a stolen wallet ($150), an ATM card, credit cards, and an identification card/document.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for contempt of court/disobeying court order at 7:58 p.m. on June 20 at 1900 Circle Park Lane, Encinitas.

Larosh, 34, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. on June 20 at 700 Regal Road, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize, and stalking.

Dominguez, 32, was arrested at 9:28 a.m. on June 21 at 600 West Mission Avenue, Escondido, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony probation violation.

Padron, 33, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. on June 21 at Poinsettia Avenue and Poinsettia Court, Vista, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Rost, 52, was arrested at 11:39 a.m. on June 21 at Walmart, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 12:02 p.m. on June 21 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 12:48 p.m. on June 21 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 12:51 p.m. on June 21 at 200 Mangano Circle, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen white/dark blue Magnum Pathfinder 48V 500W bicycle ($4,535).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a vehicle burglary at 1:13 p.m. on June 21 at Cardiff State Beach, 2700 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim reported three stolen credit cards, an identification card or document ($32), currency ($5), an ATM card and two Apple iPhones.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for contempt of court/disorderly behavior at 1:51 p.m. on June 21 at 100 Cozumel Court, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 3:32 p.m. on June 21 at 100 West Glaucus Street, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen currency ($1,500) and intangible personal identifying information.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 8:33 p.m. on June 21 at Maui Apartments, 400 Stratford Court, Del Mar. One of the victims reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for domestic violence at 8:53 p.m. on June 21 at the San Diego County Fair, Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2200 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar. The arrestee, whose identity remains confidential, was booked into juvenile detention. The victim reported no apparent injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 10:13 a.m. on June 22 at Lazy Acres Market, 100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The victim reported two stolen hats ($66.98) and a stolen shirt ($28.99).

Tiffany, 52, was cited and released at 10:39 a.m. on June 22 at Grandview Beach, 1700 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 9:54 p.m. on June 22 at 1000 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen white pickup truck ($10,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 10:29 p.m. on June 22 at Morgan Run Country Club, 5600 Cancha De Golf, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim reported a stolen black utility vehicle ($15,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 10:54 p.m. on June 22 at 100 11th Street, Del Mar.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury at 2:31 a.m. on June 23 at Quality Inn, 600 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. The victim reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 8:54 a.m. on June 23 at 200 Jacob Lane, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen black four-door sedan ($62,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for threatening communications at 9:50 a.m. on June 23 at 700 Camino Catalina, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 12:39 p.m. on June 23 at 1300 Evergreen Drive, Encinitas. The victim reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 1:35 p.m. on June 23 at 700 Hygeia Avenue, Encinitas.

Large, 22, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. on June 23 at 1400 Walnutcreek Drive, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony burglary (residential). The victim reported three stolen miscellaneous consumable goods ($50).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 7:01 p.m. on June 23 at Ross, 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen Apple iPhone 15 ($1,500), miscellaneous goods ($30), credit cards, two ATM cards, and an identification card or document.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 10:44 p.m. on June 23 at the San Diego County Fair, Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2200 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar. The victim had no reported injuries.

