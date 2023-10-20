Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Aug. 28 to Sept. 24 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Dominguez, 34, was arrested and booked at 5:24 a.m. on Aug. 28 at Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:44 a.m. on Sept. 6 at 100 North El Camino Real, 20, Encinitas, for courtesy reports. The victim, 63, reported identity theft ($0) and stolen miscellaneous ($2,728.75).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:31 a.m. on Sept. 8 at 600 Cypress Hills Drive, Encinitas, for miscellaneous incidents.

Connolly, 50, was arrested and booked at 6:32 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol).

Munoz, 27, was cited and released at 10:37 a.m. on Sept. 12 at 600 West Mission Avenue, Escondido, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Montecinos, 46, was cited and released at 10:47 a.m. on Sept. 12 at 600 West Mission Avenue, Escondido, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Molano, 43, was cited and released at 11:20 a.m. on Sept. 12 at 800 Metcalf Street, Escondido, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Johnson, 47, was cited and released at 7:18 a.m. on Sept. 13 at 600 Block West Mission Avenue, Escondido, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:12 a.m. on Sept. 13 at 16100 Via Del Alba, Rancho Santa Fe, for felony obtaining money by false pretenses. The victim, 56, reported stolen U.S. currency ($2,780).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:58 p.m. on Sept. 13 at BMW, 1300 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for a found sleeping bag.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:09 p.m. on Sept. 13 at 700 2nd Street, Encinitas, for felony make/pass/publish fictitious checks. The victim (commercial) reported recovered counterfeit checks ($0).

Brown, 47, was cited and released at 1:40 p.m. on Sept. 13 at Lowes, 100 Vista Village Drive, Vista, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.

Brick, 42, was cited and released at 1:55 p.m. on Sept. 13 at 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Corirossi, 52, was cited and released at 9:06 a.m. on Sept. 13 at 2100 Barham Drive, Escondido, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Kapitanski, 33, was cited and released at 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 13 at 1900 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant and other agency’s warrant.

Wright, 33, was cited and released at 8:25 p.m. on Sept. 13 at 100 Block East Vista Way, Vista, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Blakeney, 45, was cited and released at 9:06 p.m. on Sept. 13 at 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:06 a.m. on Sept. 14 at 300 Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, for miscellaneous incidents.

Tillery, 64, was cited and released at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 14 at 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Curry, 53, was cited and released at 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 14 at 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:34 a.m. on Sept. 14 in the 100 block of 25th Street, Del Mar, for an infraction vehicle registration expired over six months.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:37 a.m. on Sept. 14 at 600 West Circle Drive, Solana Beach, for found miscellaneous ammunition ($0).

Spencer, 40, was cited and released at 1:25 p.m. on Sept. 14 at 1800 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 3:53 p.m. on Sept. 14 at 17500 Los Morros, Encinitas, for felony get credit/etc. other’s ID and misdemeanor petty theft. The victim, 67, reported a stolen wallet ($150), credit cards ($0), and U.S. currency ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 4:40 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Walmart, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft. The victim (commercial) reported a stolen speaker ($752).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting criminal threats at 5:28 p.m. on Sept. 14 at San Dieguito High School Academy, 800 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 5:48 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Village Apartments, 2100 Carol View Drive, Encinitas, for felony robbery. The victim, 18, reported stolen shoes ($280).

Faust, 32, was arrested and booked at 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 15 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol).

Spencer, 52, was arrested and booked at 5:39 a.m. on Sept. 15 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Esparza, 29, was arrested and booked at 8:00 a.m. on Sept. 15 at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor other agency’s warrant.

Allen, 51, was cited and released 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 15 at 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:37 a.m. on Sept. 15 at 900 Nardo Road, Encinitas, for felony grand theft (from motor vehicle). The victim, 29, reported stolen athletic equipment ($437), camera ($5,000), credit cards ($0), and ID cards ($65).

Dzendrowski, 41, was arrested and booked at 9:14 a.m. on Sept. 15 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor indecent exposure. The victim, 80, reported no apparent injury.

Fasching, 42, was cited and released at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 15 at Lazy Acres Market, 100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for misdemeanor simple battery. The victim, 30, reported no apparent injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:57 a.m. on Sept. 15 at 1500 Lake Drive, Cardiff-By-The-Sea, for felony vehicle theft. The victim, 48, reported a stolen automobile ($12,000).

Rhodes, 32, was cited and released at 12:18 p.m. on Sept. 15 at 6100 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, for a misdemeanor active warrant and other agency’s warrant.

Rhodes, 32, was cited and released at 12:40 p.m. on Sept.15 at 6100 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Herrera, 23, was cited and released at 2:00 p.m. on Sept. 15 at 3500 Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 2:07 p.m. on Sept. 15 at 2600 Hidden Valley Road, La Jolla, for found property: 2 pistols ($800) and miscellaneous firearm parts ($10).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 5:56 p.m. on Sept. 15 at 1800 North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, for felony vandalism. The victim, 31, reported a vandalized vehicle ($1,300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:12 p.m. on Sept. 15 at 1700 Lake Drive, Encinitas, for felony grand theft (from vehicle). The victim, 34, reported a stolen computer ($1,400), miscellaneous music equipment ($175), and backpack ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:04 p.m. on Sept. 15 at 1800 Playa Riviera Drive, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, for misdemeanor petty theft (from vehicle). The victims reported a stolen knife ($100) and wallet ($100).

Sablan, 26, was arrested and booked at 9:09 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, felony possession of stolen vehicle and other agency’s warrant. The victim, 21, reported a stolen and recovered automobile.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 15 at 800 La Mirada Avenue, Encinitas, for misdemeanor battery on a person. The victim, 46, reported an apparent minor injury.

Martinez-Acosta, 38, was arrested and booked at 9:37 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and infraction driving without a valid driver’s license.

Rossano, 56, was arrested and booked at 10:17 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol).

Norris, 70, was cited and released at 11:18 p.m. on Sept. 15 at East D Street, Encinitas, for misdemeanor active warrant and our agency’s warrant.

Brenenstall, 37, was cited and released at 1:52 a.m. on Sept. 16 at 200 Helix Avenue, Solana Beach, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:58 a.m. on Sept. 16 at 800 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, for felony grand theft: money/labor/property. The victim, 53, reported a stolen computer ($3,000), misc. computer equipment ($2,100), and a watch ($5,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:32 a.m. on Sept. 16 at 100 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for misdemeanor vandalism. The victim, 60, reported a destroyed automobile ($192).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 2:39 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Dog Beach, 3200 Camino Del Mar, for felony other agency vehicle theft/recovery. The victim (commercial) reported a recovered automobile.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 3:49 p.m. on Sept. 16 at 100 Del Mar Shores Terrace, Solana Beach, for felony vehicle theft. The victim, 63, reported a stolen automobile ($5,000) and bicycle parts ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:14 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Kraken Bar, 2500 South Coast Highway 101, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, for felony battery with serious bodily injury. The victim, 63, reported an apparent minor injury.

Gil, 36, was arrested and booked at 11:00 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, use/under the influence of a controlled substance, and obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency med tech.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:13 p.m. on Sept. 17 at 200 Seaforest Court, Encinitas, for felony burglary (from vehicle). The victims reported a stolen bag ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 4:28 p.m. on Sept. 17 at 600 North Granados Avenue, Solana Beach, for felony burglary (from vehicle). The victim reported a stolen bag ($5).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 17 at First Street Bar, 600 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for recovered counterfeit/fake currency.

Williams, 53, was arrested and booked at 8:49 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Humphrey, 62, was cited and released at 9:31 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Leucadia Blvd/Moonstone Court, Encinitas, for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked.

Leonardez, 28, was arrested and booked at 11:08 a.m. on Sept. 17 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor DUI and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:37 a.m. on Sept. 17 at 100 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for misdemeanor contempt of court: disobeying court order. The victim, 36, reported no apparent injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:13 p.m. on Sept. 17 at 200 Seaforest Court, Del Mar, for felony burglary from a vehicle. The victims reported a stolen bag ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 2:28 p.m. on Sept. 17 at 700 West Solana Circle, Solana Beach, for felony extortion. The victim, 26, reported stolen U.S. currency ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 5:09 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Jolly Clean Giant Laundry, 100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for felony vehicle theft. The victim, 18, reported a stolen automobile ($12,000).

Donahue, 56, was cited and released at 8:42 p.m. on Sept. 17 at 1900 North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol).

Ramirez, 22, was arrested and booked at 2:54 a.m. on Sept. 18 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 18 at BMW, 1300 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for felony burglary (commercial).

Mendoza, 42, was arrested and booked at 8:21 a.m. on Sept. 18 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor contempt of court: disobeying court order.

Briseno, 50, was cited and released at 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 18 at 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.

Briseno, 50, was cited and released at 8:50 a.m. on Sept. 18 at 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant and other agency’s warrant.

Drew, 66, was cited and released at 9:05 a.m. on Sept.18 at 700 Broadway, Escondido, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Neidich, 39, was cited and released at 9:35 a.m. on Sept. 18 at El Camino Real/SR-78, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:04 a.m. on Sept. 18 at 300 Flores De Oro, Rancho Santa Fe, for found property.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:04 a.m. on Sept. 18 at 300 Flores De Oro, Rancho Santa Fe, for felony burglary (residential). The victim, 57, reported no apparent injury.

Thomas, 67, was cited and released at 11:10 a.m. on Sept. 18 at 1600 El Camino Real, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:41 p.m. on Sept. 18 at 900 3rd Street, Encinitas, for felony obtain money by false pretenses. The victim, 41, reported a stolen identity ($6,280).

Espinoza, 48, was cited and released at 2:37 p.m. on Sept. 18 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Hernandez, 34, was arrested and booked at 6:23 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Mendoza, 42, was arrested and booked at 9:38 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor contempt of court: disobeying court order.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:02 a.m. on Sept. 19 at 400 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for felony vehicle theft. The victim, 32, reported a stolen automobile ($19,000) and miscellaneous ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:47 a.m. on Sept. 19 at Morgan Run Resort, 5600 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, for felony grand theft: money/labor/property. The victim, 37, reported a stolen bag ($300), gloves ($40), electronic component ($300), speaker ($200), sunglasses ($200), watch ($300), and athletic equipment ($3,770).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:48 a.m. on Sept. 19 at 400 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for felony vehicle theft. The victim, 40, reported a stolen automobile ($30,000).

Cruz, 25, was cited and released at 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 19 at 3500 Block Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.

Mendez, 36, was cited and released at 12:55 p.m. on Sept. 19 at 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:26 p.m. on Sept. 19 at 3600 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, for found property: pistol ($500) and misc. firearm parts ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 19 at 600 West Solana Circle, Solana Beach, for felony grand theft: money/labor/property. The victim, 64, reported a stolen bicycle ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 19 at 2000 Edinburg Avenue, Encinitas, for felony get credit/etc. other’s ID. The victim, 62, reported identity theft ($8,700).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:04 p.m. on Sept. 19 at 400 Marview Drive, Solana Beach, for felony burglary (residential). The victim, 44, reported stolen misc. tools ($3,193.63) and miscellaneous items ($25).

Ness, 37, was arrested and booked at 9:58 p.m. on Sept. 19 at 700 South Highway 101, Solana Beach, for felony assault with a deadly weapon (not firearm) and willful cruelty to a child: with injury/death. The victim, 35, reported a major injury.

Dickstein, 23, and Felice, 20, were arrested and booked at 6:00 a.m. on Sept. 20 at Vista Detention Facility for felony conspiracy to commit a crime, robbery, and burglary (residential). The victim, 47, reported stolen checks ($0).

Hamama, 54, was cited and released at 9:10 a.m. on Sept. 20 at 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Noel, 34, was arrested and booked at 10:53 a.m. on Sept. 20 at Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Siegel, 31, was arrested and booked at 11:00 a.m. on Sept. 20 at Vista Detention Facility for felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 4:35 a.m. on Sept. 22 at Blenders Eyewear 500 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for felony burglary. The victim (commercial) reported several stolen sunglasses ($1,916).

Rines, 37, was cited and released at 9:10 a.m. on Sept. 22 at Lake and College Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Kane, 44, was cited and released at 9:21 a.m. on Sept. 22 at 3800 Block Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Peters, 65, was cited and released at 9:44 a.m. on Sept. 22 at 300 Flores de Oro, Rancho Santa Fe, for misdemeanor trespassing.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 22 at 5800 Calzalda Del Bosque, Rancho Santa Fe, for miscellaneous incidents.

Carilloramos, 19, was arrested and booked at 4:44 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor driving without a valid driver’s license, felony hit and run resulting in death or injury, and felony DUI alcohol .08: causing bodily injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:13 p.m. on Sept. 22 at 200 Melrose Avenue, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft (motor vehicle parts). The victim, 61, reported a stolen license plate ($60) and automotive parts ($50).

O’Connor, 39, was arrested and booked at 1:38 a.m. on Sept. 23 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Owens, 23, was arrested and booked at 2:14 a.m. on Sept. 23 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol).

Bermudez Fernandez, 26, was arrested and booked at 4:23 a.m. on Sept. 23 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:04 p.m. on Sept. 23 at 2000 Sun Vista Park, Avenida La Posta, Encinitas, for misdemeanor vandalism. The victim (commercial) reported miscellaneous vandalized items ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:36 p.m. on Sept. 23 at 100 North Granados Avenue, Solana Beach, for miscellaneous incidents.

Thackrey, 61, was arrested and booked at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Moonlight Beach, 400 West B Street, Encinitas, for misdemeanor disorderly conduct: intoxication with drugs and alcohol.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:36 p.m. on Sept. 23 at 3600 Fortuna Ranch Road, Encinitas, for miscellaneous incidents.

Maxilom, 37, was arrested and booked at 9:55 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:24 p.m. on Sept. 24 at SD County Fairgrounds, 2200 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, for misdemeanor battery on person. The victims reported no apparent injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:46 p.m. on Sept. 24 at 3900 Stonebridge Lane, Rancho Santa Fe, for felony vandalism. The victim, 44, reported a vandalized automobile ($3,000).

