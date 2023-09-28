Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for Aug. 31 through Sept. 14 in Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees in these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Dellaporta, 61, was cited and released at 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 31 at Surfrider Way and North Cleveland Street, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Henne, 45, was arrested and booked at 3:27 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Vista Detention Facility for a felony other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:26 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 300 La Veta Avenue, Encinitas, for felony burglary (residential). The victim, 78, reported stolen U.S. currency ($500), bicycle parts ($36) and a bicycle ($650).

Perez, 32, was arrested and booked at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 1 at Vista Detention Facility for probation violation: rearrest/revoke.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:13 a.m. on Sept. 2 at Shelter Bar, 500 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for misdemeanor simple battery. The victims reported no apparent injury.

Iovino, 39, was arrested and booked at 12:49 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor other agency’s warrant.

Mickel, 24, was arrested and booked at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Vista Detention Facility for felony carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances and a misdemeanor of owning a firearm without a serial number.

Weatherly, 39, was arrested and booked at 3:36 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor other agency’s warrant.

Weatherly, 39, was arrested and booked at 3:39 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.

Tarmoul, 41, was arrested and booked at 5:55 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency med tech, hit and run: property damage, DUI alcohol/drug, and excessive blood alcohol or refusal to take chemical testing. The victim, 77, reported no apparent injury.

Standerfer, 39, was arrested and booked at 10:25 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:27 a.m. on Sept. 3 at 1300 Bello Mar Drive, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft (from vehicle). The victims reported a stolen and recovered license plate ($22).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:08 p.m. on Sept. 3 at 1300 Bello Mar Drive, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft (from vehicle). The victim, 37, reported a stolen and recovered license plate ($22).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Captain Keno’s, 100 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny). The victim, 84, reported a stolen purse ($150), U.S. Currency ($200), passport ($1), miscellaneous ($0), and cell phone ($50).

O’Connell, 36, was arrested and booked at 9:03 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol).

Bradley, 31, was arrested and booked at 1:06 a.m. on Sept. 4 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance.

Zimmerman, 20, was arrested and booked at 1:08 a.m. on Sept. 4 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:23 a.m. on Sept. 4 at 300 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, for a misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence court order. The victim, 61, reported no apparent injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Studio WC, 500 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for felony burglary (commercial).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:38 p.m. on Sept. 4 at 500.5 Via De La Valle, Solana Beach, for felony theft by use of access card information. The victims reported identity theft ($13,784).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 2:33 p.m. on Sept. 4 at 600 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, for felony grand theft. The victim (commercial) reported a stolen bicycle ($2,595).

Beltran, 45, was arrested and booked at 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct: under the influence of toluene.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:17 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Highway 101 and Via De La Valle, Del Mar, for misdemeanor trespass (railroad).

Coburn, 60, was cited and released at 12:25 a.m. on Sept. 5 at 7-11, 100 West Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:58 a.m. on Sept. 5 at 2200 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, for felony assault with a deadly weapon: no firearm. The victim, 41, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:51 a.m. on Sept. 5 at Swami’s Beach, 1300 South Coast Highway, Encinitas, for a reported lost article.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:52 a.m. on Sept. 5 at South Coast Highway 101 H Street, Encinitas, for misdemeanor indecent exposure. The victim, 42, reported no apparent injury.

Kovar, 51, and Laird, 56, were cited and released at 10:14 a.m. on Sept. 5 at Encinitas Blvd/North El Camino Real, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:16 a.m. on Sept. 5 at 1900 Leucadia Scenic Court, Encinitas, for felony vandalism. The victim, 66, reported vandalized walls ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:14 a.m. on Sept. 5 at 200 Gloxina Street, Encinitas, for felony burglary (from vehicle). The victim, 66, reported stolen power tools ($700), hand tools ($250), and miscellaneous ($800).

Strickland, 67, was arrested and booked at 1:52 p.m. on Sept. 5 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol).

Hartman, 47, was arrested and booked at 2:18 p.m. on Sept. 5 at Vista Detention Facility for felony possession of a controlled substance for sale of controlled substance, misdemeanor shoplifting ($26.97), and felony get credit/etc., other’s ID.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 2:36 p.m. on Sept. 5 at 100 North El Camino Real, 20, Encinitas, for a found ring.

Hastings, 40, was arrested and booked at 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 5 at Vista Detention Facility for felony shoplifting, felony other agency’s warrant, and misdemeanor other agency’s warrant. The victim (commercial) reported stolen miscellaneous clothing ($1,279.15) and drug amphetamine/methamphetamine.

Yablonka, 46, was arrested and booked at 5:23 a.m. on Sept. 6 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked at 7:14 a.m. on Sept. 6 at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:54 a.m. on Sept. 6 at 400 Jolina Way, Encinitas, for felony burglary (from vehicle). The victim, 47, reported a stolen hard drive ($1,200), computer ($1,200), military ID ($50), and misc. papers/ID ($20).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 6 at 400 2nd Street, Encinitas Road, Solana Beach, for felony taking a vehicle without owner’s consent. The victim, 48, reported a stolen pickup ($15,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 6 at 700 ½ Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, for found property: ammunition and marijuana.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 6 at 1000 Summer Holly Lane, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft (from vehicle). The victim, 75, reported a stolen license plate ($22).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:59 p.m. on Sept. 6 at 600 North Rancho Santa Fe Road, Encinitas, for felony grand theft. The victim, 59, reported stolen automotive parts ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:54 a.m. on Sept. 6 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, for felony burglary (from vehicle) and vehicle theft. The victim, 64, reported a stolen trailer ($3,500), motorcycles/scooters ($6,500), ATV ($1,000), locks ($160), and miscellaneous ($500).

Sacanli, 19, was cited and released at 9:35 a.m. on Sept. 6 at Starbucks, 00 Main Street, Vista, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Jones, 46, was cited and released at 10:05 a.m. on Sept. 6 at 3500 College, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Kuske, 33, was cited and released at 10:10 a.m. on Sept. 6 at 3500 College, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Kelly, 42, was cited and released at 10:10 a.m. on Sept. 6 at 3500 College, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Rivera, 32, was cited and released at 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 6 at 3700 Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active and bench warrants.

Bitsui, 31, was arrested and booked at 10:53 a.m. on Sept. 6 at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:44 a.m. on Sept. 6 at 100 North El Camino Real, 20, Encinitas, for felony obtaining money/etc.., by false pretenses. The victim, 63, reported identity theft ($0) and miscellaneous ($2,728.75).

Polk, 40, was arrested and booked at 12:25 p.m. on Sept. 6 at Vista Detention Facility for felony vandalism. The victim (commercial) reported vandalized windows ($3,000).

Perez, 19, was arrested and booked at 1:22 p.m. on Sept. 6 at Vista Detention Facility for felony bench warrant, misdemeanor bench warrant, and other agency’s warrant.

Mertens, 30, was cited and released at 1:50 p.m. on Sept. 6 at 3800 Block Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Powell, 62, was cited and released at 1:59 p.m. on Sept. 6 at 3800 Block Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Wallis, 38, was cited and released at 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 6 at 1200 South Santa Fe Avenue, Vista, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Keith, 35, was cited and released at 8:25 p.m. on Sept. 6 at 2700 State Street, Carlsbad, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Gill, 33, was arrested and booked at 12:09 a.m. on Sept. 7 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor obstruct/resisting peace officer/ emergency med tech and disorderly conduct: under the influence of toluene.

Bennett, 30, was arrested and booked at 8:50 a.m. on Sept. 7 at Vista Detention Facility for felony vandalism. The victim reported a destroyed camera ($2,415).

Widmark, 29, was cited and released at 9:14 a.m. on Sept. 7 at West Mission Avenue and North Quince Street, Escondido, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Kuhn, 37, was cited and released at 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 at 3500 College, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Gonzalez, 29, was cited and released at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 at 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Soto, 48, was cited and released at 12:11 p.m. on Sept. 7 at 100 Olive Avenue, Vista, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Paganoff, 35, was cited and released at 1:55 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Oceanside Blvd and Vine Street, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant and other agency’s warrant.

Smith, 42, was arrested and booked at 2:32 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Vista Detention Facility for felony vandalism. The victim, 30, reported a vandalized automobile ($2,500).

Bridges, 64, was cited and released at 2:35 p.m. on Sept. 7 at 1800 Oceanside Blvd, 202.3 MP, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 4:22 p.m. on Sept. 7 at 100 Hummingbird Hill, Encinitas, for petty theft. The victim, 52, reported a lost article.

Nagy, 41, was cited and released at 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Quality Inn, 600 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Marin Molina, 34, was arrested and booked at 11:00 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor hit and run: property damage and DUI (alcohol).

Jordan, 41, was cited and released at 8:20 a.m. on Sept. 8 at 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Gallagher-Szlener, 67, was arrested and released at 8:21 a.m. on Sept. 8 at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor exhibit of deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Englebrecht, 44, was cited and released at 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 8 at 1700 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Turner, 58, was cited and released at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 8 at 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.

Rodriguez, 47, was cited and released at 1:35 p.m. on Sept. 8 at 500 Airport Road, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Griggs, 41, was cited and released at 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Rancho Del Oro Sprinter, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 4:49 p.m. on Sept. 8 at 2400 Caminito Ocean Cove, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, for felony vandalism. The victim, 51, reported a vandalized automobile ($45,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:24 p.m. on Sept. 8 at 100 North El Camino Real, 20, Encinitas, for found property. The victim, 24, reported a found wallet and credit cards.

Aguare, 28, was arrested and booked at 1:00 a.m. on Sept. 9 at Vista Detention Facility for infraction driving without a valid driver’s license, misdemeanor false identity to a police officer, hit and run: property damage, and DUI (alcohol). The victims reported no apparent injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 at Pedego Electric Bikes, 400 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, for felony burglary (commercial). The victim (commercial) reported vandalized windows ($3,000) and stolen bicycles ($8,285).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:32 a.m. on Sept. 9 at El Camino Real and Olivenhain, Vista, for miscellaneous incidents.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:28 a.m. on Sept. 9 at Barnes and Noble, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting). The victim (commercial) reported stolen books ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:16 p.m. on Sept. 9 at The Taco Stand, 600 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for felony get credit/etc., other’s ID and misdemeanor petty theft. The victim, 53, reported a stolen ATM card and U.S. currency ($50).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 4:23 p.m. on Sept. 9 at 400 Arroyo Drive, Encinitas, for felony vandalism. The victims reported vandalized miscellaneous items ($3,342).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 5:23 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Grandview Beach, 1700 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, for felony burglary (vehicle). The victim, 37, reported stolen credit cards ($0), ATM card ($0), U.S. currency ($100), and miscellaneous ($400).

Nevett, 55, was arrested and booked at 7:59 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct under the influence of toluene and battery on a person. The victim, 30, reported no apparent injury.

Hancock, 31, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 at 1500 San Elijo Avenue, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:25 a.m. on Sept. 10 at 500 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for misdemeanor simple battery. The victim, 25, reported no apparent injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:24 a.m. on Sept. 10 at Encinitas Ranch Golf Course, 1200 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, for felony vehicle theft. The victim (commercial) reported a stolen automobile/light truck ($5,000) and vandalized miscellaneous items ($7,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:24 a.m. on Sept. 10 at 7-11, 100 West D Street, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting). The victim (commercial) reported stolen miscellaneous food items ($7).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:28 a.m. on Sept. 10 at 800 Highway 101, Solana Beach, for found property: pistol, ammunition, and miscellaneous.

Maxwell, 57, was arrested and booked at 4:42 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 4:39 p.m. on Sept. 10 at 17500 Caminito De Los Escoses, Rancho Santa Fe, for misdemeanor annoying phone call (obscene-non-threatening). The victim, 62, reported no apparent injury.

Naughton, 33, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Vons, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 11 at 1200 Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, for found property: a miscellaneous consumable good.

Schumacher, 53, was arrested at 9:32 a.m. on Sept. 11 at 3800 Block Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for post-release community supervision probation.

Enciso, 47, was arrested and booked at 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 11 at Vista Detention Facility for felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:55 a.m. on Sept. 11 at 900 Via Mil Cumbres, Solana Beach, for felony vandalism. The victim, 47, reported a vandalized automobile ($5,000).

Morgan, 42, was arrested and booked at 1:27 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 2:54 p.m. on Sept. 11 at 400 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for miscellaneous incidents.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 at 1300 Encinitas Blvd Circle, Encinitas, for misdemeanor vandalism. The victim (commercial) reported vandalized miscellaneous items ($80).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:59 p.m. on Sept. 11 at 100 North El Camino Real, 20, Encinitas, for misdemeanor intimidation. The victim, 27, reported an annoying, obscene/threatening phone call.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 5:01 p.m. on Sept. 11 at YMCA, 200 Saxony Road, Encinitas, for felony vehicle theft. The victim (commercial) reported a stolen ATV ($2,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:46 p.m. on Sept. 11 at 500 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for found property: pistol, misc. firearm parts, bag, and ammunition.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:53 a.m. on Sept. 12 at Mr. Peabody’s, 100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for found property: backpack, computer, cell phone, and drug (unknown leaf, mushroom, or plant material).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:00 p.m. on Sept. 12 at 100 North El Camino Real, 20, Encinitas, for narcotic seizure.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 3:05 p.m. on Sept. 12 at 700 Santa Rosita, Solana Beach, for felony theft of an elderly/dependent adult (larceny). The victim, 86, reported stolen U.S. currency ($250,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 3:08 p.m. on Sept. 12 at 500 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, for felony burglary. The victim (commercial) reported stolen guitars ($1,800), speaker ($650), and misc. music equipment ($500).

Crump, 39, was cited and released at 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 12 at UPS, 1000 El Camino Real, Encinitas, for misdemeanor active warrant and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at 200 El Camino Real, Encinitas, for misdemeanor shoplifting. The victim (commercial) reported stolen misc. clothing ($500).

Baldivies, 32, and Cantoral, 30, were arrested and booked at 9:33 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Osgood, 34, was cited and released at 9:51 a.m. on Sept. 11 at 1500 El Camino Real, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Colon, 43, was cited and released at 10:10 a.m. on Sept. 11 at 1500 El Camino Real, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor other agency’s warrant.

Vaught, 63, was cited and released at 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 11 at 1500 El Camino Real, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Barker, 55, was cited and released at 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 11 at 2700 State Street, Carlsbad, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Micovich, 53, was cited and released at 1:10 p.m. on Sept. 11 at 2700 State Street, Carlsbad, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Jacobs, 53, was cited and released at 1:50 p.m. on Sept. 11 at 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Stevens, 29, was cited and released at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Topeka Street and South Tremont Street, Oceanside, for misdemeanor other agency’s warrant.

Garcia, 47, was cited and released at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 11 at 7-11, 1500 East Vista Way, Vista, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Williams, 27, was arrested and booked at 11:22 a.m. on Sept. 12 at Vista Detention Facility for post-release community supervision violation.

Pikorski, 36, was arrested at 12:00 p.m. on Sept. 12 at 800 Block Metcalf Street, Escondido, for probation violation: rearrest/revoke.

Shallenberger, 54, was cited and released at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at El Camino Real and Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant and possession of a controlled substance.

Gregory, 48, was cited and released at 3:30 p.m. on Sept.12 at El Camino and Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:35 a.m. on Sept. 13 at 900 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft (from vehicle). The victim, 43, reported stolen miscellaneous papers ($150).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:48 a.m. on Sept. 13 at 700 La Mirada Avenue, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft (from vehicle). The victim, 22, reported a stolen duffle bag ($68), pants ($196), shirt ($89), portable music radio ($199), skirt ($40), shoes ($165), and misc. clothing ($80).

Wright, 31, was arrested and booked at 2:28 p.m. on Sept. 13 at Vista Detention Facility for felony other agency’s warrant.

Spencer, 52, was arrested and booked at 8:46 p.m. on Sept. 13 at San Diego Central Jail for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Cruz, 43, was cited and released at 11:44 p.m. on Sept. 13 at North El Camino Real/Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

