San Diego Public Library increases access to ‘banned books’

REGION — The San Diego Public Library and Library Foundation SD are launching their participation in “Books Unbanned,” a new campaign resisting book bans by making challenged titles available to young readers across the United States.

Through Books Unbanned, young readers can access a collection of frequently banned or challenged titles in e-book or audiobook form. The list of more than 250 titles includes some of the most challenged books in the U.S., such as “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison and “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson.

“Libraries are the great equalizers. Anyone can visit a library to learn something new and expand their understanding of the world beyond their own experiences,” said San Diego Public Library Director Misty Jones. “The library must be where diverse materials representing our communities are available and where all ideas can be presented and discussed. Book bans and challenges threaten our freedom to read and the library’s role as an open and welcoming space.”

Books Unbanned was first started by the Brooklyn Public Library in 2021 and was soon joined by a similar campaign by the Seattle Public Library. Now, the San Diego Public Library is being joined by partners such as the Los Angeles County Public Library and Boston Public Library in this effort.

The campaign was started in response to an increasingly prevalent, nationwide effort to challenge and ban certain books across public and school libraries. According to Library Foundation SD, this effort disproportionately targets books that offer diverse perspectives, such as those from people of color and the LGBTQ community.

“The books lining our library and school shelves must reflect the beautiful diversity that exists in our communities,” said Ady Huertas, Youth, Family, & Equity Program manager for Library Foundation SD. “Removing books that offer different perspectives and shared histories only shields young readers and denies them the opportunity to learn from humanity’s prior mistakes and avoid repeating them. We believe that everyone has the right to read what they want, discover themselves and form their own opinions.”

The campaign is 100% philanthropically funded by Library Foundation SD supporters. Additionally, for every e-book or audiobook checked out by a young reader in regions with a high number of book bans, Library Foundation SD will purchase titles for the home collection.

“Intellectual freedom is one of the cornerstones of our democracy, and we have to protect it,” said Library Foundation SD CEO Patrick Stewart. “We are incredibly grateful for our strong community of readers, and for all the generous library supporters who make this campaign possible.