Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Oct. 10 to Nov. 4 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees in these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for commercial burglary at 10:11 a.m. on Oct. 10 at Breakfast Republic, 200 N. El Camino Real. The victim, a restaurant, reported $1,024 in damaged property but nothing stolen.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 24 at 200 Barbara Avenue, Solana Beach. Law enforcement recovered miscellaneous ammunition and a black Marksman air gun.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of grand theft at 8:47 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 1000 San Abella Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 23, reported stolen precious metals valued at $13,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of grand theft at 9:26 p.m. on Oct. 12 at 200 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, confidential, reported a stolen black Lectric e-bike.

Jenkins, 53, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance at 5:26 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Sushi Lounge, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at 10:56 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Mackinnon Avenue and Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 56, sustained an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of fraud at 2:49 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 1400 San Elijo Avenue, Encinitas. The victim, 54, reported a stolen identity.

Cruz, 34, was arrested on a felony parole violation at 10:24 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Moonlight Beach, 400 West B Street, Encinitas. The suspect was booked into Vista Detention Facility.

Dash, 26, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 6:27 p.m. on Oct. 12 at 900 Glen Arbor Drive, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of felony vandalism at 11:33 a.m. on Oct. 27 at 200 Birmingham Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 37, reported a damaged black four-door sedan ($10,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two stolen license plates ($44) at 8:11 p.m. on Oct. 10 at 1000 Saint Albans Place, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a commercial burglary at 10:43 a.m. on Oct. 29 at San Diego Electric Bike, 100 South Coast Highway 101, Solana Beach. The report did not indicate any stolen items.

Ramos, 31, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Jack in the Box, 700 Sycamore Avenue, Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of felony vandalism at 2:13 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Vons, 900 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, 47, reported a damaged black utility vehicle ($55,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two stolen firearm magazines ($250) from a vehicle at 9:01 a.m. on Oct. 24 at 700 La Mirada Avenue, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of 26 stolen miscellaneous items ($488.74) at 4:07 p.m. on Oct. 7 at CVS, 400 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of misdemeanor petty theft at 2:56 p.m. on Oct. 30 at 800 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 72, reported stolen a backpack ($50), cell phone ($250), keys ($25) and athletic equipment ($30).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of petty theft at 7:24 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Encinitas Fitness and Boxing, 60 Westlake Street, Encinitas. The victim, 36, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($560).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of felony vandalism at 12:47 p.m. on Oct. 6 at 1100 Nardo Road, Encinitas. The victim, 48, reported a broken car window ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of misdemeanor shoplifting at 9:31 a.m. on Oct. 27 at Target, 1000 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous clothing ($581.07).

Almarez, 39, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 9 a.m. on Oct. 9 in the 600 block of W. Mission Avenue, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a missing adult, Leo Zacharoff, 64, at 8:06 a.m. on Oct. 22 at 8900 Emerald Grove Avenue, Lakeside.

Schwaltzmiller, 50, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 1:15 p.m. at South Tremont Street and Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

O’Sullivan, 70, was arrested and released on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI at 11:52 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Denny’s, 2200 Via de la Valle, Del Mar.

Sheriff’s deputies recovered a wallet found at 4:03 p.m. on Oct. 24 at 100 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Griggs, 41, was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol) at 7:26 p.m. on Oct. 7 at 200 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Jolgren, 37, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 27 at 1500 South Pacific Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary at 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 13 at 156600 Puerta del Sol, Rancho Santa Fe. The report did not include any stolen items.

Rodriguez, 24, was arrested on a felony bench warrant at 4:29 p.m. on Oct. 11 at 400 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary at 2:52 p.m. on Oct. 31 at 20 Rosebay Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 69, reported a stolen Taurus .38 pistol ($469.99) and Glock 23 handgun ($620).

Resendiz, 33, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 19 at Washington Avenue and Centre City Parkway, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of felony vandalism at 7:22 a.m. on Oct. 7 at 1000 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The victim, 55, reported a damaged red pickup truck ($10,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at 12:29 p.m. on Oct. 27 at 2500 South Coast Highway 101, Cardiff by the Sea. The victim, 41, reported a stolen gray or black Honda HR-V ($34,000).

Gil, 236, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct (alcohol) at 9:49 a.m. on Oct. 27 at Swami’s, 1300 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The suspect was booked into San Diego Central Jail.

Guerrero, 23, was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol) at 5:28 a.m. on Oct. 29 at 1500 North Vulcan Avenue. The suspect was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary at 7:27 p.m. on Oct. 17 at 1100 Monterey Vista Way, Encinitas. The victim, confidential, reported a stolen dark green RadRunner bicycle ($1,300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of found property at 10:19 a.m. on Oct. 6 at 100 N. El Camino Real, Suite 20, Encinitas. Law enforcement recovered a brown and black Ruger pistol.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a person down at 12:46 a.m. on Oct. 29 at 600 Westlake Street, Encinitas. Ortega, 39, was later arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol) and booked into San Diego Central Jail.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of found narcotics at 3:09 p.m. on Oct. 24 at 100 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. Law enforcement seized prescription and non-prescription drugs.

Ryerson, 53, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 10:52 a.m. on Oct. 29 at 100 W. D Street, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of felony vandalism at 11:33 a.m. on Oct. 27 at 200 Birmingham Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 37, reported a damaged black four-door sedan ($10,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of misdemeanor battery on a person at 1:19 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the intersection of Requeza Street and Beach Street, Encinitas. The victim, 50, reported no injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of misdemeanor simple battery at 9:51 a.m. on Oct. 28 at 16000 Via de las Palmas, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim, 40, reported no injuries

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of felony grand theft at 1:06 p.m. on Oct. 30 at 900 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The victim, 27, reported stolen a black Rad Rover 6 bicycle ($1,700).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of misdemeanor simple battery at 11:52 p.m. on Oct. 27 at 100 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. The victim, 32, reported an apparent minor injury.

Davis, 62, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor hit-and-run (property damage) at 10:49 p.m. on Oct. 26 at 400 Requeza Street, Encinitas. The suspect was later booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at 5:21 p.m. on Oct. 30 at 7-Eleven, 100 W. D Street, Encinitas. A victim, 47, reported a loss of teeth. The other victim, a store, reported damaged sunglasses ($5,000). King, 18, was arrested in connection with the robbery and vandalism and booked into San Diego Central Jail.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of felony vandalism at 9:23 a.m. on Oct. 23 at Elmbranch Drive and Beechtree Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 48, reported two damaged wheels ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a commercial burglary at 1:28 a.m. on Oct. 26 at Harvest Ranch Markets, 100 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road, Encinitas. The victim, Meritage Wine Market, reported stolen numerous bottles of liquor (approximately $2,000 or more).

Pokorny, 27, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 19 at 1500 W. Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Salazar, 35, was arrested and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 7:03 a.m. on Oct. 24 at the Vista Transit Station, 100 Olive Avenue, Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of fraud at 12:29 p.m. on Oct. 16 at 1800 Gatepost Road, Encinitas. The victim, Briggs Consultants, reported stolen personal identifying information.

Santee, 46, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Quality Inn, 1400 Mission Avenue, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at 8:03 a.m. on Oct. 23 at 1300 East Indian Rock Road, Vista. The victim, 33, reported a stolen black two-door sedan ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of rape at 11:38 a.m. on Oct. 19 at 1700 Avenida la Posta, Encinitas. No other information was included in the report.

Hyman, 38, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 19 in the 100 block of West Washington Avenue, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at 4:56 a.m. on Oct. 19 at 210 Carol View Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 23, reported a stolen blue four-door sedan ($3,000). Later, another jurisdiction was able to recover the vehicle.

Guerra, 30, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 8:26 p.m. on Oct. 18 at 700 Sycamore Avenue, Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of fraud (obtaining money by false pretenses) at 12:57 p.m. on Oct. 18 at 18300 Calle Stellina, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim, 77, reported stolen U.S. currency ($2,000).

Wolfe, 51, was arrested for misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor hit-and-run (property damage) at 12:55 p.m. on Oct. 18 at 1900 N. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at 10:26 a.m. on Oct. 18 at 1100 Hampton Court, Encinitas. The victim, 26, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of theft of services at 12:52 p.m. on Oct. 19 at 800 Starflower Road, Encinitas. The victim, 79, reported stolen utility services (diverting), miscellaneous items ($200), and miscellaneous household goods ($50).

Cecil, 28, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 1:55 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the 3800 block of Plaza Drive, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of theft from a vehicle at 1:59 p.m. on Oct. 19 at 900 Woodlake Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous papers/ID ($35), an ID card ($150), credit cards, miscellaneous papers ($50), U.S. currency ($24), and a wallet.

Strickland, 26, was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) at 1:48 a.m. on Oct. 20 at 2000 Village Park Way, Encinitas. The victim, 27, reported an apparent minor injury. The suspect was booked into Vista Detention Facility armed with a lethal cutting instrument.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a missing person at 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 20 at 1400 Summit Avenue, Encinitas. Judith Tortora, 81, was reported as a missing adult with dementia.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of mail theft at 9:59 a.m. on Oct. 20 at 100 10th Street, Del Mar. All three victims reported stolen miscellaneous papers.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary at 12:31 p.m. on Oct. 20 at 1100 Rancho Encinitas Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 47, reported stolen U.S. currency ($60).

Sacco, 34, was arrested and released for misdemeanor simple battery at 2:43 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Scripps Memorial Hospital, 300 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 37, reported no injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of vandalism at 11 p.m. on Oct. 20 at 700 Ida Avenue, Solana Beach. The victim, 50, reported a damaged white BMW 330i ($1,200).

Harper, 36, was arrested for misdemeanor battery on a spouse or ex-partner at 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 21 at 900 N. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas. The suspect was unarmed and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a commercial burglary at 5:52 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Bevmo, 200 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous food items ($4,828.56) and damaged commercial structure ($1,400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of found drugs at 6:50 a.m. on Oct. 21 at 100 W. Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. Law enforcement recovered marijuana.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of grand theft at 12:29 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Valero, 800 Birmingham Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The victim, a gas station, reported stolen miscellaneous food items ($3,999).

Enriquez, 51, was arrested for misdemeanor simple assault, felony parole violation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct (drugs) at 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Vons, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 37, reported no injuries. The suspect was unarmed and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Valero, 300 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The victim, 54, reported a stolen silver four-door sedan ($8,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a commercial burglary at 6:34 a.m. on Oct. 22 at Famous Footwear, 1000 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a shoe store, reported stolen a safe ($1,000), U.S. currency ($1,366), credit cards, keys and damaged miscellaneous property ($300).

Robinson, 34, was arrested for a misdemeanor DUI at 3:51 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Encinitas Blvd and N. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of felony vandalism at 11:09 a.m. on Oct. 22 at 2800 Caminito Cape Sebastian, Encinitas. The victim, 84, reported a damaged black Motorola cell phone ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of petty theft at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 22 at 300 N. Acacia Avenue, Solana Beach. The victim, 38, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($28).

Maki, 36, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at 1:17 a.m. on Oct. 23 at Encinitas Blvd and Delphinium Street, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at 8:03 a.m. on Oct. 23 at 1300 Indian Rock Road, Vista. The victim, 33, reported a stolen black two-door sedan ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of grand theft at 12:43 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Encinitas Gas and Oil, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. The victim, 72, reported a cell phone ($1,000), a Louis Vuitton purse ($4,600), and keys to a Maserati ($300) were stolen from her vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of fraud at 2:49 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 1400 San Elijo Avenue, Encinitas. The victim, 54, reported stolen personal identifying information (identity theft).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of misdemeanor vandalism at 2:17 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 400 Rosa Street, Solana Beach. The victim, 21, reported a damaged silver four-door sedan ($300).

Sacco, 34, was arrested and released for misdemeanor battery on a person at Scripps Memorial Hospital, 300 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 31, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shoplifting at 8:06 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Ralph’s, 100 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a grocery store, reported stolen four bottles of liquor ($121.70).

Gamez Madrid, 33, was arrested and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 8:28 a.m. on Oct. 19 at 700 W. Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Lopez, 36, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 9:25 a.m. on Oct. 19 at 100 W. Washington Avenue, Escondido.

Castaneda, 53, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 10:27 a.m. on Oct. 19 at 1900 Buena Creek Sprinter Station, 1900 Buena Creek, Vista.

Bear, 54, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the 1300 block of South Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle burglary at 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 23 at 700 Nardo Road, Encinitas. The victim, 42, reported stolen a black Burberry wallet ($380), four credit cards, personal identifying information ($32) and U.S. currency ($120).

Guzman, 39, was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (public intoxication, alcohol) at 1:24 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 1500 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas.

Naughton, 33, was arrested for misdemeanor and felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor bench warrant and misdemeanor other agency’s warrant at 12:12 a.m. on Oct. 24 at 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. The suspect was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Weevie, 38, was arrested for felony vehicle theft and other agency’s warrant at 9:24 a.m. on Oct. 24 at 1200 Las Flores Drive, Encinitas. The victim, Tarzian Landscape, reported a stolen white pickup ($39,000) that was later recovered. The suspect was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Chambers, 42, was arrested for a felony parole violation at 9:36 a.m. on Oct. 24 at North Emerald and West Drive, Vista.

Johnson, 35, was arrested at 4:08 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Shell, 100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The suspect was booked into Vista Detention Facility on charges of possession of a controlled substance or narcotic for sale (felony), possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (misdemeanor), possession of a bad check (felony) and impersonating to make others liable (felony).

Ortega, 40, was arrested at 7:27 p.m. on Oct. 24 at 400 4th Street, Encinitas. The suspect was booked into San Diego Central Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon (felony), assault with a deadly weapon with force likely to inflict great bodily injury (felony), and vandalism (misdemeanor). One victim, 43, sustained a possible internal injury, and another victim, 42, sustained an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a commercial burglary at 5:07 a.m. on Oct. 25 at 500 W. Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach. The victim, Smart Self Storage, reported stolen a Milwaukee power tool ($150) and U.S. currency ($230).

A victim, 68, reported a stolen license plate ($23) at 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 25 at 600 S. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a dwelling or occupied vehicle at 12:07 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Camino Del Mar and Del Mar Heights Road, Del Mar. An unnamed juvenile was arrested and released for being in public during curfew hours.

Howard, 53, was arrested for misdemeanor DUI at 10:29 p.m. on Oct. 22 at 500 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas.

Olsen, 45, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 9:59 a.m. on Oct. 24 at 3900 Vista Way, Oceanside.

Casias, 21, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 24 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of fraud (obtaining money by false pretenses) at 10:25 a.m. on Oct. 24 at 100 S. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach. The victim, Belly Up Tavern, reported a stolen checkbook ($5,800).

Macedonio, 29, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 10:38 a.m. on Oct. 24 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside.

Dillman, 25, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 24 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside.

Emmers, 40, was arrested for felony criminal threats (threatening a crime with intent to terrorize) at 1 p.m. on Oct. 24 at 1500 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The suspect was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of found narcotics at 3:09 p.m. on Oct. 24 at 100 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. Law enforcement recovered drugs (prescription and non-prescription).

Mingione, 38, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 3:55 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Carpenter Road and Benet Road, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a commercial burglary at 7:37 a.m. on Oct. 25 at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1500 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, a country club, reported stolen nine Echo garden tools ($500).

Tamayo, 26, was arrested for misdemeanor use or under the influence of a controlled substance at 8:10 a.m. on Oct. 25 at Escondido Transit Center, 700 W. Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Plunkett, 55, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 25 at Mission Avenue and Quince Street, Escondido.

Troutman, 60, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25 at 500 W. Washington Avenue, Escondido.

Sexton, 36, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 9:54 a.m. on Oct. 25 at Escondido Transit Center, 700 W. Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Grinager, 37, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 11 a.m. on Oct. 25 at Milton Street and Morena Blvd, San Diego.

Chavez, 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), impersonating to make another liable (felony) and other agency’s warrant (felony) at 1 p.m. on Oct. 25 at 1000 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Balberiste, 34, was arrested on a felony other agency’s warrant at 1 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Days Inn, 100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas.

Camp, 52, was arrested for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize (felony) and obstruction or resisting a peace officer or medical tech (misdemeanor) at 8:47 p.m. on Oct. 25 at 300 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Hernandez, 44, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 26 in the 1100 block of W. Mission Avenue, Escondido.

A victim reported a stolen black and gray Lenova computer ($300) at 9:48 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the Encinitas Transit Station, 25 E. D Street, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of felony vandalism at 12:48 p.m. on Oct. 26 at 200 Cerro Street, Encinitas. The victim, 43, reported four damaged miscellaneous items.

Herrera, 23, was arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (misdemeanor) and use or under the influence of a controlled substance (misdemeanor) at 7:17 a.m. on Oct. 22 at Cava, 1000 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Burke, 30, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 24 at Escondido Transit Center, 700 W. Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Quinn, 28, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Coast Highway 101 and Surfrider Way, Oceanside.

Bruzer, 44, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 4 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Carpenter Road and Benet Road, Oceanside.

Davis, 37, was arrested for DUI (misdemeanor) at 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Jimmy Durante Blvd and Via del Valle, Del Mar.

Three victims each reported simple battery with no injuries at 10:22 a.m. on Oct. 25 at 4700 El Mirar, Rancho Santa Fe.

Taveuveu, 36, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 1:10 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Oceanside Transit Center, 300 S. Cleveland Street, Oceanside.

Padron, 32, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor) and destroying or concealing evidence (misdemeanor) at 1:21 p.m. on Oct. 25 at 100 Olive Street, Vista.

O’Connell, 38, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 26 at Southern California Beach Club, 100 S. Pacific Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of commercial burglary at 10:44 a.m. on Oct. 26 at 500 Stevens Avenue. The victim, 52, reported three stolen bicycles ($5,000), Sonos speakers ($2,000), and miscellaneous stolen goods ($950).

Roberts, 37, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 1:21 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the 3800 block of Plaza Drive, Oceanside.

Glinski, 52, was arrested for DUI at 7:07 p.m. on Oct. 26 at La Costa Avenue and Sheridan Road, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shoplifting at 7:36 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Rite Aid, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported 20 stolen miscellaneous items ($904.80).

Standiford, 48, was arrested and released for shoplifting at 10:12 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Walmart, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen an Ozark Trail eight-person family tent ($99). The tent was later recovered.

McCoy, 31, was arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor) and parole violation (felony) at 10:16 p.m. on Oct. 26 at 7-Eleven, 100 W. D Street, Encinitas.

Drummy, 32, was arrested for battery on a spouse or significant other (misdemeanor) at 11:26 p.m. on Oct. 27 at 100 N. Coast Highway 101, Solana Beach. The victim reported no injuries.

Allen, 27, was arrested for disorderly conduct (alcohol) at 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 26 at 700 Santa Rosita, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of grand theft from a building at 9:23 a.m. on Oct. 27 at 1600 Luneta Drive, Del Mar. The victim, 74, reported stolen two pieces of Ping athletic equipment ($7,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of displaying a weapon in a threatening manner (misdemeanor) at 7:29 p.m. on Oct. 28 at 600 N. Willowspring Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 20, reported no injury.

Kenan, 60, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant and bench warrant (misdemeanor) at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 at Oceanside Transit Center, 100 S. Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Brown, 39, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant and another agency’s warrant (misdemeanor) at 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 24 at 3200 Production Avenue, Oceanside.

Pike, 39, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant and bench warrant (misdemeanor) at 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 26 at Oceanside Transit Center, 100 S. Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Combs, 46, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant and another agency’s warrant (misdemeanor) at 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Godfrey Street and Freeman Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies recovered a stolen vehicle at 4:51 a.m. on Oct. 30 at 3100 Carmel Valley Road, San Diego. The victim, 54, originally reported a stolen white station wagon.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of felony vandalism at 9:02 a.m. on Oct. 30 at Valero, 300 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The victim, 46, reported damaged miscellaneous items ($450).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of misdemeanor theft and identify theft (felony) at 10:12 a.m. on Oct. 30 at LA Fitness, 200 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, 76, reported stolen U.S. currency ($200) and credit cards.

Grosjean, 73, was arrested and released for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol) at 7:03 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Vons, 40 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

Camarillo, 48, was arrested for misdemeanor under the influence of controlled substances and obstructing or resisting a peace officer with minor injury (felony) at 7:51 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Smart and Final, 400 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The deputy reported an apparent minor injury.

Butorovich, 32, was arrested on a felony other agency’s warrant at 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 30 in the 100 block of W. E Street, Encinitas.

Quevedo, 36, was arrested for selling, manufacturing or possessing counterfeited trademarks (felony) at 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 26 at 4500 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego. The counterfeit items recovered consisted of five Rolex watches ($5,000) and six Louis Vuitton and Gucci bags ($14,500).

Owen, 32, was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol intoxication) at 10:33 a.m. on Oct. 29 at 100 W. D Street, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of petty theft and identity theft (felony) at 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 30 at 400 La Mesa Avenue, Encinitas. The victim, 32, reported stolen a wallet ($60), U.S. currency ($20), credit cards, ATM cards and miscellaneous papers or IDs.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of petty theft at 2:56 p.m. on Oct. 30 at 800 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 72, reported stolen a backpack ($50), Samsung S21FE cell phone ($250), keys ($25), athletic equipment ($30), wallet ($30), U.S. currency ($29), credit cards and miscellaneous papers or IDs ($20).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a commercial burglary at 3:56 p.m. on Oct. 27 at 500 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach. The victim, 23, reported stolen a red Gibson guitar ($1,000), Martin guitar ($1,600), Fender guitar ($200), amplifier ($200), Canon camera ($600), Nikon 24 camera ($400), TCL television ($500), MacBook Pro computer ($300), three recordings interview or case related ($180), miscellaneous tools ($80) and a silver bracelet ($250).

Hansen, 36, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 28 at Sprinter Station, 600 Crouch Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies recovered a stolen black convertible at 3:24 p.m. on Oct. 31 at 400 Arroyo Drive, Encinitas.

Gallardo, 41, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor) at 9:24 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Walmart, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas.

Jensen, 33, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 27 at 1500 S. Pacific Street, Oceanside.

Kaas, 34, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 9:50 a.m. on Oct. 28 at Buena Creek Sprinter Station, 1900 Buena Creek Road, Vista.

Graney, 48, was arrested and released for misdemeanor hit and run (property damage) at 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 30 at 1000 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of fraud (manufacturing or selling counterfeit trademark items) at 4:19 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Arco AMPM, 600 Birmingham Drive, Encinitas.

Witmeyer, 26, was arrested and released for possession of a narcotic controlled substance (misdemeanor) at 10:18 a.m. on Nov. 1 at Encinitas Transit Center, E. D Street, Encinitas.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to a report of a death at 10:52 a.m. on Nov. 1 at 1400 Walnutcreek Drive, Encinitas. No other information was included in the report.

Wooldridge, 59, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant and other agency’s warrant (misdemeanor) at Smart and Final, 1700 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

Boyer, 21, was reported as a missing person at 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 1 at 3600 Harding Street, Carlsbad.

Allendorf, 53, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant and another agency’s warrant (misdemeanor) at 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 1 at N. Citrus Avenue and E. Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of vandalism at 5:21 p.m. on Nov. 1 at 3800 Via Pasatiempo, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim, Villas of Whispering Palms, reported a damaged lock ($400).

Romans, 37, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant and other agency’s warrant (misdemeanor) at 8:51 p.m. on Nov. 1 at 1700 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

Vasquez, 29, was arrested for DUI and driving while suspended with a prior DUI conviction at 12:18 a.m. on Nov. 2 at 1000 Hermes Avenue, Encinitas.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to a report of a death at 2:54 a.m. on Nov. 2 at 1900 Playa Riviera Drive, Encinitas. No other information was included in the report.

After a traffic pursuit, Martinez, 35, was arrested for theft of a vehicle (felony), possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), obstructing or resisting a peace officer (misdemeanor), conspiracy (felony), evading police (felony) and possessing a stolen vehicle (misdemeanor) at 5:16 a.m. on Nov. 2 at 500 S. Rios Avenue, Solana Beach. Meja, 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia (misdemeanor), obstructing or resisting a peace officer (misdemeanor), conspiracy (felony) and possession of a stolen vehicle (misdemeanor)

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of theft at 8:23 a.m. on Nov. 2 at 100 Saxony Road, Encinitas. The victim, 41, reported stolen an ID card or document ($35), U.S. currency ($40), and four credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of identity theft at 9:48 a.m. on Nov. 2 at 1400 Hermes Avenue, Encinitas. The victim, 29, reported stolen two intangible personal identifying pieces of information ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of theft from Ralph’s and Burlington Coat Factory at 11:58 a.m. on Nov. 2 at 200 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. Law enforcement arrested Dunmore, 58, for possession of narcotics for sale (felony), possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance (felony), conspiracy (misdemeanor) and other agency’s warrant (misdemeanor), and Braison, 57, for petty theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of grand theft at 5:26 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Sprouts, 600 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, a grocery store, reported stolen 36 miscellaneous consumable goods ($1,352.33).

Moroyoqui, 28, was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (under the influence of drugs) at 10:18 a.m. on Nov. 3 at 2100 San Elijo Avenue, Encinitas.

Grosjean, 73, was reported as a missing person at 12:51 p.m. on Nov. 3 at 900 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

Morales, 56, was arrested for resisting a peace officer and disorderly conduct (alcohol) at 2:53 p.m. on Nov. 3 at 7-Eleven, 500 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of petty theft at 3:57 p.m. on Nov. 3 at 7200 Pacific Ranch Hills Road, Del Mar. The victim, 52, reported a stolen Samsung television ($149.99).

McBride, 55, was arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft at 9:03 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Encinitas Blvd and Beechtree Drive, Encinitas. The victim, 48, reported stolen (and later recovered) a black Murph bicycle ($2,000).

Mis, 26, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon (felony), spousal or cohabitant abuse with serious injury (felony) and contempt of court/disobeying court order (misdemeanor) at 12:38 a.m. on Nov. 4 at 1100 Garden View Road, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle burglary at 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 4 at 600 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach. The victim, 31, reported stolen a black Packsafe bag ($250), a light green Google Pixel 7 Pro cell phone ($800), three credit cards and an ID card or document.

