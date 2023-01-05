One dead, another injured in San Marcos shooting near elementary school

SAN MARCOS — One individual has died, and another was injured after being shot in San Marcos on Wednesday afternoon near an elementary school along West Borden Road.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. on West Borden, east of Las Posas Road, across from Paloma Elementary School. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies on the scene discovered a 19-year-old male on the ground with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and a 20-year-old male in the passenger seat of a nearby vehicle with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Both individuals were rushed to the hospital, but the department later reported that the 19-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival. The 20-year-old is in critical condition.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, and the connection between the two victims, whose identities have not been made public, is unknown.

Sheriff’s Deputies said there is no information about the suspects or the motive for the attack at this time. When asked whether law enforcement is seeking a specific vehicle associated with any suspects, Lt. Chris Steffen said the department has no further information.

News outlets reported that Paloma Elementary School, operating a winter day camp Wednesday afternoon, was on lockdown following the incident. In addition, Borden Road was closed between Las Posas Road and Camino Magnifico on Wednesday afternoon, and people were advised to avoid the area, but it has since been reopened.

