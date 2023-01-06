How to set the tone for your new year

Happy New Year everyone! We hope you had a wonderful holiday break where you had a chance to pause and connect with the ones you love.

As we turn the corner into 2023 we often reassess our goals and direction. It’s a time to pause and reflect on the last year. In my home, peace, light, rebalance, and silly are the words my family members will be carrying into 2023. If you have not yet set a tone for this year, please do so.

Setting an intention for your path, year, and time is so important. It sets you up in a positive way that creates the right headspace to begin, lets the world know what your plans are, and provides a template for you to revisit daily to build your vision.

A great way to get started with this idea is journaling about the year you’ve had and then picking one area of your life, one word, or one goal you want to work on. Then make sure your goal is reachable in the next year.

Lay out the small details in a plan for yourself to slowly meet this goal successfully over the next year. It takes about 2-3 months for a habit to really form and become a part of your routine. Finally, tell someone about your plans so that you stay accountable. This can be a friend, teacher, family member, therapist, coach, etc.

If you need additional structure for this exercise check out our Habit Tracker!

