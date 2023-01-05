No Coaster service this weekend

OCEANSIDE — To facilitate regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements along the coastal rail corridor, there will be no COASTER service in San Diego County this weekend, Jan. 7 or Jan. 8, 2023.

Some residents living near portions of the rail line, may hear heavy equipment noise and be subject to bright light over the duration of the work. No replacement bus service connecting COASTER stations will be available. Alternatives for some COASTER passengers may include BREEZE Route 101 or MTS connections. After this weekend’s closure, coastal rail service will reopen for regularly scheduled service in time for the Monday morning commute. Passengers should note that trains may be delayed up to 15 minutes on Monday.

While no passenger rail service will be available during this weekend closure, other vehicles and equipment will operate along the railroad right-of-way and on the rail at non-specified times. Residents along the corridor should remain alert at legal crossings, and not trespass on the railroad right-of-way.

Customers are urged to plan ahead and make alternative travel arrangements. For trip planning assistance, customers can visit GoNCTD.com or contact NCTD Customer Service at 760-966-6500. Separately, Amtrak and Metrolink train service to/from Oceanside remains temporarily suspended until further notice. For the latest information, including bus bridges, contact Amtrak at Travel Advisories | Pacific Surfliner and Metrolink at Service Update | Metrolink (metrolinktrains.com).