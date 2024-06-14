The Coast News Group
Weekly crime reports: Encinitas arrest reports, Weekly Crime Reports: Solana Beach, Encinitas, Del Mar crime Sheriff Department Weekly Arrests Report
North Coastal Sheriff's Station in Encinitas. Photo by Jordan P. Ingram
CitiesCrimeCrimeCrimeCrimeCrimeDel MarEncinitasNewsRancho Santa FeRegionSan DiegoSolana Beach

Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

by Samantha Mason0

The Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s crime reports from June 3-9 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach. All arrestees in these reports are presumed innocent.

Bistowski, 53, was cited and released at 8:07 a.m. on June 3 at 1200 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Wall, 36, was cited and released at 8:57 a.m. on June 3 at Quince and West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant. 

Machado, 31, was cited and released at 11:24 a.m. on June 3 at Food For Less, 500 Hacienda Drive, Vista, for a misdemeanor active warrant. 

Howe, 54, was cited and released at 1:33 p.m. on June 3 at 900 East Vista Way, Vista, for a misdemeanor active warrant. 

Genereaux, 32, was cited and released at 5:57 p.m. on June 3 at 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant and a warrant from another agency.

Perez, 32, was cited and released at 7:48 p.m. on June 3 at the El Camino Real Sprinter Station, 1500 El Camino Real, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant and warrant from another agency. 

Rosas, 68, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. on June 4 at 100 Aberdeen Drive, Cardiff by the Sea and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm and disorderly conduct (alcohol). 

Ridge, 41, was cited and released at 2:16 a.m. on June 4 at Encinitas Blvd and North Willowspring Drive, Encinitas, for misdemeanor driving without a valid driver’s license. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 7:14 a.m. on June 4 at 2300 Manchester Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim reported a stolen silver WRX four-door sedan ($30,000), miscellaneous clothing ($8,000), red Milwaukee hand tools ($5,000), Adidas duffle bag ($30), black/tan Apple watch ($500), and white Apple AirPods ($200). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 8:53 a.m. on June 4 at the Vista Transit Center, 100 Olive Avenue, Vista. The victim reported damaged miscellaneous goods ($595).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 8:57 a.m. on June 4 at 1900 Buena Creek Road, Vista. The victim reported damaged miscellaneous foods ($1,350). 

Mendez, 37, was cited and released at 10:08 a.m. on June 4 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant. 

Cesar, 37, was cited and released at 10:08 a.m. on June 4 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for contempt of court or disobeying a court order at 10:08 a.m. on June 4 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Ivkovich, 61, was cited and released at 10:10 a.m. on June 4 at 1400 East Vista Way, Vista, for a misdemeanor active warrant. 

Peganoff, 36, was cited and released at 10:44 a.m. on June 4 at State Tree Drive and Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant and a warrant from another agency. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 11:07 a.m. on June 4 at 1300 La Sobrina Court, Solana Beach. The male victim reported stolen currency ($286.74). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for miscellaneous incidents at 11:17 a.m. on June 4 at Plant Power Fast Food, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 12:08 p.m. on June 4 at 1300 Crest Road, Del Mar. The male victim reported a stolen wallet ($100), identification card/document ($30), and credit cards.

Holland, 52, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. on June 4 at Albertsons, 3400 Marron Road, Oceanside, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony warrant from another agency. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 3:50 p.m. on June 4 at 400 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach. The male victim reported stolen intangible personal identifying information and currency ($101,410). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 4:22 p.m. on June 4 at 500 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen hand tools ($2,990) and power tools ($500). 

Perez, 33, was arrested for felony robbery at 9:05 p.m. on June 4 at O’Brien Mobil Gas Station, 300 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility. The victim reported stolen cans ($2.99).  

Kort, 42, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. on June 4 at 800 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (intoxicated, drugs with alcohol). 

Nelson, 35, was cited and released at 8:44 a.m. on June 5 at 1800 Harmony Grove Road, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant. 

Pacho, 36, was cited and released at 8:44 a.m. on June 5 at 1800 Harmony Grove Road, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant and a warrant from another agency. 

Godfrey, 34, was cited and released at 8:44 a.m. on June 5 at 1800 Harmony Grove Road, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant. 

Deyoung, 30, was cited and released at 8:53 a.m. on June 5 at 1800 Harmony Grove Road, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant and a warrant from another agency. 

Castaneda, 51, was cited and released at 8:53 a.m. on June 5 at 1800 Harmony Grove Road, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Mendez, 54, was cited and released at 8:58 a.m. on June 5 at Broadway and Washington, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 9:04 a.m. on June 5 at 1700 Freda Lane, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen athletic equipment ($5,000) and miscellaneous goods. 

Moriarity, 72, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. on June 5 at Olivenhain Road and North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (intoxicated, drugs with alcohol). 

Dingler, 45, was cited and released at 9:41 a.m. on June 5 at 1800 Harmony Grove Road, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant. 

Butorovich, 33, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. on June 5 at South Coast Highway 101 and F Street, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Center for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and use/under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 11:25 a.m. on June 5 at 200 La Mesa Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim reported a stolen license plate ($20). 

Cecil, 29, was cited and released at 1:12 p.m. on June 5 at the Vista Transit Center, 200 North Santa Fe Avenue, Vista, for a misdemeanor active warrant. 

Berkowitz, 26, was cited and released at 1:45 p.m. on June 5 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant. 

Viers, 28, was cited and released at 1:45 p.m. on June 5 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant. 

Perez, 31, was cited and released at 1:45 p.m. on June 5 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 2:59 p.m. on June 5 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. A license plate was reported as being found at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 6:38 p.m. on June 5 at 1400 Rubenstein Avenue, Encinitas. 

O’Connell, 39, was cited and released at 8:07 p.m. on June 5 at the Coast Highway Sprinter Station, 1300 Tremont Street, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 8:57 p.m. on June 5 at Roberto’s, 1900 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim had no reported injuries.

Gallardo, 42, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. on June 5 at 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and obstruction/resistance of a peace officer/emergency medical technician. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 9:33 p.m. on June 5 at 100 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen silver four-door sedan ($25,000). 

Figioli, 44, was cited and released at 10:39 p.m. on June 5 at Vons, 900 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, for misdemeanor petty theft. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous food items ($12.54), miscellaneous goods ($11.09), and liquor ($15.00), all of which were reported to be recovered at the scene.

Resendiz, 34, was cited and released at 7:33 a.m. on June 6 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 8:22 a.m. on June 6 at 300 La Costa Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim reported damaged and stolen miscellaneous goods ($505). 

Maly, 53, was cited and released at 8:23 a.m. on June 6 at 300 West Washington Avenue, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant. 

Nadeau, 35, was cited and released at 8:32 a.m. on June 6 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Kelly, 65, was cited and released at 8:35 a.m. on June 6 at 600 West Washington Avenue, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant and a warrant from another agency. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 11:17 a.m. on June 6 at 400 3rd Street, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen currency ($20,100). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 12:45 p.m. on June 6 at 1600 Coast Blvd, Del Mar. The female victim reported a stolen bag ($1,200), miscellaneous goods ($86), credit cards and miscellaneous jewelry ($200). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 1:13 p.m. on June 6 at 16100 Puerta Del Sol, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 2:15 p.m. on June 6 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. Drugs (other prescription and non-prescription, antidepressants, tranquilizers, etc.) were reported as being found at the scene. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 1:57 p.m. on June 6 at Cardiff State Beach, 2700 South Coast Highway 101, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim reported a stolen black wallet ($20), a purple Apple iPhone 13 ($2,500), credit cards, keys ($400), and an identification card/document ($32). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 2:34 p.m. on June 6 at Encinitas City Hall, 500 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen miscellaneous clothing ($250). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 4:03 p.m. on June 6 at 1700 Village Run North, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen green Rad Power Bikes bicycle ($1,399.68).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at 8:49 p.m. on June 6 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. Emil Tuncel, 21, was reported missing.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 10:41 p.m. on June 6 at 500 Via De La Valle, Solana Beach. The victim reported two stolen license plates ($44) that were later recovered. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for armed robbery at 11:53 p.m. on June 6 at Chevron, 800 Birmingham Drive, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen currency ($50). 

Dowe, 61, was cited and released at 8:37 a.m. on June 7 at Nordhal Road Sprinter Station, 2100 Barham Drive, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 10:44 a.m. on June 7 at Upper Moonlight Beach, 400 West C Street, Encinitas. A white Apple iPhone, a blue Motorola cell phone, a wallet, and currency were all found at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 1:50 p.m. on June 7 at 1100 Woodlake Drive, Encinitas. The female victim reported stolen intangible personal identifying information. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for lost property at 2:20 p.m. on June 7 at Del Mar Beach, Del Mar.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 4:28 p.m. on June 7 at East D Street, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen gray pickup truck ($25,000). 

Molnar, 26, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. on June 7 at Petco, 400 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor battery (spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 4:50 p.m. on June 7 at 500 Village Center Drive, Encinitas. The male victim reported a damaged white/black van ($350).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 6:47 a.m. on June 8 at 800 North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim reported stolen currency ($450) and two identification cards/documents ($27).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 9:46 a.m. on June 8 at 4300 Camino Privado, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim reported a stolen black safe ($500). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 10:05 a.m. on June 8 at 1900 Montgomery Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim reported damaged construction equipment ($8,000) and stolen construction equipment. 

Tello, 51, was arrested at 7:27 p.m. on June 8 at El Pollo Loco, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor bench warrant. 

Martinez, 28, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. on June 9 at 2000 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol). 

Reeves, 20, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. on June 9 at 600 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony vandalism ($400 or more). The victim reported a damaged iPhone 14 Pro Max. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for robbery at 7:01 a.m. on June 9 at the Solana Beach Station, 100 North Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach. The male victim reported a stolen black iPhone 13 ($700) and an apparent minor injury. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 9:19 a.m. on June 9 at 400 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen camera ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 11:53 a.m. on June 9 at North Vulcan Avenue and Cottonwood Creek Park, Encinitas. The female victim reported a stolen identification card/document ($32), credit cards, an ATM card, and miscellaneous household goods ($30). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 5:42 p.m. on June 9 at South Vulcan Avenue and Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim reported a stolen Apple iPhone 15 ($900) and a stolen blue/black Kona automobile ($20,000). 

Check out previous Weekly Crime Reports and Daily Arrest Logs for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here or visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website.

Support The Coast News. Click here.

Leave a Comment