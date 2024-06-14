Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

The Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s crime reports from June 3-9 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach. All arrestees in these reports are presumed innocent.

Bistowski, 53, was cited and released at 8:07 a.m. on June 3 at 1200 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Wall, 36, was cited and released at 8:57 a.m. on June 3 at Quince and West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Machado, 31, was cited and released at 11:24 a.m. on June 3 at Food For Less, 500 Hacienda Drive, Vista, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Howe, 54, was cited and released at 1:33 p.m. on June 3 at 900 East Vista Way, Vista, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Genereaux, 32, was cited and released at 5:57 p.m. on June 3 at 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant and a warrant from another agency.

Perez, 32, was cited and released at 7:48 p.m. on June 3 at the El Camino Real Sprinter Station, 1500 El Camino Real, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant and warrant from another agency.

Rosas, 68, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. on June 4 at 100 Aberdeen Drive, Cardiff by the Sea and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm and disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Ridge, 41, was cited and released at 2:16 a.m. on June 4 at Encinitas Blvd and North Willowspring Drive, Encinitas, for misdemeanor driving without a valid driver’s license.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 7:14 a.m. on June 4 at 2300 Manchester Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim reported a stolen silver WRX four-door sedan ($30,000), miscellaneous clothing ($8,000), red Milwaukee hand tools ($5,000), Adidas duffle bag ($30), black/tan Apple watch ($500), and white Apple AirPods ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 8:53 a.m. on June 4 at the Vista Transit Center, 100 Olive Avenue, Vista. The victim reported damaged miscellaneous goods ($595).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 8:57 a.m. on June 4 at 1900 Buena Creek Road, Vista. The victim reported damaged miscellaneous foods ($1,350).

Mendez, 37, was cited and released at 10:08 a.m. on June 4 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Cesar, 37, was cited and released at 10:08 a.m. on June 4 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for contempt of court or disobeying a court order at 10:08 a.m. on June 4 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Ivkovich, 61, was cited and released at 10:10 a.m. on June 4 at 1400 East Vista Way, Vista, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Peganoff, 36, was cited and released at 10:44 a.m. on June 4 at State Tree Drive and Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant and a warrant from another agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 11:07 a.m. on June 4 at 1300 La Sobrina Court, Solana Beach. The male victim reported stolen currency ($286.74).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for miscellaneous incidents at 11:17 a.m. on June 4 at Plant Power Fast Food, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 12:08 p.m. on June 4 at 1300 Crest Road, Del Mar. The male victim reported a stolen wallet ($100), identification card/document ($30), and credit cards.

Holland, 52, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. on June 4 at Albertsons, 3400 Marron Road, Oceanside, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony warrant from another agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 3:50 p.m. on June 4 at 400 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach. The male victim reported stolen intangible personal identifying information and currency ($101,410).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 4:22 p.m. on June 4 at 500 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen hand tools ($2,990) and power tools ($500).

Perez, 33, was arrested for felony robbery at 9:05 p.m. on June 4 at O’Brien Mobil Gas Station, 300 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility. The victim reported stolen cans ($2.99).

Kort, 42, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. on June 4 at 800 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (intoxicated, drugs with alcohol).

Nelson, 35, was cited and released at 8:44 a.m. on June 5 at 1800 Harmony Grove Road, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Pacho, 36, was cited and released at 8:44 a.m. on June 5 at 1800 Harmony Grove Road, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant and a warrant from another agency.

Godfrey, 34, was cited and released at 8:44 a.m. on June 5 at 1800 Harmony Grove Road, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Deyoung, 30, was cited and released at 8:53 a.m. on June 5 at 1800 Harmony Grove Road, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant and a warrant from another agency.

Castaneda, 51, was cited and released at 8:53 a.m. on June 5 at 1800 Harmony Grove Road, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Mendez, 54, was cited and released at 8:58 a.m. on June 5 at Broadway and Washington, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 9:04 a.m. on June 5 at 1700 Freda Lane, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen athletic equipment ($5,000) and miscellaneous goods.

Moriarity, 72, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. on June 5 at Olivenhain Road and North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (intoxicated, drugs with alcohol).

Dingler, 45, was cited and released at 9:41 a.m. on June 5 at 1800 Harmony Grove Road, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Butorovich, 33, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. on June 5 at South Coast Highway 101 and F Street, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Center for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and use/under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 11:25 a.m. on June 5 at 200 La Mesa Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim reported a stolen license plate ($20).

Cecil, 29, was cited and released at 1:12 p.m. on June 5 at the Vista Transit Center, 200 North Santa Fe Avenue, Vista, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Berkowitz, 26, was cited and released at 1:45 p.m. on June 5 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Viers, 28, was cited and released at 1:45 p.m. on June 5 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Perez, 31, was cited and released at 1:45 p.m. on June 5 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 2:59 p.m. on June 5 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. A license plate was reported as being found at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 6:38 p.m. on June 5 at 1400 Rubenstein Avenue, Encinitas.

O’Connell, 39, was cited and released at 8:07 p.m. on June 5 at the Coast Highway Sprinter Station, 1300 Tremont Street, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 8:57 p.m. on June 5 at Roberto’s, 1900 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim had no reported injuries.

Gallardo, 42, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. on June 5 at 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and obstruction/resistance of a peace officer/emergency medical technician.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 9:33 p.m. on June 5 at 100 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen silver four-door sedan ($25,000).

Figioli, 44, was cited and released at 10:39 p.m. on June 5 at Vons, 900 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, for misdemeanor petty theft. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous food items ($12.54), miscellaneous goods ($11.09), and liquor ($15.00), all of which were reported to be recovered at the scene.

Resendiz, 34, was cited and released at 7:33 a.m. on June 6 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 8:22 a.m. on June 6 at 300 La Costa Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim reported damaged and stolen miscellaneous goods ($505).

Maly, 53, was cited and released at 8:23 a.m. on June 6 at 300 West Washington Avenue, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Nadeau, 35, was cited and released at 8:32 a.m. on June 6 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Kelly, 65, was cited and released at 8:35 a.m. on June 6 at 600 West Washington Avenue, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant and a warrant from another agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 11:17 a.m. on June 6 at 400 3rd Street, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen currency ($20,100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 12:45 p.m. on June 6 at 1600 Coast Blvd, Del Mar. The female victim reported a stolen bag ($1,200), miscellaneous goods ($86), credit cards and miscellaneous jewelry ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 1:13 p.m. on June 6 at 16100 Puerta Del Sol, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 2:15 p.m. on June 6 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. Drugs (other prescription and non-prescription, antidepressants, tranquilizers, etc.) were reported as being found at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 1:57 p.m. on June 6 at Cardiff State Beach, 2700 South Coast Highway 101, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim reported a stolen black wallet ($20), a purple Apple iPhone 13 ($2,500), credit cards, keys ($400), and an identification card/document ($32).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 2:34 p.m. on June 6 at Encinitas City Hall, 500 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen miscellaneous clothing ($250).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 4:03 p.m. on June 6 at 1700 Village Run North, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen green Rad Power Bikes bicycle ($1,399.68).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at 8:49 p.m. on June 6 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. Emil Tuncel, 21, was reported missing.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 10:41 p.m. on June 6 at 500 Via De La Valle, Solana Beach. The victim reported two stolen license plates ($44) that were later recovered.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for armed robbery at 11:53 p.m. on June 6 at Chevron, 800 Birmingham Drive, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen currency ($50).

Dowe, 61, was cited and released at 8:37 a.m. on June 7 at Nordhal Road Sprinter Station, 2100 Barham Drive, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 10:44 a.m. on June 7 at Upper Moonlight Beach, 400 West C Street, Encinitas. A white Apple iPhone, a blue Motorola cell phone, a wallet, and currency were all found at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 1:50 p.m. on June 7 at 1100 Woodlake Drive, Encinitas. The female victim reported stolen intangible personal identifying information.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for lost property at 2:20 p.m. on June 7 at Del Mar Beach, Del Mar.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 4:28 p.m. on June 7 at East D Street, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen gray pickup truck ($25,000).

Molnar, 26, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. on June 7 at Petco, 400 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor battery (spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 4:50 p.m. on June 7 at 500 Village Center Drive, Encinitas. The male victim reported a damaged white/black van ($350).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 6:47 a.m. on June 8 at 800 North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim reported stolen currency ($450) and two identification cards/documents ($27).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 9:46 a.m. on June 8 at 4300 Camino Privado, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim reported a stolen black safe ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 10:05 a.m. on June 8 at 1900 Montgomery Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim reported damaged construction equipment ($8,000) and stolen construction equipment.

Tello, 51, was arrested at 7:27 p.m. on June 8 at El Pollo Loco, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Martinez, 28, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. on June 9 at 2000 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Reeves, 20, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. on June 9 at 600 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony vandalism ($400 or more). The victim reported a damaged iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for robbery at 7:01 a.m. on June 9 at the Solana Beach Station, 100 North Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach. The male victim reported a stolen black iPhone 13 ($700) and an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 9:19 a.m. on June 9 at 400 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen camera ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 11:53 a.m. on June 9 at North Vulcan Avenue and Cottonwood Creek Park, Encinitas. The female victim reported a stolen identification card/document ($32), credit cards, an ATM card, and miscellaneous household goods ($30).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 5:42 p.m. on June 9 at South Vulcan Avenue and Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim reported a stolen Apple iPhone 15 ($900) and a stolen blue/black Kona automobile ($20,000).

