NTENTION Talk: How to remove the noise

Life feels so fast most days, and it has become a skill to slow down and connect. Of course, we value productivity and doing more and more, but sometimes, we need to quiet the noise.

A sense of adrenaline is created when we can keep doing, but the same feel-good chemicals are created when we slow down, relax, and connect. It can feel uncomfortable to get out of a routine and especially to let your guard down, but with practice, you will enjoy the benefits. Here are some ideas to get you started.

Get outside

Try to spend a little bit of time outside every day. When you are outside, try putting your phone on silent, leaving it at your house, and being with nature. Pay attention to your breathing and how you are walking, running, or moving. Pay attention to what the weather is doing, what does the sky look like, is it warm? Anything you notice about the environment will instantly help you ground and connect.

Have a phone-free day

Could you do this for the whole day? I bet most people will find this challenging. Intentionally decide the best day to leave your phone behind. Plan so that you are not stressed, and you may find yourself experiencing more joy and happiness throughout the day. You can’t check your email, calls, social media, demands, etc. It is a forced break to reconnect and find your way without your phone. Go ahead, get lost, ask for directions, find a new place, or read a book.

Delete social media apps

Are your apps serving you, or are they merely sucking life from your fingertips? If the social media app doesn’t have a purpose for you or makes you feel insignificant, then maybe it is time not to follow the crowd. You can always do a 30-day challenge to step away for a shorter time. This doesn’t have to be forever, but breaks can be good.

Build something with your hands

When was the last time you constructed a project other than your kids’ bookshelf from IKEA? Consider making a bowl or coffee cup from clay or paint, or make something out of wood. Even if you lack artistic skills in this area, you are challenging a different part of your brain when you apply this ability.

As you can see, there are several ways to reconnect and ground yourself away from distractions. It doesn’t mean you will just be sitting at home bored with nothing to do. Most likely, you’ll be delightfully surprised by your hands-on experiences. The more you can connect with real things, people, and experiences, the more creative, grounded, and able you will feel. So give it a try, and let us know how it goes!!

