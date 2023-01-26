SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans

REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP).

Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends of the corridors and new transportation improvements and services supporting emerging mobility hubs.

Submit comments through the virtual engagement hub by March 11. To view the full draft plan and submit public comment, visit https://sandag.mysocialpinpoint.com/coastcanyonstrails and https://sandag.mysocialpinpoint.com/northcounty.

The CCT CMCP includes the cities of San Diego, Santee, and El Cajon, as well as a small portion of San Diego County along SR 52 and SR 67. The plan proposes 367 projects and strategies that are estimated to cost $26.9 billion. The proposed improvements are expected to decrease drive alone trips by 16.5%, double bicycle trips, and triple transit trips.

The North County CMCP includes around 700,000 residents and 300,000 jobs in the cities of Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Carlsbad, and Oceanside, and parts of the county of San Diego, which constitutes about 20% of the region. This plan proposes $8.5 billion of balanced and integrated transportation infrastructure and service improvements. The improvements are expected to reduce transportation related fatalities, decrease daily travel time by an average of 15 minutes, and increase transit ridership from 35,000 to more than 140,000 while meeting regional and state policy goals.

CMCPs are planning documents designed to reduce vehicle miles traveled and greenhouse gas emissions and identify mobility solutions in our region’s busiest travel corridors. These plans are one of the many strategies used to carry out SANDAG’s Regional Transportation Plan – a blueprint already in effect that is enhancing the region’s quality of life through equitable, sustainable, and accessible transportation.