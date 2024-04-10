Licking the plate with the Beacon’s sunset bunch

It’s my firm belief that finding a sense of community where you live, however you manifest it, just makes life better. Being a proponent of that, and a lifelong seeker of sunsets regardless of my location, I hit the jackpot on both a few years back when my proximity to Beacon’s Beach became a short walk from my house.

This was during the pandemic and it was quite the scene with the entire parking lot filled with folks enjoying what limited socialization was allowed. DJs, musicians and the eclectic mix of characters who make up Leucadia gathered nightly. Post-pandemic, the scene mellowed a bit, but as sunset regular Tiffany Weiss put it, “The core group called the Beacon’s Bunch that had a long history in the spot was still holding court at sunset.”

I slowly eased my way into the scene, showing up with enough frequency to be acknowledged then accepted into the inner circle. That probably had something to do with Lick the Plate but hey, whatever it takes, I had found my local people.

It just so happened to be in an epic location that produces daily visual delights in the form of killer sunsets, squadrons of pelicans flying by in V formation, dolphins and whales, world-class surfers, SpaceX launches, and life’s rich pageant of locals, snowbirds and tourist characters.

Catching old-school local Gerry Rahill strumming his ukulele as the sun melts into the ocean is truly an epic experience. The party people showing up with their mobile dance machine at obnoxiously loud levels, not so much.

That aside, it’s a glorious location and I’ll treasure forever each sunset there and the connections I’ve made. This takeover column features four of them, including some old-school locals and some new to the scene. Come up and join us sometime.

I’ll start with Tiffany Weiss who carries the most local cred of the group and has become a great Lick the Plate resource for me on anything Encinitas. “I grew up in Encinitas and have been here since 1970 when it was just a hippie town. I have been surrounded by what people call ‘earthy’ type food all my life. I grew up going to restaurants like The Good Shepherd (now the Union), Papa Gus (became Mozy’s), Roxy’s (the original), Ki’s (when on Birmingham), all just yummy vegetarian food.

“Today the coast is filled with organic, vegan, high-priced meals…not a bad thing, just different. I love tacos and I am a vegetarian so that can get tricky until I found City Tacos. Albeit it’s a chain, it’s fantastic! They have a fairly good-sized menu complete with a number of vegetarian options that are each super tasty, decent size and average no more than $4. The chile relleno one is my favorite, but the mushroom one is pretty darn good and the zucchini one is nothing to squawk at either. They also have elote corn which is a great side option.

“On top of all that, they usually have a large vat of some yummy homemade juice like watermelon, pineapple or Jamaica that’s a must. I have been known to frequent City Tacos on Taco Tuesday as they have a live DJ spinning records while also playing 80’s music videos…there is no way not to dance yourself right through the front door.”

Thanks Tiffany…looks like I’ll be hitting up City Tacos on a Tuesday soon!

Next up is J.R. O’Brian, Tiffany’s partner who is a technician for emerging technologies and multiple Emmy Award winner in the broadcast sports world…namely “Monday Night Football” for years. This translated into his shared appreciation of the emergence of the Detroit Lions as contenders this past season.

It was always fun cooking for J.R. and Tiffany as the Lions kept winning. His take on local food goes like this: “Ah, where to eat, well I’m going to keep it simple and close to home because David wants it short and simple, so here it goes. Basically, I like to roll down the street and depending on if I want to go right or left, I have two great options. First up Haggo’s. I love the Veggie Vessel Bowl, it’s filled with great veggies and even greater taste (thanks Willy for all the healthy greatness) and secondly a shout out to Corner Pizza, they are coming on strong with some good pizza and for me the Sausage Fest reigns, it’s good, clean and spicy, also there’s some little flavor options to throw at it like dirty crust and honey pepper sauce. Plus, for all us cheapskates out there and I know a lot of you, two-for-one pizza Mondays, it doesn’t get better than that!! —then I roll back up the street.” I love how you follow instructions J.R. Good stuff!

Andie Cajuste is the relative newcomer to the sunset bunch, but you would never know it as everyone seems to know her, and her energetic applause for every sunset is infectious. She is a Long Island, New York, native and we’ve connected over sports, food and music conversation, and she is a joy to be around. Andie threw all her local love at Eat Crispy Burger and details it here: “Cheeseburgers are my favorite food group; I could eat one every day.

“When I moved to Encinitas, I was on the search for a great burger place and found it in Eat Crispy Burger. I love the burgers there but it’s a hard choice to pick. Most of the time it’s The All American Burger, because I love pickles! Yet sometimes I go with The Original OG because I love fried onions! Either way, they’re hot, juicy and delicious. More importantly, they’re smashed and crispy. Something as a foodie, I didn’t realize I needed in my life.

“On my first visit I was greeted by Angela, who is one of the owners. She was warm, friendly and explained the menu choices. You can have 1, 2 or 3 patties. That’s good news for hungry people. There are options for kids, bowls, Impossible Burgers and fries! Something for everyone.

“I’ve been back a few times by myself, with friends and I brought my mom when she visited from Florida. Each time I go, the burgers and fries are always delicious, the service is quick and friendly. Most importantly, the burgers are reasonably priced. Check them out if you haven’t already and tell them Andie sent you! Bon Appetite, let’s eat and God bless the cook!” I could not have said it better myself Andie, thanks!

There are a lot of folks with interesting backstories at the Beacon’s sunset, and Lee Walker is definitely one of them. A Chicago native, CIA-trained chef, Colorado ski resort restaurateur, chef on a research vessel bound for Antarctica — that tells just a part of his story. We connected quickly as we’ve taken similar roads to Leucadia.

Lee tells his story like this: “ I have spent 25 years peddling the juxtaposed and melding of cuisine of the southwest and beyond the southern border crafted with love, passion and respect from our humble kitchen and bar at 9603 feet in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. North County is a crown jewel of offerings and tradition. The scope of my view starts at Ponto and flows south to Cardiff.

“Start at Roberto’s Tacos down from Ponto and dive into a chili relleno burrito. Saunter south and make sure you tip your hat to Karina’s who vacated their spot after 40 years but continue on to Juanita’s and scarf down a carne asada burrito. Continue on course to Raul’s Shack for a machaca beef and egg burrito. Swipe the tears of joy from your eyes and boogie to City Tacos for their creative outlook on tasty tacos. Your journey south will end at Lourdes in Cardiff where a basket of Baja fish and shrimp tacos awaits.

“Can I get a hallelujah brothers and sisters? And I say to my uninitiated charge, pay attention to the subtle differences in every salsa and accompaniments offered. Absorb and embrace all the different flavors and execution in what would seem the same to the unenlightened. And as important, soak into your soul the culture of the flock and faithful. Notice the joy of people getting out of a surf session and dancing into Lourdes on taco Tuesday, glowing with the energy of mother ocean and tasty grinds. Take time to notice a squadron of pelicans in perfect formation gliding across the waves with yet another perfect sunset as a backdrop. This and so much more surrounds us, can you feel it? Can you dig it?”

I can dig it Lee Walker, and thank you, Tiffany, J.R. and Andie for welcoming me into your sunset community and sharing your stories.