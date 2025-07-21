Winner winner chicken dinner!

Every year The Coast News sponsors the Best of North County contest, where clientele and fans vote for the top regional businesses and nonprofit organizations.

As a reward, winners get a certificate suitable for framing, 20 copies of the directory published for the occasion and an invitation to an amazing private networking event with … well, with the top executives and business owners north of the 8.

Oh yes — let’s not forget about the bragging rights.

So, I’m bragging! Because I’m delighted to announce that Write Away Books was just named the Best Tutoring and Education Services provider in the region.

How cool is that?

Now, 45 years in marketing has taught me that this award alone won’t be enough to bring in new business. As with everything else we do that’s communications-related (website, social media, etc.), this award just provides one more way for folks to learn about us.

But putting our name and website before someone new is half the battle, isn’t it? If these new connections are seeking tutoring or education services, they’ll probably check out our website. Then, if we meet their needs, they’ll hopefully begin a conversation or explore us more online.

However, if someone has been debating whether to use our book development services, this additional recognition of our superior customer service, attention to detail and deliverable results might be enough to tip them our way.

As former NYC mayor Ed Koch liked to say, “It couldn’t hurt.”

Local media, trade associations and chambers of commerce all offer opportunities like this, regardless of what you sell. I’d encourage you to participate in such programs.

Because unlike awards that you pay for, this type of recognition reflects the genuine respect that people have for you, your organization and the products or services you provide to them.

Indeed, I’m already seeing that folks are very impressed to hear how highly regarded Write Away Books is by the larger community.

To further leverage this opportunity, we’re now adding the award to our social media, email signatures and website. A press release is being drafted.

Furthermore, we anticipate that promoting this honor over the next year should only help grow our bottom line. And, who knows: The combined effort may make us even more popular next year!

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

Make your company a winner. http://amzn.to/4hoslft.