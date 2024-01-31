Best of North County nominations open until Feb. 14

The vibrant communities of North County are gearing up to celebrate excellence and recognize outstanding local businesses and services through The Best of North County awards.

From beloved eateries to trusted service providers, residents are encouraged to nominate their favorites for this prestigious accolade, with nominations open until Feb. 14. Whether you’re an owner, an employee, a customer or a fan, this is the opportunity to let your voices be heard.

Chris Kydd, the publisher of The Coast News Group, said that the contest places a well-deserved spotlight on outstanding local business owners, operators, and employees.

From pizza parlors and diners to automotive shops and dentists, small businesses are an invaluable thread in the fabric of our area and need the community’s support.

The Coast News launched The Best of North County last year in response to many requests from readers who wanted a contest solely dedicated to celebrating excellence in North County, something that hadn’t been done prior to this event.

“North County has evolved into an area with its’ own unique identity very different from San Diego proper,” Kydd said. “We have over 1.22 million residents and represent about one-third of the total economy in San Diego. It is time to reward those businesses that we frequent every day and that is exactly what The Best of North County accomplishes.”

Voting will begin on Feb. 28 after all nominations are received. Visitors may cast one vote per subcategory and are invited to return every day through March 13 to support their favorite local businesses. Credibility is essential in any competition, so a third party will handle the entire process.

Gold and Silver winners will be awarded in over 200 subcategories, classified within eleven consolidated categories:

• Activities/Entertainment

• Education

• Food and Beverage

• Home and Garden

• Law

• Lifestyle and Beauty

• Medical

• Real Estate

• Services

• Shopping

• Vehicle and Services

Winners will be announced, featured online at TheBestofNorthCounty.com and published in The Best of North County winners guide. The Coast News Group is looking for a title sponsor for this year’s contest and encourages any interested individuals or businesses to contact the newspaper.

The Coast News Group plans to publish thousands of copies of the glossy, full-color volume that will be distributed throughout the community.

Along with showcasing the winners, the magazine is designed to serve as a guidebook for both locals and visitors seeking the very best that the area has to offer. Last year, the contest generated over 1,100 nominations, and the team is expecting to exceed that this year.

Submit your nominations at TheBestofNorthCounty.com.