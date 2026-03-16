Guy Fieri brings taste of Flavortown to La Costa

When celebrity chef Guy Fieri rolls into town, the crowd follows. That was the case at the recent Santo Tequila signing at the La Costa Pavilions, where hundreds gathered to meet the Food Network star and taste his tequila collaboration.

Diehard fans Phoenix and William were first in line after the media and friends to meet Fieri. Phoenix arrived dressed as the Flavortown mayor himself.

At the hub of the event was Lindsay Latham, La Costa Pavilions’ concierge and event planner, who coordinated the lively turnout. Frank and I stopped by to join the festivities and share a copy of our column covering last September’s Del Mar Wine & Food Festival, which featured a photo of Fieri alongside festival host Troy Johnson.

Meeting Fieri in person confirms what viewers see on television. He is quick-witted, funny, a little snarky, and completely approachable. Before becoming a household name, Fieri built his reputation as a talented chef and restaurateur. Today he oversees a portfolio of successful restaurants while maintaining his larger-than-life presence on the Food Network.

The signing event spotlighted Santo Tequila, Fieri’s ultra-premium tequila brand created with rock legend Sammy Hagar. Produced in Jalisco, Mexico, Santo is crafted from 100 percent Blue Weber agave and certified additive-free. The tequila is distilled using traditional methods developed more than 80 years ago by the El Viejito distilling family, led today by third-generation distiller Juan Eduardo Nuñez.

Guests were able to sample the Blanco and Reposado expressions. The Blanco offered aromas of citrus and dried apricot with peppery agave character and a crisp finish that would work beautifully in cocktails. The Reposado was my favorite.

Aged in oak barrels, it displayed a deeper golden color and layered flavors with hints of banana, pineapple, coconut, lime, and honeycomb, creating a richer tropical profile that allowed the agave to shine. Santo also offers Añejo and Mezquila expressions.

Pavilions created a full culinary showcase. Chef Ming Adler of Ageis Coastal Provisions represented Boar’s Head with grilled corned beef and Gruyère sandwiches with horseradish bread-and-butter pickle chips and garlic aioli. It was a righteous flavor combo.

Meanwhile, Hiram, Nina, and Mayra of the Pavilions deli team served crispy chicken nuggets with three of Fieri’s signature Flavortown sauces. Kickin’ Chipotle delivered smoky heat, Top Secret Sauce added creamy, chili-spiced depth, and Honey Mustard melded sweet, honeyed creaminess with tangy mustard flavors.

Wine Spectator Grand Tour

Wine Spectator’s acclaimed Grand Tour will make its first-ever appearance in San Diego on Saturday, April 25, at the Gaylord Pacific Convention Center in Chula Vista. The event offers guests the opportunity to taste more than 200 wines rated 90 points or higher by Wine Spectator’s editorial tasting panel.

Attendees will explore wines from around the world, including Argentina, Australia, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Chile, New Zealand, and the United States. Guests will also meet winemakers and Wine Spectator editors while enjoying a selection of food pairings.

Each guest receives a souvenir Riedel tasting glass along with a take-home tasting book describing the wines poured during the evening.

General admission runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m., with a VIP hour beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $250 for general admission and $395 for VIP access. Wine Spectator is also introducing a new initiative to welcome the next generation of wine enthusiasts. Guests aged 30 and under can purchase general admission tickets for $100. Prices exclude fees. Purchase tix at grandtour.winespectator.com

San Diego’s Juniper and Ivy, a Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence recipient, will also be featured with signature small bites at the event. More info at Guy Fieri and Santo Spirits.

Fifty-four hours with James Beard Award-winning chefs

Rancho Bernardo Inn will once again host its acclaimed culinary gathering, now reimagined as 54 Hours with James Beard Award-Winning Chefs, taking place April 30 through May 3.

The immersive festival brings together an impressive lineup, including James Beard chef winners Alex Seidel, Matt Vawter, and Lord Maynard, along with chefs Casey Thompson, Jonathan Kinsella, and Ron Fougeray.

Fougeray is the corporate executive chef for JC Resorts, whose ingredient-driven approach helps guide the culinary programs at AVANT and Veranda at Rancho Bernardo Inn. The weekend also features celebrity chef Jamie Gwen and award-winning mixologist Manny Hinojosa.

Guests will enjoy chef dinners, cooking demonstrations, workshops, wine and whiskey tastings, and the festival’s signature Grand Chefs Tour Dinner. Platinum guests attend the Opening Night Evening of Excellence Chef Dinner.

Tickets are offered at three levels: Platinum ($720 per person), Golden ($540 per person), and General Admission ($288 per person). More info at OpenTable.com.

Wine Bytes

The Butcher Shop San Diego is hosting an Orin Swift Wine Dinner at 6 p.m. on March 19, featuring a five-course menu curated by Executive Chef Brian Gist. The main course features Coffee-Chili Rubbed Short Rib with roasted garlic potato puree paired with “8 Years in the Desert” Zinfandel blend. Price is $130 per person, inclusive of tax/tip. RSVP at butchershopsandiego.com.

George’s at the Cove, fresh off its $1 million Ocean Terrace remodel, has introduced a promotion on select bottles of wine. “Spring Forward, Sip Back” deals include:

*Adega de Penalva, Dao Branco “Indigena” – Dao, Portugal, 2023 – $32

*Vigneti Del Sol, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo – Abruzzo, Italy, 2024 – $34

*Josef Fischer, Gruner Veltliner – Federspiel, Wachau, Austria, 2022 – $38

*Mas de Gourgonnier, Les Baux de Provence Rouge – Provence, Mourie, 2021 – $38

*Fableist Rose, The Butterfly and the Wasp – Central Coast, CA – $40

Vittorio’s Italian Trattoria in Carmel Valley is hosting a Portuguese Wine Dinner at 6 p.m. on March 26. Guests will enjoy a three-course dinner and dessert by Exec Chef Angelo Gijo. The main course features braised veal shoulder with garlic mashed potatoes paired with Quinto do Vale Meao, Douro, Red Blend. Cost is $75 per person + tax/tip. RSVP at 858-538-5884