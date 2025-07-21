Cal Fire to upgrade Ramona base for new air tanker

RAMONA — A “significant” Cal Fire construction project at the Ramona Air Attack Base, being designed to accommodate a new air tanker, will begin next week.

According to a news release issued Sunday, the agency stated the project “is a crucial step in preparing the base to accommodate one of Cal Fire’s new C-130H air tankers, dramatically enhancing the agency’s wildfire-response capabilities in Southern California.” The project was scheduled to begin Aug. 1.

Project workers will demolish and reconstruct the base’s “aging” tarmac and fire-retardant reloading bays to improve efficiency and support the C-130H’s increased size and operational requirements.

Nearly 70 years old, the Ramona Air Attack Base currently holds three aircraft, one air attack platform and two air tankers, according to Cal Fire.

The agency estimated the project would take eight to 12 months to complete. In turn, the Ramona plant “will be out of operation, necessitating adjustments to firefighting air operations,” according to the statement.

To ensure uninterrupted air response, officials said Cal Fire will:

— Use Hemet-Ryan Air Attack Base in Riverside County as the nearest reloading facility;

— Activate a temporary reload base at Brown Field Municipal Airport in San Diego during extended wildland fires or at Cal Fire leadership’s discretion;

— Add initial attack aircraft dispatch from two to four air tankers, as a way to offset more flight times during the base project; and

— Have the fully loaded and available air tankers at Ramona Air Attack Base for a fast aerial response in San Diego County.

According to Cal Fire, San Diego County “remains well-resourced, with up to seven helicopters available through interagency agreements for initial response” to wildfires.

Aircraft will be available to fight regional or statewide wildfires, following improvements to Ramona base and the C-130H being operational, Cal Fire said.

The U.S. Coast Guard transferred the C-130H aircraft to Cal Fire via the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, officials said.

The C-130Hs went into operation last August at McClellan Airtanker Base.

“Ramona will be the next permanent home for this advanced firefighting aircraft,” Cal Fire officials said.