Digital 101: A pixel saved is a pixel earned

(OK, maybe that’s not the exact quote, but it’s worth a lot of pennies!)

Benjamin Franklin was full of hard-earned wisdom that we can still apply today. Along with frugality, he also prepared for the future. In your business, are you preparing for the future by using innovative strategies today?

A straightforward strategy that you can use right now is free and builds for the future. I’m talking about pixels. No, not the measurement for screen size, but pixel as in a “tracking pixel.”

Both of these can be installed for free on your website right now and only take a few minutes. But here’s why you need to do this now.

If you ever want to start running paid ads for your company, then you’ll need to install the tracking pixel. This allows advertisers to track every click you pay for and, more importantly, to identify who the most valuable visitors to your site are.

Why is it essential for the pixel to learn? In this age of high-tech solutions, the pixel can rapidly learn through experience which people come to your site and make a purchase, and which people don’t. Based on that data, the ad service you are using will focus on sending more people to your site who have similar characteristics to the ones who have previously made a purchase from you or taken an action you desire while on your website.

Using the power of a pixel dramatically increases the ROI when you run paid ads through Google or Facebook.

So why install the pixel now if you don’t plan on running paid ads right now? Because the longer the pixel is on your site, whether you are ads or not, the more it will learn and recognize your best customer. Don’t wait, prepare now for future success.

