Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

The sheriff’s North Coastal Station’s weekly crime reports from July 2 to July 9 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a burglary at 8:09 am on July 2 at 2100 Coast Blvd, Del Mar. The male victim, 25, reported a stolen automobile light ($15,000), bag ($100), camera ($3,000), aircraft ($2,000), and miscellaneous audio/video ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 8:10 am on July 2 at 600 Cerro Street, Encinitas. The female victim, 45, reported stolen US currency ($2,000)

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for simple battery at 1:26 pm on July 2 at 1100 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 59, reported no apparent injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 1:37 pm on July 2 at 100 Cozumel Court, Solana Beach. The female victim, 81, and the male victim, 60, reported a stolen camera ($599) and miscellaneous items ($52).

Remley, 42, was arrested at 7:32 pm on July 2 at 4600 Rancho Reposo, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 9:31 pm on July 2 at 200 4th Street, Del Mar. The male victim, 81, reported stolen bicycle parts ($499)

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for simple battery at 10:06 pm on July 2 at 2200 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a disturbance at 9:22 am on July 3 at 16300 Rambla De Las Flores, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 62, and the female victim, 40, reported destroyed miscellaneous items.

Stanley, 60, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 9:46 am on July 3 at 1700 South Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

Baker, 41, was arrested at 10:01 on July 3 at 600 Crouch Street, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony on another agency’s warrant.

Mackey, 40, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 1:36 pm on July 3 at 1900 Apple Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 2:24 pm on July 3 at Target, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The company reported stolen animal food ($48), miscellaneous household goods ($17), and miscellaneous items ($868).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 5:17 on July 3 at the Home Goods, 900 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The company reported stolen miscellaneous household items ($108)

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:15 pm on July 3 at 2200 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar. The victim reported a stolen wallet ($50), US currency ($200), identification cards ($32), miscellaneous papers, and miscellaneous items ($180).

Odell, 46, was arrested at 7:49 pm on July 3 at 700 South Highway 101, Solana Beach and was booked at Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Carter, 33, was cited and released for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance without prescription at 9:29 pm on July 3 at Petsmart, 1000 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Valle, 56, was cited and released for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a switchblade in a vehicle at 4:21 am on July 4 at Shell Gas Station, 2200 Via De La Valle, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 9:12 am on July 4 at 800 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach. The female victim, 28, and the male victim, 29, reported stolen sunglasses ($250).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 10:27 am on July 4 at the Target, 1000 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The company reported stolen cosmetics ($719) and over-the-counter drugs.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 10:55 am on July 4 at 1900 San Elijo Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim, 27, reported stolen boating equipment ($600) and a paddle board ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 3:58 pm on July 4 at 200 Saxony Road, Encinitas. The victims reported a stolen cellular phone ($600), wallet ($10), credit cards, identification cards ($35), US currency ($120), and keys ($15).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person with dementia or Alzheimer’s at 4:03 p.m. on July 4 at 5200 La Glorieta, Rancho Santa Fe.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a disturbance at 7:01 pm on July 4 at 500 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach. The female victim, 49, reported no injuries.

Cruz, 43, was arrested at 7:16 pm on July 4 at Oak Crest Park, 1200 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Steinline, 43, was cited and released for trespassing at 8:41 pm on July 4 at Encinitas Community Center, 1100 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a disturbance at 9:06 pm on July 4 at Sycamore Avenue, Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for simple battery at 9:52 pm on July 4 at D Street and S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 54, reported no apparent injuries.

Hayes, 20, was cited and released for misdemeanor simple battery at 10:03 pm on July 4 at The Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2200 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar. The male victim, 30, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for simple battery at 10:11 pm on July 4 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2200 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar. The male victim, 52, reported apparent minor injuries.

Lyon, 29, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 7:39 pm on July 5 at 1700 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

Blunt, 18, was arrested at 8:31 pm on July 5 at South El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for conspiracy to commit a crime and carjacking.

Brown, 26, was arrested at 8:31 pm on July 5 at South El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for use of a firearm in any felony, discharge of a firearm in listed felony, discharge of firearm with great bodily injury in listed felony, conspiracy to commit crime, carjacking, possession of firearm with altered identification mark, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, carrying a firearm with prohibited possession, possessing a firearm with violent offense conviction, and possessing a large capacity magazine.

Collins, 36, was arrested at 7:40 pm on July 5 at 600 Shore Drive, Carlsbad and booked at Vista Detention Facility for violation of parole.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for simple battery at 6:05 pm on July 5 at Oggis on 300 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The two male victims reported apparent minor injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 4:51 pm on July 5 at 800 La Mirada Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim, 35, reported stolen personal identification information ($2,488)

Kelley, 31, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 7:13 am on July 5 at 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Plasencia, 30, was arrested at 8:06 am on July 6 at the Escondido Transit Center on 700 West Valley Pkwy, Escondido and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a parole violation.

Bollinger, 28, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 8:28 am on July 6 at South Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 9:05 am on July 6 at 700 Dewitt Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim, 29, reported stolen credit cards, social security, identification cards ($32), purse ($200), cellular phone ($200), and miscellaneous items ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for threatening communications at 10:12 am on July 6 at 100 North Vulcan Ave, Encinitas. The female victim, 21, reported stolen US currency ($500).

Wright, 19, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 1:10 pm on July 6 at 100 Olive Avenue, Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 1:14 pm on July 6 at the North Coastal Sheriff’s Office on 100 N. El Camino Real. The male victim, 83, reported his lost article was found.

Adams, 40, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 3:03 pm on July 6 at 4100 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at risk at 2:50 pm on July 6 at 1200 Garden View Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 92, was reported a missing adult.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 5:24 pm on July 6 at 400 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The male victim, 28, reported a stolen automobile light ($3,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for unknown trouble at 7:16 am on July 7 at 2500 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The female victim, 25, and the male victim, 26, reported a domestic violence incident.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 10:02 am on July 7 at 7400 Monte Vista Avenue, La Jolla. The female victim, 75, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for lost property at 10:29 am on July 7 at 1500 Valenda Lane, Encinitas. The male victim, 26, reported a lost article.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for simple battery at 1:39 pm on July 7 at East Coast Pizza, 2000 San Elijo Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim, 35, reported no apparent injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for lost property at 2:14 pm on July 7 at San Dieguito Academy, 800 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 2:50 pm on July 7 at Home Goods on 200 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 75, reported a stolen wallet ($50), US currency ($200), identification card ($30), personal identifying information, credit cards, and keys ($299).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a temporary restraining order at 4:34 pm on July 7 at 100 Cozumel Court, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a medical examiner’s case at 6:40 pm on July 7 at 1200 Rubenstein Avenue, Solana Beach. The confidential victim is reported dead.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for arson at 7:46 pm on July 7 at the Walmart, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. The company reported miscellaneous burned items.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 10:28 pm on July 7 at the Mcdonald’s, 1000 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The company reported stolen miscellaneous food items ($19.86).

Shafer, 42, was arrested at 6:40 am on July 8 at 800 Devonshire Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for burglary.

Sheriff’s responded to a call for a burglary in progress at 6:40 am on July 8 at 800 Devonshire Drive, Encinitas. The victim reported a found bicycle.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 8:52 am on July 8 at 1000 Woodgrove Drive, Encinitas. The items found included two bicycles ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a vehicle burglary at 10:35 am on July 8 at 100 Jupiter Street, Encinitas. The male victim, 36, reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 11:31 am on July 8 at 100 Melba Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 47, reported a stolen automobile/ light truck ($10,000).

Perez, 32, was arrested at 1:37 pm on July 8 at Walmart, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for petty theft and disorderly conduct (alcohol). Walmart reported a stolen backpack ($20) and miscellaneous food items ($11).

Chairez, 53, was arrested at 2:13 pm on July 8 in the 100 Block of Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Balderas, 30, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 12:05 pm on July 8 at 600 Crouch Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s responded to a call for simple battery at 9:47 am on July 9 at the Cardiff Seaside Market, 2000 San Elijo Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 43, reported no apparent injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 1:44 pm on July 9 at 600 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach. The male victim, 64, reported graffiti on objects ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a medical examiner’s case at 4:40 pm on July 9 at Aviara Health Care, 900 Regal Road, Encinitas. The victim is confidential.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 7:07 pm on July 8 at Cristianitos Road, San Clemente. The male victim, 49, reported a stolen automobile/ light truck ($10,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a Tarasoff at 9:28 pm on July 9 at 600 Las Colinas, Rancho Santa Fe. The female victim, 93, reported miscellaneous incidents.

Okey, 56, was arrested at 10:14 pm on July 9 at 100 West Jason Street, Encinitas and was booked at Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Read more Weekly Crime Reports and visit the “Daily Arrest Logs” for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Find more local crime news here. Visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website for more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts.