Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from June 25 to July 1 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 12:13 p.m. on June 25 at 1700 Neptune Avenue, Grandview Surf Beach, Encinitas. The female victim, 54, reported a stolen utility vehicle ($30,000).

Lopez, 26, was arrested and booked at 11:00 p.m. on June 25 into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor hit-and-run property damage and misdemeanor DUI (alcohol). The male victim, 34, reported property damage.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a disturbance at 8:17 p.m. on June 25 at Scripps Memorial Hospital, 300 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas The male victim, 84, reported stolen U.S. currency ($19,000).

Hernandez, 23, was arrested at 800 Nardo Road, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 2:04 a.m. on June 25 for misdemeanor driving without a valid driver’s license and driving under the influence (alcohol).

Lopez, 22, was arrested at 900 Melba Road, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 6:00 p.m. on June 25 for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol).

Valdespino, 43, was arrested at 2200 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 25 at 11:41 p.m. for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft (shoplifting) at 12:54 p.m. on June 25 at 1900 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim (commercial) reported a stolen bicycle ($2,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 1:38 p.m. on June 25 at 100 Chesterfield Drive, Cardiff-By-The-Sea. The victims reported stolen bags ($90), purse ($80), backpack ($35), and credit cards ($0).

Mabie, 94, was cited and released at 1:48 p.m. on June 26 at 200 Fairlee Lane, Encinitas, for misdemeanor simple battery. The victim, 81, reported no injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:44 p.m. on June 26 at Solana Vista Drive and Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach. The victim, 23, reported a stolen bicycle ($2,100).

Dowe, 60, was cited and released at 9:20 a.m. on June 26 in the 1700 block of Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Randall, 32, was cited and released at 10:15 a.m. on June 26 at 1900 Buena Creek Road, Vista, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Whitaker, 53, was arrested and booked at Las Colinas Detention Facility on June 26 at 11:49 a.m. for felony burglary (residential). The male victim, 60, reported stolen liquor ($30) and a computer ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 7:25 p.m. on June 26 at Eden Gardens, 700 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach. The victim reported a vandalized wall ($300).

Whichard, 24, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 1:09 a.m. on June 26 for a felony other agency’s warrant.

Rios, 39, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 9:33 a.m. on June 27 for probation violation: rearrest/revoke.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery on a person at 1:24 p.m. on June 27 at Stratford Beach Apartments, 500 Stratford Court, Del Mar. The female victim, 55, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (from a vehicle) at 2:12 p.m. on June 27 at 500 S. Willowspring Drive, Encinitas. The victims reported stolen miscellaneous items ($52) and miscellaneous papers ($2).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (from a building) at 12:07 p.m. on June 27th at L.A. Fitness, 200 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim, 65, reported stolen keys ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft (shoplifting) at 2:01 p.m. on June 27 at Hansen’s Surf Shop, 1100 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim (commercial) reported stolen misc. clothing ($1500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:59 a.m. on June 27 at 1300 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen computer ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft (shoplifting) at 2:28 p.m. on June 27 at 1000 N. El Camino Real, Target, Encinitas. The victim (commercial) reported stolen miscellaneous items ($4,425.92).

Michel, 24, was cited and released at the 2800 block of S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, on June 27 at 1:30 p.m. for misdemeanor driving while license suspended/revoked.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 9:34 a.m. on June 28 at 200 Calle De Madera, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($3,975.26)

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 9:38 a.m. on June 28 at 200 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen purse ($150), wallet ($80), ID card ($32), passport ($30), checkbook ($0), check cashing card ($0), and credit cards ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 8:56 p.m. on June 28 at 500 S. Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach. The victim reported a stolen utility vehicle ($10,000).

Brady, 44, was arrested and booked at San Diego Central at 11:16 p.m. on June 28 for a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Hernandez, 41, was cited and released at 4:00 p.m. on June 28 at 1000 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas, for felony possession of narcotic controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 12:20 p.m. on June 28 at 1100 Bonita Drive, Encinitas. The victim reported a damaged car window ($250).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony obtaining money by false pretenses at 2:19 p.m. on June 28 at 1400 Flair Encinitas Drive, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen U.S. currency ($2,300).

Heiser, 27, was cited and released at 2:30 p.m. on June 28 at Union Plaza Court, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Hernandez, 41, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Center at 7:49 p.m. on June 28 for felony known stolen property. The victim (commercial) reported stolen and recovered misc. tools.

Generealix, 31, was cited and released at 7:25 p.m. on June 28 at ½ Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Manley, 37, was cited and released at 7:41 p.m. on June 28 at ½ Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for miscellaneous incidents at 7:33 p.m. on June 28 at 1300 Hermes Avenue, Encinitas.

Reyes, 46, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Center at 9:03 p.m. on June 28 for felony battery with serious bodily injury. The male victim, 22, reported apparent broken bones.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony get credit/other’s ID at 8:34 p.m. on June 28 at 2000 Sheridan Road, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen ATM card ($0).

Green, 46, was cited and released at 9:45 a.m. on June 28 at Oceanside Blvd and Nevada Street, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 6:54 p.m. on June 28 at 1000 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen bicycle ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor simple battery at 6:48 p.m. on June 28 at 600 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The female victim, 23, reported an apparent minor injury.

Aguilar, 27, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 28 at 7:20 p.m. for a felony bench warrant.

Lothrop, 42, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 28 at 3:40 p.m. for a felony bench warrant.

Salas, 38, was cited and released at the Sprinter Station, 600 Crouch Street, Oceanside, on June 28 at 1:30 p.m. for a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Simental, 31, was cited and released at 4100½ Oceanside Blvd Sprinter, Oceanside, on June 28 at 11:59 p.m. for a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:04 p.m. on June 28 at 200 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 58, reported a stolen wallet ($300), U.S. currency ($1,000), ID card ($30), passport ($30), and identity theft ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 9:34 p.m. on June 28 at 400 S. Sierra Ave, Solana Beach. The victim reported stolen bags ($2).

Falk, 40, was arrested and booked at 8:16 a.m. on June 29 at Vista Detention Center on a felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 7:06 a.m. on June 29 at 100 N. El Camino Real, 20, Encinitas. The victim reported a destroyed wall ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:21 a.m. on June 29 at 200 S. Coast Highway 101, Solana Beach. The victim reported a stolen bicycle ($2,353.38).

Flores, 74, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 29 at 1:35 p.m. for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 6:54 p.m. on June 29 at 1500 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The victim reported a stolen bicycle ($3,062.21) and helmet ($85).

Jarrett, 40, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 11:01 p.m. on June 29 for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and felony other agency’s warrant.

Valentine, 38, was cited and released at 11:30 p.m. at N. El Camino Real, Target, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft (from motor vehicle) at 7:43 a.m. on June 29 at 1600 Coast Blvd, Del Mar. The victim, 51, reported a stolen cell phone ($1,000), jacket ($400), and sunglasses ($50).

Aguilar, 41, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 29 at 1:39 p.m. for felony hit and run resulting in death or injury, DUI (alcohol) causing bodily injury, and felony evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 10:30 a.m. on June 29 at 600 Requeza Street, Encinitas. The male victim, 60, reported a destroyed storage structure ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 7:04 p.m. on June 29 at 3300 Lone Jack Road, Encinitas. The victim, 50, reported stolen U.S. currency ($19,962.60).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud (obtain money by false pretenses) at 7:46 p.m. on June 29 at 3800 Via Reposo, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim, 21, reported stolen U.S. currency ($3,000).

Keodara, 28, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 9:51 p.m. on June 29 for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol). The victim, 57, reported misdemeanor hit-and-run property damage.

Torres, 64, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony possession of a stolen vehicle at 1:10 a.m. on June 29. The victim, 22, reported felony vehicle theft and possession of a stolen and recovered vehicle ($30,000).

Jones, 39, was cited and released at 11:30 p.m. on June 29 at Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2200 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, for misdemeanor reckless driving (parking lot).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 10:10 a.m. on June 29 at 300 Requeza Street, Encinitas. The victim (commercial) reported a destroyed fence ($500) and light pole ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony commercial burglary at 4:41 a.m. on June 30 at 1900 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Perez, 48, was arrested at Moonlight Beach, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 1:18 p.m. on June 30 for felony carry concealed dirk or dagger and misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for miscellaneous incidents (suspicious person) at 2:31 p.m. on June 30 at 100 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony commercial burglary at 1:25 p.m. on June 30 at Target, 1000 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen misc. household goods ($1,299.98).

Thompson, 29, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 30 at 10:34 p.m. for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol).

Magoon, 45, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 30 at 9:58 p.m. for misdemeanor obstructing/resisting a peace officer, misdemeanor DUI alcohol/drug, and felony obstructing/resisting an executive officer with a minor injury. The victim, 32, reported an apparent minor injury, and the victim, 45, reported no apparent injury.

Miller, 29, was cited and released at 600 Crouch Street, Oceanside, on June 30 at 12:15 p.m. for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Flores, 56, was cited and released at 600 Crouch Street, Oceanside, on June 30 at 12:17 p.m. for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Thackery, 61, was cited and released at Moonlight Lane, Encinitas, on June 30 at 12:00 p.m. for misdemeanor appropriate lost property.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for miscellaneous incidents at 4:42 p.m. on June 30 at 600 Poinsettia Park Court, Encinitas.

Wright, 41, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 30 at 12:07 a.m. for misdemeanor DUI (drugs).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at 4:27 a.m. on July 1 at 1000 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The female victim, 45, is reported as a missing adult.

Adams, 26, was arrested in Del Mar and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 4:20 p.m. on July 1 for felony battery with serious bodily injury and misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol). The male victim, 59, reported a severe laceration.

Smith, 28, was arrested in Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 1:22 a.m. on July 1 for misdemeanor disorderly conduct under the influence of drugs.

Velasquez, 45, was cited and released in the 300 block of Benet Road, Oceanside, at 11:15 a.m. on July 1 for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor DUI alcohol at 12:00 a.m. on July 1 at South Coast Highway 101 and J Street, Encinitas.

Dipasquale, 44, was cited and released on July 1 at 11:20 a.m. at Benet and Carpenter roads, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

