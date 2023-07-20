Two dozen chickens rescued from Vista home

ESCONDIDO — The San Diego Humane Society rescued 24 chickens from poor living conditions in a Vista home in mid-July.

San Diego Humane Society’s humane law enforcement rescued the chickens on July 12 after they received a call for assistance from first responders saying the owner needed to be hospitalized.

Once cleaned, properly fed and hydrated, the chickens were moved to Escondido Campus, where chickens and other livestock animals are available for adoption. Some of the chickens have been named after famous singers like Cher, Britney and Shakira, as well as movie characters like Thelma and Louise.

Adoption fees for chickens, hens and roosters are $30. Before adopting a chicken, it is important to check your local city municipal code for compliance.

San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions at its campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit sdhumane.org/adopt to view animals available for adoption.