Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

The Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s crime reports from May 6-12 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach. All arrestees in these reports are presumed innocent.

Aviles, 41, was arrested at 12:21 a.m. on May 6 at South Vulcan Avenue and East E Street, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and DUI (drug).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 6:44 a.m. on May 6 at 900 Via Mil Cumbres, Solana Beach. The male victim reported a stolen gray pickup truck ($80,000) that was later recovered.

Hawkins, 47, was cited and released at 8:03 a.m. on May 6 at Hacienda Drive and South Melrose Drive, Vista, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Marshal, 64, was cited and released at 8:13 a.m. on May 6 at Jack in the Box, 4200 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Cervantes, 44, was cited and released at 8:56 a.m. on May 6 at 900 Santa Fe Avenue, Vista, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Glenn, 35, was cited and released at 9:05 a.m. on May 6 at the El Camino Real Sprinter Station, 1500 El Camino Real, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 9:07 a.m. on May 6 at Smart Self Storage of Solana Beach, 500 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous goods ($10) and currency ($1,500).

Clark, 38, was cited and released at 10:37 a.m. on May 6 at Lazy Acres Market, 100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 11:20 a.m. on May 6 at 300 South Coast Highway 101, Solana Beach. The victims reported stolen Dewalt tools ($1,000) and other miscellaneous tools ($6,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 1:46 p.m. on May 6 at 900 Via Mil Cumbres, Solana Beach. The victim reported three stolen identification cards/documents and keys.

Jensen, 34, was cited and released at 2:35 p.m. on May 6 at Buccaneer Park, 1500 South Pacific Street, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 3:07 p.m. on May 6 at 100 Olive Avenue, Vista. The victim reported a damaged electronic component ($3,178).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for criminal threats at 4:45 p.m. on May 6 at Diegueno Middle School, located at 2100 Village Park Way, Encinitas.

Carroll, 40, was cited and released at 8:01 p.m. on May 6 at 1700 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, for DUI alcohol causing bodily injury. The two victims had no reported injuries.

Rose, 39, was arrested at 9 p.m. on May 6 at 200 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor failing to register as a sex offender.

Kenny, 40, was arrested at 2:05 a.m. on May 7 at Shell, Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked into the Encinitas detention facility for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and use/under the influence of a controlled substance.

Perez, 37, was cited and released at 9:32 a.m. on May 7 at 600 West Mission, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle vandalism at 9:35 a.m. on May 7 at 900 Emma Drive, Cardiff By The Sea. The male victim reported a damaged gray vehicle ($1,500).

Ezell, 42, was arrested at 10:02 a.m. on May 7 at the Vista Station, 300 South Melrose Drive, Vista and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony probation violation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 10:43 a.m. on May 7 at 200 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous goods.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 11:19 a.m. on May 7 at 100 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach. The male victim reported a stolen silver four-door sedan that was later recovered.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a robbery at 12:10 p.m. on May 7 at Target, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen video games ($714.87) and other miscellaneous goods ($151.97).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 12:57 p.m. on May 7 at Grandview Beach, 1700 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen white utility vehicle ($6,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 1:37 p.m. on May 7 at REI, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen jacket ($99.95).

Paulino, 60, was cited and released at 2:29 p.m. on May 7 at the Oceanside Transit Center, 300 South Cleveland Street, Oceanside for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 4 p.m. on May 7 at 1700 Lake Drive, Encinitas. The female victim reported stolen currency ($20,000) and a stolen checkbook ($10).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 9:46 p.m. on May 7 at the Best Western Del Mar, 700 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The victim reported a stolen purse, credit cards, currency ($410), miscellaneous goods ($175), a cell phone, and keys.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 7:15 a.m. on May 8 at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 600 South Coast Highway 101, Solana Beach. The victim reported a stolen automobile ($10,000) and other miscellaneous goods ($700).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 7:46 a.m. on May 8 at 700 East Solana Circle, Solana Beach. The female victim reported stolen credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 8:13 a.m. on May 8 at 2500 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The male victim reported a stolen bicycle ($1,400), bicycle parts ($700), and a GoPower E-Bike ($1,400).

Cooper, 41, was arrested at 9:17 a.m. on May 8 at the Coast Highway Sprinter Station, 1300 South Tremont Street, Oceanside, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor warrant from another agency.

Valdez, 52, was cited and released at 9:17 a.m. on May 8 at the Coast Highway Sprinter Station, 1300 Tremont Street, Oceanside, for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia.

Granados, 32, was arrested at 9:43 a.m. on May 8 at 1800 South Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony parole violation.

Mackey, 41, was cited and released at 10:16 a.m. on May 8 at 1700 South Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Higgins, 70, was cited and released at 10:23 a.m. on May 8 at 1700 South Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 11:04 a.m. on May 8 at 500 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach. The male victim reported stolen miscellaneous goods. Drugs (amphetamine/methamphetamine) and drug/narcotic paraphernalia were reported to be found at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a vehicle burglary at 1:11 p.m. on May 8 at Cardiff State Beach, 2700 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen credit cards, identification cards/documents, and keys.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 1:35 p.m. on May 8 at Home Goods, 900 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous goods ($151.12).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 1:41 p.m. on May 8 at 300 Orpheus Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim reported two stolen checkbooks.

Cruz, 26, was cited and released at 3:15 p.m. on May 8 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant and a warrant from another agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 7:42 a.m. on May 9 at 200 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach. The female victim reported a stolen license plate ($27) and automotive parts ($40).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for lost property at 8:29 a.m. on May 9 at Home Depot, 1000 North El Camino Real Encinitas. The female victim reported stolen currency ($930), two credit cards, miscellaneous goods, and a wallet ($15).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 9:53 a.m. on May 9 at Village Church, 6200 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim reported a stolen gray pickup truck ($5,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 11:02 a.m. on May 9 at 1300 Hymettus Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim reported damaged wheels ($89.23).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary call at 11:59 a.m. on May 9 at Buona Forchetta, 200 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen currency ($2,334) and a black/gray safe ($120).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 12:41 p.m. on May 9 at Best Buy, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen silver Dell XPS computer ($1,499.99).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 12:43 p.m. on May 9 at 600 Melba Road, Encinitas. The female victim reported stolen currency ($350).

Castro, 35, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. on May 9 at the Melrose Sprinter Station, 1400 North Melrose Drive, Vista, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony parole violation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 1:04 p.m. on May 9 at 1600 Orchard Wood Road, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen license plate.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 1:20 p.m. on May 9 at 500 Melba Road, Encinitas. A black/gray backpack and a blue/black backpack were found.

Sheriff deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 3:56 p.m. on May 9 at 500 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen sunglasses ($600).

Howard, 58, was arrested at 11:03 p.m. on May 9 at 200 West J Street, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor battery on a spouse, ex-spouse, date/etc.

Tassie, 44, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. on May 9 at Valley Avenue and Turfwood, Solana Beach, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 7:13 a.m. on May 10 at 1000 San Dieguito Drive, Encinitas. The female victim reported a stolen black/white Infinity The New Deal paddle board ($2,295), miscellaneous goods ($625), miscellaneous clothing ($1,182.50), duffle bag ($59), miscellaneous computer equipment ($129), and credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 8:31 a.m. on May 10 at 2900 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The female victim reported stolen athletic equipment ($1,000).

Reyes, 44, was cited and released at 8:46 a.m. on May 10 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Anzures, 51, was cited and released at 8:11 a.m. on May 10 at the Oceanside Transit Center, 100 South Tremont Center, Oceanside, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and presenting false identification to a peace officer. Intangible personal identifying information was reported to be stolen.

Vega, 32, was cited and released at 8:41 a.m. on May 10 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle at 9:29 a.m. on May 10 at 1400 Vanessa Circle, Encinitas. The female victim reported a stolen license plate.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 12:29 p.m. on May 10 at 100 Jasper Street, Encinitas. The female victim reported a stolen white four-sedan ($25,000).

Thomas, 34, was arrested at 12:51 p.m. on May 10 at 1300 Simpson Way, Escondido, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony parole violation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a burglary in process at 6:39 p.m. on May 10 at 17800 Via De Fortuna, Rancho Santa Fe. The female victim reported a stolen gray Festool power tool ($800) (which was later recovered) and a stolen green Festool power tool ($800).

Patterson, 51, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. on May 10 at 100 Jupiter Street, Encinitas, and booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility for misdemeanor using/under the influence of a controlled substance.

Kirk, 18, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. on May 11 at 7-Eleven, 2200 San Elijo Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea, and booked into the San Diego Central Jail for felony burglary and vandalism. The victim reported a damaged cash register ($5,000), stolen miscellaneous goods ($3,966) and stolen tobacco ($591).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary call at 2:18 p.m. on May 11 at 4700 El Aspecto, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous goods ($5,000) and miscellaneous tools ($4,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary call at 6:36 p.m. on May 11 at 600 Shasta Drive, Encinitas. The victims reported a stolen watch ($10,000), purses ($15,000), shoes ($1,500), miscellaneous jewelry ($2,300), and earrings ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 6:50 p.m. on May 12 at the Encinitas Transit Center, East D Street, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen silver pickup truck ($25,000).

Rosas, 69, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. on May 11 at Glen Park, 2100 Orinda Drive, Cardiff by the Sea, and booked into San Diego Central Jail for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 11:11 p.m. on May 12 at Vons, 900 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The victim reported damaged windows ($1,000).

