Vittorio’s hosts top-rated US winery Hope Family Wines

When I learned that Victor Magalhaes, owner of Vittorio’s Italian Trattoria, was hosting the Wine Enthusiast 2022 American Winery of the Year, Hope Family Wines, I knew it would be an exceptional evening. Emily Moody and Matthew Bocinsky from Republic National Distribution Company guided us through the night.

Paso Robles, California, transformed from a dusty cowboy town to a renowned wine country thanks in part to the efforts of Chuck and Marilyn Hope. In 1978, they purchased land to grow apples and established vineyards. Four decades later, their family-owned business, Hope Family Wines, produces a range of well-regarded and affordable wines distributed internationally.

Their son, Austin Hope, played a pivotal role in shaping the family’s wine portfolio, witnessing the growth of the wine industry in Paso Robles from its early stages. They cultivated zinfandel during the white zin craze, contributed to the Bordeaux and Rhône grape movements, and collaborated with other regional winemakers.

Despite initial challenges, Austin Hope successfully launched premium wine brands like Treana and Liberty School before their flagship Austin Hope label, expanding the family’s offerings to cater to various price points, ranging from $15 to over $100.

Additionally, the Hope family actively participated in establishing the Paso Robles Wine Alliance and played a crucial role in defining the region’s sub-appellations, highlighting the diversity and promoting Paso Robles as a unified wine destination. With future generations involved in the business, Austin Hope aspires for Paso Robles to gain global recognition and become a legacy region.

Now, let’s delve into the wines and dishes that delighted guests. Executive chef Angel Gijon started the dinner with a tantalizing crab cocktail featuring generous chunks of crab, refreshing cucumber, and creamy avocado elegantly mingled in an aurora sauce.

The perfect companion was the 2022 Treana Sauvignon Blanc from Hope’s latest collection, recently unveiled two months ago. Fermented in stainless steel, this wine showcased a delightful crispness that beautifully complemented the flavors of the crab cocktail.

The second course featured house-made pappardelle pasta with a delightful duck ragu and porcini mushrooms. As a pasta enthusiast, I found this dish to be the highlight of the evening. Accompanying the pasta flavors was Hope’s inaugural wine, Treana Red, a 75% cabernet sauvignon and 25% syrah blend. Its well-balanced toasty spice, derived from aging in both new and neutral oak, harmonized perfectly with the zesty essence of the duck ragu.

The third course featured grilled flat iron steak accompanied by roasted new potatoes and grilled asparagus, topped with a creamy Gorgonzola cheese sauce for added decadence. Hope’s flagship 2021 Austin Hope Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon was the perfect wine to accompany this delightful dish. The grapes for this wine were meticulously harvested and fermented individually in stainless steel tanks for 10-14 days.

Following fermentation, the lots were aged separately for 11 months in a combination of French oak barrels, including 10% new, 25% once used, and 65% two to three times used. Under Austin Hope’s leadership, the winemaking team carefully selected the best lots through a combination of tasting and analytics, assembling the initial blend in late summer of 2022.

The new blend was then aged for an additional two months in a combination of 75% new and 25% once-used French oak barrels, resulting in captivating aromas of fresh black cherry with a subtle hint of smokiness. This well-structured, full-bodied cabernet on the palate showcased flavors of vanilla, ripe dark fruit, roasted coffee, and delicate spice undertones.

The wine concluded with a soft tannic finish, making it an exceptional vintage. According to the winery, this release might be their best vintage among the six released so far.

The evening wrapped up with a delightful serving of key lime pie topped with fresh whipped cream. The sold-out crowd, including the lucky raffle winners and wine enthusiasts who enjoyed discounted prices, departed with wide grins. The remarkable team of Magalhaes, Chef Angel, and Vittorio’s staff, complemented by Moody’s engaging narration from RNDC, left a lasting impression.

For more information, visit hopefamilywines.com.

— Story by Rico Cassoni

Wine Bytes

— California Wine Festival returns to the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort for a two-day extravaganza on June 23 and 24. Guests can indulge in a wide array of wine samples from renowned California winemaking regions while savoring gourmet appetizers from top restaurants in North San Diego County.

The festival offers a delightful experience with lifestyle exhibitors, live entertainment, breathtaking vistas, and a chance to participate in a silent auction benefiting the Golden Rule Charity.

On Friday, the Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting will treat wine fans to an intimate evening of sampling specialty reserve wines, complemented by delectable appetizers and a sparkling wine reception.

The festivities continue Saturday with the Beachside Wine Festival, featuring hundreds of premium California wines, regional craft brews, and various culinary delights to enhance guests’ culinary education and exploration. Live entertainment will set the perfect mood throughout the weekend. Various ticket options, including early entrance and VIP passes, can be found at californiawinefestival.com.

Rico Cassoni is the executive producer for Taste of Wine and Food. Founder/Advisor Frank Mangio is a renowned wine connoisseur certified by Wine Spectator. Frank and Rico are two of the leading reviewers on the web. View their columns at tasteofwineandfood.com. Reach them at [email protected]