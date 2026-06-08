Romanella features Ruffino at inaugural wine dinner

Since opening last October in San Diego’s Bay Park neighborhood, Romanella Cucina Romana has quickly established itself as a destination for authentic Italian cuisine. Created by chef and restaurateur Vincenzo Loverso, whose culinary journey began at age 14 as a pastry chef in his native Palermo, Romanella recently celebrated an important milestone with its first-ever wine dinner, a sold-out evening featuring iconic Tuscan producer Ruffino Wines.

Co-owner Gio Gargano and manager Giancarlo Guttilla ensured flawless execution for the 55 guests in attendance. Elevating the significance of the event was the presence of Sandro Sartor, Ruffino president and managing director, who was in the United States from Tuscany on a two-week business trip, joined by Caterina Corvino, Ruffino’s director and brand ambassador for North America. Throughout the evening, the pair shared Ruffino’s rich history while providing tasting notes and insights into each wine pairing.

Prior to dinner, I had the opportunity to spend time with Sartor discussing Ruffino’s remarkable history, a conversation I look forward to continuing next year during a planned visit to the winery in Tuscany. Founded in 1877 by cousins Ilario and Leopoldo Ruffino, the winery became the official supplier to the Kingdom of Italy, introduced the first Chianti exported to the United States, and later secured the first DOCG certification strip issued for Chianti. Today, Ruffino remains one of Italy’s most respected wine producers.

The evening began with an abundant Tagliere di Formaggi e Salumi board featuring prosciutto, mortadella, salami, cheeses, and toasted crostini paired with Ruffino Aqua di Venus Pinot Grigio. The wine’s herbal notes and minerality complemented the assortment beautifully.

The first course featured paper-thin filet mignon carpaccio with extra virgin olive oil, arugula and shaved Parmesan. Paired with Ruffino Tenuta Santedame Chianti Classico, it served as an elegant introduction to the evening’s progression of Chianti wines.

Next came a perfectly prepared porcini mushroom risotto. Stirred in a cheese wheel before serving, the dish gained additional richness and depth, pairing seamlessly with Ruffino’s Chianti Classico Riserva Ducale, recently named No. 17 on Wine Spectator’s 2025 Top 100 Wines list.

The standout course of the evening featured lamb chop lollipops served with roasted potatoes and finished with a rich six-peppercorn sauce. The pairing with Ruffino’s Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Riserva Ducale Oro, a 95-point James Suckling selection, demonstrated why the wine remains a flagship offering.

Dinner concluded with chocolate cake topped with a decadent vanilla cream sauce with blueberries served with Ruffino Modus, the winery’s acclaimed Super Tuscan. The wine amplified the dessert’s deep chocolate flavors, providing a fitting finale to Romanella’s inaugural wine dinner celebrating Italian cuisine and one of Tuscany’s most historic wineries. Get more info at romanellasd.com.

Vittorio’s showcases Post & Beam Wines

Victor Magalhaes, proprietor of Vittorio’s Italian Trattoria, recently welcomed guests for a Post & Beam Wine Dinner featuring three courses and dessert paired with wines from the Far Niente family of brands. Breakthru Beverage’s Scott Blackburn shared the history and philosophy behind Post & Beam, a label inspired by the craftsmanship and balance reflected in traditional post-and-beam architecture.

Created by the House of Far Niente, Post & Beam produces approachable chardonnay, pinot noir and cabernet sauvignon using traditional winemaking techniques. The evening began with a panko-herb crusted cheese patty on toasted crostini with roasted tomatoes and arugula. The dish paired beautifully with the 2023 Post & Beam Chardonnay from Carneros, whose bright fruit and refreshing acidity complemented the appetizer.

The standout pairing of the evening was the braised spring lamb ravioli finished with pink vodka sauce and paired with the inaugural 2024 Post & Beam Pinot Noir. The wine’s bright acidity and red fruit made this the evening’s most memorable pairing.

For the main entrée, guests enjoyed Italian-style porchetta roasted with thyme, fennel, garlic and rosemary, accompanied by roasted vegetables and potatoes. The dish was paired with the 2023 Post & Beam Cabernet Sauvignon, showcasing the winery’s classic Napa Valley style.

The evening’s biggest surprise arrived when Blackburn offered a bonus pour of the 2022 Bella Union Cabernet Sauvignon, another Far Niente label. The Bella Union was arguably the wine of the evening. The wine demonstrated the quality found across the Far Niente portfolio. Guests concluded the evening with ice cream pie and a greater appreciation for the Far Niente family of wines.

— Column by Rico Cassoni

Wine Bytes

• Lots going on at Evans Hotels. Activities include newly reimagined Sunset Luaus at the Catamaran, bringing the enchanting islands of the South Pacific to San Diego on Thursdays from June 18 to Sept. 3, popular cruises aboard the William D. Evans sternwheeler (including a 4th of July fireworks cruise!) and Independence Day BBQs. Wine lovers are sure to enjoy a premier summer wine dinner featuring Shafer Vineyards at Torrey Pines Lodge on Thursday, July 23. RSVP at 858-539-8646.

• Del Mar’s West End Bar & Kitchen is hosting a Ruffino Wine Dinner on Thursday, June 11at 6 p.m. The five-course dinner is curated by Executive Chef Carlos Ramirez. The main course features Braised Beef Short Ribs served with porcini mushroom risotto. This is paired with Greppone Mazzi Brunello di Montalcino. Also being poured are Wine Spectator Top 100 #17 Riserva Ducale Oro Chianti Classico and Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, a 95-point James Suckling rated wine. Price is $130 per person inclusive of tax/tip. RSVP at westenddelmar.com.

• Need a perfect Father’s Day gift? Get dad in the kitchen for an Italian cooking class at Solare Ristorante. See solarelounge.com/events for upcoming classes including Gnocchi, Cooking Meat Italian-Style and Making Pizza from Scratch.

• Speaking of Father’s Day, Encinitas’ Pastaria Vivi, La Jolla Cove’s Marisi and San Diego’s Mister A’s are standing by to make dad dine like a king.

Rico Cassoni is executive producer for Taste of Wine and Food. He and founder/advisor Frank Mangio, a renowned wine connoisseur certified by Wine Spectator, are two of the leading reviewers on the web. Reach them at [email protected].