Sunshine, sauvignon and saving dogs

There’s something magical about pairing great wine with purpose. This edition of Taste of Wine & Food features two celebrations. The California Wine Festival returned to Park Hyatt Aviara’s Heron Lawn, transforming the coastal bluff into a paradise of wine, bites and music. Later, a dinner at Vittorio’s Italian Trattoria spotlighted Rescue Dog Wines — a winery blending winemaking with a mission to save lives.

There’s always one scene at a wine festival that captures the spirit of the day — this year, it was a bridal party celebrating Erica Guida of Oceanside. Dressed in themed shirts with sayings like, “How Merlot Can You Go?” and “Pop the Happy Cork – It’s for Erica,” they brought a fun energy to the white-topped tents. It was a picture-perfect moment, setting the tone for an afternoon of wine, food and sunshine.

Wagner Family of Wine impressed, with Kelly Sommerdyke pouring selections that drew steady interest. The 2023 Conundrum White Carly Pearce Edition blended sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, viognier and semillon — citrusy and lush. The 2023 Mer Soleil Chardonnay delivered tropical notes and creamy richness.

Guests also enjoyed 2024 Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc and 2023 Caymus Suisun Walking Fool. In the VIP tent, 2022 Caymus 50th Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon was being poured — created by Chuck Wagner and layered with dark fruit and plush tannins. Cheers to 50 years of this iconic wine.

One of my fave food vendors at the festival was Prager Brothers Artisan Bread. Known for their exceptional loaves, Prager brought a bounty of treats, including fig walnut bars, shortbread, brownies, celery salad on crostini, and slices of cheese and pepperoni pizzas. Their table drew consistent crowds — no surprise given the quality and creativity of their offerings.

It was great catching up with Sara Swerdlin, special events coordinator, and Bryn Wilson, assistant winemaker of Burtech Family Vineyard. Ahead of visiting their new Vista tasting room, we previewed three wines. The 2023 Sauvignon Blanc (Redwood Valley) featured Meyer lemon, green apple and herbal notes. The 2021 Maile Rosé (Central Coast) delivered watermelon, florals and bright acidity. The 2019 Bordeaux Blend (Sonoma Mountain) showed ripe dark fruits, clove and caramel, finishing with silky tannins.

For those of us with a sweet tooth, the crown jewel of the day was Jars by Fabio Viviani. Owned by Bethany Nelms (Orange County location) and supported at the fest by Addison Breyman, the duo served up decadent jars of red velvet cheesecake, banana cream pie, strawberry shortcake, Oreo cookies ’n’ cream and tiramisu. My favorite was the red velvet cheesecake — though honestly, each one could have taken top honors.

It was a day that reminded us why California wine culture continues to shine — vibrant, flavorful and full of joyful discovery. Get more information at californiawinefestival.com.

A Purposeful Pour: Rescue Dog Wine Dinner

The evening began with guests enjoying the 2022 Rescue Dog Rosé of Pinot Noir at Vittorio’s Italian Trattoria during a welcoming reception as brand ambassador Tracy Harrick shared the story of co-founders Blair and Laura Lott — who combined their passion for sustainable winemaking and dog rescue. Tracy delivered both the heartfelt background and tasting notes that made each pour even more meaningful. Rescue Dog Wines donates 50% of its profits to rescue organizations.

Dinner opened with a smoked salmon “Martini,” layered with crème fraîche, caviar and chives, paired with the 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, whose tropical citrus profile offered a bright counterpoint.

Then came my favorite course: bucatini with pork ragu, porcini mushrooms, basil and pecorino. This savory dish was elevated by the 2021 Red Blend — a lush Lodi wine with fig, cassis, cherry and caramel.

The third course featured grilled lamb chops with green beans, carrots, and rosemary demi-glace, served with the 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon. Made from 25-year-old vines, it delivered plum, blueberry, chocolate and coffee, with silky tannins echoing the lamb’s richness.

Dessert brought a surprise: a cinnamon rice pudding cake, whose warm spice and creamy texture made for a charming finish — especially with a final sip of the red blend. As a further testament to the restaurant’s values, Vittorio’s proprietor Victor Magalhaes recently hosted a Shelter to Soldier fundraiser to help place rescue dogs with post-9/11 veterans in need of psychiatric service animals.

Bravo to Victor for standing behind our four-legged friends and veterans, both in the kitchen and in the community. See more at rescuedogwines.com.

— Story by Rico Cassoni

Wine Bytes

• The Del Mar Wine + Food Festival is back Sept. 10–14, celebrating San Diego’s culinary scene with top chefs, athletes and winemakers. Highlights include San Diego FC’s opening night party, Alex Morgan’s dinner honoring women at Fairmont Grand Del Mar, Drew Brees’ pickleball tournament benefiting Feeding San Diego, and CluckFest, a fried chicken afterparty with Michael Voltaggio and San Diego Wave FC.

The two-day Grand Tasting at Surf Sports Park features over 100 chefs and 150 wine, spirits and beverage producers, plus themed zones like Taco Alley, Big Queer Food Fest, and plant-based and surf-inspired spaces.

Celebrity chefs Jet Tila, Marc Murphy, Javier Plascencia, Claudia Sandoval and Brian Malarkey join Baja and San Diego stars for a week that’s raised $75,000 for Feeding San Diego and community partners. Details at delmar.wine.

• Sal Ercolano’s West End Bar & Kitchen in Del Mar is hosting a five-course Austin Hope Wine Dinner on Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. The main course, crafted by Executive Chef Brian Gist, is pan-seared petite filet with sauteed rainbow chard and carrot puree paired with 2022 Austin Hope Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon. The cost is $130 per person and includes tax and tip. RSVP at westenddelmar.com.

Rico Cassoni is executive producer for Taste of Wine and Food. He and founder/advisor Frank Mangio, a renowned wine connoisseur certified by Wine Spectator, are two of the leading reviewers on the web. Reach them at [email protected].