Spotlight on Justin Wine Dinner, Storybook Ball

Founded in 1981 by former international banker Justin Baldwin, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, helped transform Paso Robles from a quiet ranching region into one of California’s premier wine destinations.

Baldwin’s vision was simple yet bold: craft Bordeaux-style blends that could stand beside the great wines of the world. He planted cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc and merlot on limestone-rich hillsides west of Paso Robles, where warm days and cool nights nurtured both elegance and structure. His flagship Isosceles blend soon became a benchmark, earning 90-plus scores and inspiring a generation of Central Coast vintners.

Today the winery’s legacy continues under the craftsmanship of winemaker Scott Shirley, who came to Justin after 13 vintages at Napa Valley’s Opus One. Combining a scientific background with an artist’s touch, Shirley approaches each harvest like a painter facing a blank canvas, seeking balance, texture and depth in every wine he creates.

That vision came to life at the Justin Wine Dinner at Vittorio’s Italian Trattoria in Carmel Valley this summer. The evening was narrated by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits’ David Sheline, sales consultant and certified sommelier, and Eric Brehn, division manager. The evening showcased one of Paso Robles’ most recognized wineries through a multi-course pairing prepared by Executive Chef Angelo Gijon.

Guests began with the 2023 Justin Sauvignon Blanc, a clean, textured white showing bright citrus and tropical fruit with a hint of fresh herbs. Its crisp mineral structure offered a refreshing prelude to the courses ahead.

The grilled peach and burrata salad paired beautifully with Justin Chardonnay 2023, medium-bodied and layered with pineapple, pear and lemon curd followed by subtle tarragon and fennel. A touch of new oak and malolactic fermentation added a creamy texture that echoed the burrata’s richness.

A highlight of the evening was braised short-rib pappardelle in San Marzano tomato ragù topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano. Paired with the 2022 Justin Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, aged 18 months in French oak (60% new), the wine’s ripe black-fruit core, sweet spice and classic herbal notes mirrored the layered richness of the short rib for a seamless match.

The grilled New York strip steak with rosemary garlic potatoes and wild mushroom Marsala reduction followed, complemented by Justin Isosceles 2021, the winery’s signature Bordeaux-style blend. Aromas of black currant, cherry, cedar and spice led to a full-bodied palate of cassis, vanilla and tobacco leaf. Its long, balanced finish elevated Chef Gijon’s earthy Marsala sauce.

Dessert, a decadent brownie cake with vanilla-cream sauce, closed the evening perfectly. A few saved sips of Isosceles alongside the chocolate dolce delivered a fitting finale to a memorable dinner.

United Through Reading’s Storybook Ball

Held Oct. 4 at Liberty Station’s Vesper Venue, the sold-out 2025 gala welcomed the local military community for an inspiring evening that honored United Through Reading (UTR’s) mission to keep military families connected through reading.

From the vibrant décor to the touching stories shared onstage, guests were reminded of the power of a parent’s voice and a child’s imagination. Every auction item drew enthusiastic bids, and the Raise the Paddle surpassed all expectations. The evening generated over $150,000 to support UTR’s global programs.

Founded in 1989, UTR helps service members stay emotionally connected with loved ones through recorded read-aloud story times. Each year, more than 100,000 military parents deploy, leaving nearly 250,000 children at home with millions of bedtime stories missed. UTR’s recordings allow those stories to continue. Children can watch and read along with their deployed parent, easing separation anxiety while fostering literacy and emotional well-being. The program helps maintain close family bonds, making reintegration easier when a loved one returns home.

At the heart of this year’s fundraising success was the generosity of the food and wine community. Paso Robles’ San Simeon Wines contributed a boxed trio featuring their Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Reserve Pinot Noir and flagship Stormwatch Bordeaux blend — dark, rich, and redolent of blackberry, raspberry, spice and vanilla. MSG Hospitality’s Executive Chef/Owner Ethan Yang donated a basket with gift cards to Glass Box and Cork & Craft, along with Abnormal Co. beers. Additional $100 restaurant gift cards came from Sal Ercolano’s The Godfather and The Butcher Shop restaurants, Randy Smerik’s Solare Ristorante, Tracy Borkum’s Cucina Urbana, and Victor Magalhaes’ Vittorio’s Italian Trattoria. Jim Tobin’s North County Wine Company curated the evening’s wines and provided discounted pricing, while Keith Rolle’s Gianni Buonomo Vintners offered a tasting for four at their Point Loma winery.

In a competitive industry where generosity is never assumed, it was heartwarming to see the culinary and wine communities unite once more, proving their passion for community extends well beyond the glass and table.

— Story by Rico Cassoni

Wine Bytes

• Thanksgiving with the Puffer Malarkey Collective. Celebrate the season at Animae, Le Coq, Herb & Sea and Herb & Wood, each offering a distinctive Thanksgiving menu, from Filipino-American and French-Asian flair to coastal and classic fare. All four San Diego favorites will be open Thursday, Nov. 27, for festive dining and chef-driven holiday feasts.

• Thanksgiving Food Drive: Dine & Give Back. Now through Nov. 23, Cork & Craft, Glass Box, and Zen Modern Asian Bistro are hosting a food drive benefiting Feeding San Diego, the leading hunger relief and food rescue organization in San Diego County. Bring non-perishable items and receive $1 off per item (up to $50). Enjoy great dining while helping local families share a holiday meal.

