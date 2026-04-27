Victim of fatal Oceanside hit-and-run identified

OCEANSIDE — Authorities today publicly identified a man who was killed over the weekend in a hit-and-run in northern San Diego County.

A vehicle struck Aaron Keith, 24, on state Route 76 near Singh Way in Oceanside on Sunday morning, according to police. Following the deadly impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area. Keith died at the scene.

Investigators believe the fatality occurred sometime between 1 and 8 a.m., according to police spokeswoman Gina Avalos.

“At this time, there is no suspect or vehicle description available,” Avalos said Monday afternoon. “The Oceanside Police Department Traffic Unit is actively investigating the incident in coordination with the Medical Examiner’s Office.”