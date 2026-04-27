Letters: May Day protest harms small businesses, workers

To the Editor:

The May 1, 2026, “No work, no school, no shopping day” organized by May Day Strong is out of touch with the pain it will inflict on small-business owners and their employees. The day targets policies of the current administration, including calls to end ICE raids and address the role of billionaires, while advocating for workers’ rights. Democrats risk losing a significant share of would-be supporters by being tone-deaf to the struggles of small businesses in America.

While billionaires continue to profit, many workers and small-business owners will lose a full day of wages, revenue and income.

Why not march on Home Depot, Walmart and Target instead?

May Day Strong needs to do a better job thinking through the practical impacts of a general strike that aims to help the working class, but may have the opposite effect.

Victoria Tarnovetchi

Cardiff-by-the-Sea