CTZN brings Basque spirit, California soul to Solana Beach

CTZN is the creation of Willy Wu Jye Hwa and Karine Beers, a brother-sister duo whose warmth and hospitality are as memorable as the food itself. Their infectious energy, shaped in part by their Madagascar upbringing, sets the tone from the moment you walk in. Together with Chef Juan Gonzalez, they have created a coastal tapas experience rooted in Basque spirit and California soul along Solana Beach’s Highway 101.

After six months of refining the menu and overall direction, the team invited a small media group to experience CTZN as it stands today. I joined Coast News advertising manager Sue Otto and Alex Cassaniti for an evening that began with cocktails before unfolding into a 13-course progression.

Willy Wu Jye Hwa and Karine Beers bring a deeply personal story to CTZN. Born and raised in Madagascar, the siblings came to San Diego for college and quickly fell in love with the region. Determined to build a life here, they invested their savings into launching La Clochette Du Coin in 2015, a concept that evolved from a specialty coffee bar into a destination for French-inspired dishes, pastries and breads made daily.

From those early days learning on the fly to expanding into a second location and bakery, their journey has been shaped by persistence and community support.

CTZN, first envisioned in 2022, reflects both their upbringing and their mother’s influence. Inspired by the show “Cooking with the Musketeers,” she embraced what she called “Cooking of the Earth,” where personality defines the dish.

Chef Gonzalez grew up in Baja and was educated at Gastronomy University. Along with 16 years of culinary experience from Mexico to San Francisco, Santa Barbara and San Diego, he brings his philosophy to life with a seasonal, farm-to-table approach rooted in his own family traditions.

Early pintxos menu items set the tone with clean, vibrant flavors. Pan Con Tomate delivered a simple yet precise combination of heirloom tomato and olive oil over crisp pan crystal, while croquetas de pollo offered a rich, creamy bite balanced by pickled cucumber aioli. The classic patatas bravas brought crispy potatoes elevated with the garlic aioli.

The seafood paella quickly emerged as a centerpiece of the evening. Generously layered with blue gambas, local red snapper, Hokkaido scallops and Hope Ranch mussels, the dish was both abundant and refined. Smoked trout roe and lemon aioli added depth and brightness, making it one of the evening’s most memorable courses.

Raciones continued the progression with a balance of earth and sea. Grilled prawns, finished with espelette pepper butter and preserved lemon vinaigrette, delivered bold flavor with finesse, while wild mushrooms paired with smoked yam purée and aged sherry vinegar added a grounded, umami-rich contrast.

From the wood-fired grill, a New York strip steak with mojo verde and mojo picón showcased the kitchen’s command of fire, complemented by a beautifully executed branzino al pil pil with garlic chips and fresh parsley.

Dessert provided a fitting finale. A Basque cheesecake with roasted berry compote, reduced with Pedro Ximenez sherry, was indulgent without excess and a clear highlight.

Willy Wu Jye Hwa’s wine program leans into French and Spanish influences, thoughtfully curated to complement the menu’s Basque inspiration. A Rhône blend, Domaine Remejeanne “Monte Lune” 2024, offered bright red fruit and a silky texture, while the Graillot and Raul Perez “Encinas” Tinto 2021 brought darker fruit, pepper and savory depth, pairing seamlessly across the progression.

CTZN delivers an experience that feels both intentional and inviting, where Basque tradition is reimagined through a distinctly California lens. From the warmth of Willy and Karine’s hospitality to Chef Gonzalez’s thoughtful execution in the kitchen, the restaurant strikes a balance between refinement and approachability.

Whether for a shared meal among friends or a relaxed date night along the coast, CTZN offers a compelling addition to Solana Beach’s dining scene and a concept that continues to evolve with purpose. More info at ctzn-sd.com.

— Rico Cassoni

Mother’s Day Dining

Evans Hotels offers three standout ways to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10.

At Bahia Resort, a waterfront brunch in the Mission Bay Ballroom runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a sparkling wine welcome, long-stem rose for mom and an expansive buffet. Details: bahiahotel.com/event/mothers-day-brunch-buffet ($125 adults, $55 children, under 5 complimentary).

At Catamaran Resort, a similarly timed brunch overlooks Mission Bay with carving stations, omelets, waffles, desserts, and a champagne and mimosa bar. Reservations: catamaranresort.com/event/mothers-day-brunch ($120 adults, $60 children, under 5 complimentary).

At A.R. Valentien, brunch (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and a three-course dinner (5 to 9:30 p.m.) feature seasonal dishes alongside Torrey Pines Golf Course views. Dinner is $95 adults, $55 children. Reservations: lodgetorreypines.com/event/event-arv-mothers-day-dining-ar-valentien.

Wine Bytes

• Del Mar’s West End Bar & Kitchen is hosting an Inglenook Wine Dinner on Thursday, May 14 at 6 p.m. The five-course dinner is curated by Executive Chef Brian Gist. The main course features Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb served with silky mint pea purée, roasted fingerling potatoes and classic herb chimichurri. This is paired with Inglenook Rubicon – Rutherford 2019. Price is $130 per person inclusive of tax/tip. RSVP at westenddelmar.com.

• Vittorio’s Italian Trattoria in Carmel Valley is hosting a Post & Beam (by Far Niente) Wine Dinner on Thursday, April 30, at 6 p.m. Guests will enjoy a 3-course dinner and dessert by Executive Chef Angelo Gijo. The main course features Italian-style pork belly “Porchetta” with Nouvelle potatoes and roasted vegetables paired with 2023 Post & Beam Cabernet Sauvignon. Cost is $85 per person + tax/tip. RSVP at 858-538-5884.

• Karl Strauss Brewing Company — with brewpubs in Carlsbad, Anaheim and Costa Mesa — won a Gold Medal at the 2026 World Beer Cup on April 22. The competition is often referred to the Olympics of Beer, and gold was earned for the brewery’s Windansea Wheat in the South German-style Weissbier category. Karl Strauss also won a Bronze Medal for its seasonal Golden Stout in the Coffee Beer category.

Rico Cassoni is executive producer for Taste of Wine and Food. He and founder/advisor Frank Mangio, a renowned wine connoisseur certified by Wine Spectator, are two of the leading reviewers on the web. Reach them at [email protected].