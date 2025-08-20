The heart of the Solana Beach Chamber

If you’ve been around Solana Beach for any length of time, chances are you’ve met Liz Boyes. Officially, she’s our Chamber’s Social Ambassador—but anyone who knows her understands she’s so much more.

Liz has been a vital part of the Solana Beach Chamber for over 12 years. She’s held several roles, but the one that truly lights her up is membership recruitment. On any given day, you’ll find Liz walking around town, stopping into local businesses, chatting with members, and welcoming new faces. She has an effortless way of connecting with people and sharing the benefits of Chamber membership—and her energy and warmth are simply contagious.

Liz first came to the Chamber after a decade with Coldwell Banker. One day, she walked into the Chamber office and asked if they needed help. The answer was yes—and the rest is history. Initially, she supported the office with administrative tasks, but it wasn’t long before she proposed a different approach: spend her mornings in the office, and her afternoons out in the community. It was clear where her heart—and talent—was.

Though she briefly attempted retirement, it didn’t stick. After a short break, Liz returned to the Chamber in a freelance capacity, still doing what she loves most: connecting with people. She often says that what keeps her going is the joy she finds in learning about members and helping them feel seen and supported. For Liz, it’s not just about signing up businesses—it’s about building relationships.

Liz’s story goes far beyond her Chamber work. A native New Yorker, she met and married her husband of 60 years in Brooklyn, and shortly after moved to England. His career with Johnson & Johnson took them across the globe—Hong Kong, Taiwan, and numerous U.S. cities including Hollywood, Denver, Tampa, and the Bay Area. In fact, when they settled in Solana Beach, it felt like a homecoming. They built a house in the Meadows, and later returned to the Lomas Santa Fe neighborhood where Liz lives today.

Wherever life has taken her, Liz has made the most of it. While in Hong Kong, she worked as a shopping guide for business travelers’ spouses and volunteered with a local adoption agency. She was active in the American and British clubs and built lifelong friendships around the world.

Liz is also a proud mother and grandmother. Her son, who works in private equity, has given her two wonderful grandchildren—one studying physical therapy, the other engineering. Her daughter is an HR manager at Nordstrom.

Despite all her adventures, Liz says Solana Beach is where her heart is. She loves the community’s warmth, friendliness, and family-oriented spirit. In her words, larger chambers might offer more size—but they can’t match the heart. She estimates she’s signed up hundreds of members over the years, and her passion for people hasn’t waned one bit.

Not everyone is cut out for recruitment. It takes confidence, empathy, and a gift for conversation—all things Liz has in abundance. She’s not afraid to walk into a business, introduce herself, and find common ground. And in doing so, she brings people together in a way that few can.

Liz Boyes is more than a Chamber Ambassador—she’s the spirit of Solana Beach.