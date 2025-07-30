Meet Abby Elston, Fallbrook’s new Honorary Mayor

Because Fallbrook is an unincorporated town, it has an Honorary Mayor, rather than an elected mayor. For many years, the Honorary Mayor program was a fundraiser for the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. Fallbrook residents ran as candidates for the position by hosting fundraisers and partnering with Chamber member nonprofits, which would receive 30% of the funds raised.

For the last few years, the Honorary Mayor is the Chamber Ambassador who is chosen as Ambassador of the Year at the annual Awards & Installation Luncheon. The Chamber’s luncheon was recently held at the beautiful Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens in Fallbrook.

Longtime resident and member of the Chamber, Abby Elston, was announced as the 2024 Ambassador of the Year, which bestows upon her the honor of being Fallbrook’s Honorary Mayor for the upcoming year.

Abby has lived and worked in Fallbrook for over 30 years. She is a longtime broker associate with Coldwell Banker Village Properties, she has served on the Chamber’s Board of Directors, has been very involved with the Rotary Club of Fallbrook for 25 years, and basically runs the Toys for Tots toy drive collection in Fallbrook during each Christmas season, and has done so for 35 years.

She is a very active member of the Chamber, serving as a dedicated Ambassador, helping with many events such as the Avocado Festival, Golf Tournament, Christmas Parade and other community engagements as well.

On a professional level, Abby is a multi-year recipient of numerous real estate awards, such as the Customer Satisfaction Award, Top Listing Agent, Top Selling Agent, and Top Producing Agent. Licensed since 1991 and a broker since 1999, she has mentored dozens of agents and is one of the top 10% of agents in San Diego County.

Together with her husband, Rick, she owns and operates an avocado grove. She has also been a private pilot, scuba diver, and race car driver. Abby is all about giving back, she demonstrates that on a continuous basis and Fallbrook is lucky to have her!