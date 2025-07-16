Chamber CEOs bring Encinitas, Solana Beach businesses together

Two North County leaders are teaming up to bring the business communities of Encinitas and Solana Beach closer than ever. On Wednesday, July 23, Sherry Yardley, CEO of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, and Kimberly Jones, CEO and President of the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce, will co-host a collaborative “Moonlight Mixer” and theater night at North Coast Repertory Theatre, which is a Chamber member of both organizations.

The event invites both current chamber members and local business professionals interested in learning more about membership to enjoy a networking social hour from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a special discounted performance of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder.”

Behind the scenes, the event is just one example of the energy and collaboration these chamber leaders bring to their roles.

Sherry Yardley took the helm of the Encinitas Chamber in 2020, with a focus on expanding community outreach, economic growth and championing small businesses. “This joint mixer is a fun, low pressure way for business leaders in Encinitas and Solana Beach to strengthen ties and foster regional partnerships,” Yardley said. “We look forward to an evening of connection, camaraderie, community spirit – and some fantastic live theater!”

Just down the coast, Kimberly Jones leads the Solana Beach Chamber with a dynamic background in marketing, event planning, and public relations. A North County resident for more than 20 years, Jones stepped into her role in 2024 with a clear vision to build strong partnerships, expand programs that support economic growth and create more meaningful opportunities for local business connection.

“There’s something special about this area – the sense of community, the coastal lifestyle, and the people who make it such a welcoming place to live and work,” Jones said.

“Chambers of commerce are more than networking groups—we’re connectors and advocates,” Jones emphasized. “While we share some members, this collaboration allows us to provide even greater value — expanding networks and supporting local arts all in one evening.”

The July 23 event reflects the chambers’ shared commitment to innovation and inclusion. Admission to this mixer is free for current and prospective members, with discounted theatre tickets available for $51 using code CHAMBER at northcoastrep.org.

With leaders like Yardley and Jones at the helm, Encinitas and Solana Beach chambers are fostering a coastal corridor of opportunity—uniting businesses through collaboration, creativity, and community.