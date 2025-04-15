Empowering Encinitas businesses through new Chamber partnerships

At the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, we are constantly seeking innovative ways to bring real value to our members — not only by connecting them with the local community, but by providing powerful tools and resources to help their businesses thrive. I’m excited to highlight two of our latest partnerships, both thoughtfully designed to support this very mission: one with Sister Cities Project (Eco)System and one with Chairmen’s RoundTable (CRT).

Sister Cities Project (Eco)System is a powerful, equity-driven initiative that connects businesses with trained young adults and college students from underserved communities — all while supporting workforce development and job placement. This partnership brings immediate value to Chamber members by offering free access to a skilled talent pool, helping small businesses fill critical roles with individuals ready to contribute.

More importantly, it’s about building bridges. As Sister Cities Founder Shawn McClondon says, “We’re fostering dialogue and opportunity between affluent and underserved communities.” This partnership not only supports our local business community but also drives meaningful change across San Diego County through real, measurable impact.

Equally exciting is our partnership with Chairmen’s RoundTable, a nonprofit organization made up of former CEOs and senior executives from some of the region’s top companies. Through this collaboration, Chamber members can now receive free, personalized mentorship from experts with decades of business experience. Whether you’re navigating growth, refining your business model, or facing tough decisions, CRT mentors are here to help you think strategically and scale smart.

CRT Chair Ginny Beneke said it best: “We’re delighted to be working with the Encinitas Chamber and its members. We see this as an opportunity for businesses and nonprofits of every kind to benefit from our decades of experience, while improving their success and expanding their networks.”

Both of these programs are completely free to Chamber members and are part of our ongoing mission to make the Chamber a true resource hub for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and nonprofits alike. They reflect our continued commitment to offer more than just membership – we offer true partnership, mentorship and access to opportunity. I encourage all members to take advantage of these opportunities today.

Not a member yet? Now’s the perfect time to join and take advantage of these powerful benefits. We’d love to welcome you to our Chamber community! To learn more about Chamber membership and these programs, visit www.encinitaschamber.com, email [email protected] or call (760) 753-6041.