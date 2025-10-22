Chamber engages youth in community through fall internship

The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce is proud to engage local youth in supporting our vibrant business community. This fall, we are excited to welcome Clare Donnelley, a senior at Torrey Pines High School, varsity cheerleader, and dedicated student in the school’s Business Pathway program, where she is currently taking classes in marketing and business.

Through her internship, Clare will gain hands-on experience in event planning, marketing, and community outreach while contributing her energy and fresh perspective to Chamber initiatives. Programs like this offer students a unique opportunity to develop leadership skills, learn about the local business environment, and connect with the community.

We are thrilled to have Clare on board and look forward to the impact she will make as part of the Chamber team. Stay tuned for updates and opportunities to see her in action at upcoming Chamber events.

The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce plays a vital role in keeping our seaside community thriving. Its mission is to strengthen and promote local businesses through advocacy, networking, and community engagement. The Chamber connects entrepreneurs, professionals, and residents, helping business owners navigate local issues, share resources, and build partnerships that create lasting economic vitality. From neighborhood boutiques and family-owned restaurants to innovative startups and professional service firms, the Chamber celebrates the diverse range of businesses that give Solana Beach its distinctive character and welcoming spirit.

Beyond supporting business, the Chamber serves as a unifying force for the entire community. It hosts events that bring people together, encourages civic involvement, and acts as a bridge between local leaders, city officials, and residents. The Chamber’s ongoing efforts ensure that Solana Beach remains a place where people not only choose to live and work but also take pride in contributing to its growth and well-being.

The Chamber thrives because of the people behind it. Local business owners, volunteers, and students like Clare bring fresh ideas, commitment, and creativity that keep the organization strong and responsive to the needs of the community. Every person who participates helps build a more connected and resilient Solana Beach.

Businesses, organizations, and individuals are invited to become part of this community effort. Membership in the Chamber offers opportunities for visibility, collaboration, and shared success. To learn more about joining or to explore upcoming events, visit solanabeachchamber.com.