Leadership change marks new chapter for Encinitas Chamber of Commerce

After 5 ½ years as CEO — and more than 14 years with the Encinitas Chamber — Sherry Yardley is stepping down, leaving a legacy of growth, collaboration, and resilience. She will continue in an advisory role through the end of the year before returning her focus to her consulting firm, Yardley Enterprises.

“I was drawn to the Chamber’s mission of strengthening our local business community,” Yardley reflected. “Small businesses are the heart and character of Encinitas, and I wanted to be part of something that supported their growth and success.”

Under Yardley’s leadership, the Chamber weathered some of its most challenging years, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite facing incredibly challenging times, we not only stabilized but grew — revitalizing events, expanding partnerships, and increasing visibility. I’m proud that the Chamber has become a more strategic and collaborative force in our community.”

Yardley leaves behind a Chamber that has evolved from a primarily event-driven organization to a strategic partner in local economic development, tourism and workforce readiness. Programs such as Rising Star, which honors outstanding high school seniors, and Visit Encinitas, which promotes tourism and community engagement, continue to expand the Chamber’s reach and impact.

“The Chamber’s greatest strength lies in its people,” Yardley added. “Under Carol’s leadership, I believe the Chamber will continue to thrive with fresh energy and new ideas.”

Carol Knight, a seasoned professional with over 35 years of experience, has been a driving force at the Chamber since 2021 as Community Relations & Membership Director and Director of Visit Encinitas. She will officially step into the CEO role Nov. 1. With a background in community engagement and a passion for local business, Knight is eager to build on the Chamber’s strong foundation while bringing her own energy and ideas to the role.

“I love connecting business owners with one another and with nonprofits in the area,” said Knight. “It’s creating meaningful partnerships that strengthen our entire community.”

Knight’s priorities include growing membership, enhancing collaboration with local businesses, the City of Encinitas and the 101 Mainstreet organizations, and positioning Visit Encinitas as a true welcome center for residents and visitors alike.

“Encinitas is defined by its creative, surf, and wellness communities — that’s what makes us unique,” Knight said. “My vision is to celebrate that spirit while also investing in the next generation of leaders through programs like Young Professionals and Rising Star. Our future depends on empowering the businesses and people who make Encinitas thrive.”