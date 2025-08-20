San Diego small businesses unlock AI’s potential

By Jodi Duva

AI is anything but exclusive to large organizations. Today, many solutions are designed to be budget-friendly, easy to integrate, and tailored to small business users. This technology has become a practical and valuable tool for small businesses in San Diego County across industries, helping them innovate, streamline operations, and stay competitive.

With more than 379,000 small businesses and 59% of regional employment at companies with fewer than 100 employees, San Diego’s economy is dynamic, making it an ideal environment for the adoption of AI. Whether it’s in San Diego’s biotech, marketing, healthcare or other growing industries across the county’s 18 incorporated cities, businesses of all kinds are discovering the ways AI can drive growth in one of California’s most economically diverse and growing regions.

Cox Business’s recent Small Business Survey found that more small businesses are deploying AI in everyday business operations. Two-thirds of those surveyed invested in AI for their company already, while 53% of owners planned to invest even more in AI in the year ahead.

Small business owners are using AI to increase profitability (41%), enhance productivity (41%) and improve customer experience (33%). To do this, small business owners are specifically using AI in marketing, sales, and customer service. For example, AI is being used for online product and service recommendations, order placement, live website chatbots, and customer service calls.

While AI isn’t a silver bullet for small business success, it certainly enables entrepreneurs who often end up wearing many — if not all — hats to stay ahead of the competition, offer better customer experiences, and scale more efficiently without significant overhead. This rings especially true in a competitive business environment. AI comes with a slew of security risks, too. So, ensuring your employees have guidelines in place to protect your confidential data and minimize breach opportunities is a significantly important part of the training process.

Owners Often Take on the Chief AI Operator Role

About 85% of small business owners and 72% of employees are comfortable using AI tools in the workplace. And while 62% of owners have provided training for employees, 76% don’t plan to offer an AI training course for employees.

With three out of four small business owners saying they are also responsible for implementing and managing AI at their company, it’s critical for their teams to be trained and confident using the latest business technologies. So, where possible, entrepreneurs should be sure to weave in ongoing tech training and education not only for themselves but for their teams, too.

Taking this a step further, relying on a trusted third party to serve as a tech advisor and AI implementer can make this load even lighter. According to an IDC survey of North American IT leaders, the IT skills gap affects businesses across all industries and regions. By 2026, it’s expected to become a global issue, potentially costing companies $5.5 trillion in lost revenue, so having a partner in place to help navigate the rapidly changing tech landscape is worthwhile.

San Diego knows this challenge well. Established tech companies and fast-growing startups are vying for the same skilled workers, and the competition for talent is fierce. While San Diego has established business support networks and myriad resources, companies still need a reliable technology partner to handle the infrastructure that makes AI work.

Finding Reliable Partners to Support AI Initiatives

Among its benefits, AI improves efficiency by automating repetitive tasks like data entry, freeing up teams to focus on higher-value duties. Tools like chatbots and recommendation engines can also help small businesses deliver personalized, round-the-clock customer service.

To take advantage of AI and other technology solutions, high-speed network connectivity is crucial, so small business owners have the bandwidth and support they need.

Cox Business connectivity solutions help ensure consistent access to AI. RapidScale, a comprehensive managed IT and cloud services partner, makes it easier for businesses to strategically adopt advanced technologies and unlock faster benefits. Choosing a reliable technology provider and partner with expertise in these areas ensures support that drives higher returns on investment.

AI helps small teams do more with less. As these tools improve over time and get easier to use, small businesses that embrace AI now — if they haven’t already — are putting themselves ahead of the curve. Because AI is more than a trend: It’s fast becoming a must-have tool in a small business owner’s toolkit.

With proximity to major universities and a diverse economy that nurtures traditional industries and cutting-edge technology sectors, San Diego is one of the nation’s most innovative regions. Now is the time to leverage AI for its competitive advantage.

Jodi Duva is Vice President for Cox Business in California.