Sheriff arrests juvenile brother of victim in fatal Encinitas stabbing

ENCINITAS — An individual who died over the weekend in a stabbing in Encinitas has been identified as 19-year-old Miguel Mozo-Hernandez, and the suspect in custody is his 17-year-old brother, San Diego County Sheriff’s officials confirmed.

The stabbing is believed to have occurred while the two brothers were involved in an altercation in the front yard of their residence in the 300 block of Sprucewood Drive. Deputies were called to the scene just after 10 p.m. on Saturday and found Miguel with a stab wound to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

Miguel’s brother, whose name has not been released, was located about a half mile from the scene near LA Fitness that same night. He has been charged with homicide and booked into Juvenile Hall.

The 17-year-old also had a minor injury upon his arrest, but law enforcement is still determining how it occurred, according to Lt. Michael Krugh. The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

Krugh declined to share who else lives at the residence and whether anyone else was home when the stabbing occurred.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous reports can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.