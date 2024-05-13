Suspect in custody after fatal Encinitas stabbing

ENCINITAS — An individual is in custody after a stabbing left one man dead on Saturday in Encinitas, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Deputies responded to a call about a stabbing around 10:11 p.m. on Saturday and discovered an adult male with a stab wound in the 300 block of Sprucewood Drive. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A suspect was detained about a half-mile from the scene, officials said. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, including the motivation and circumstances of the crime.

In the meantime, the Sheriff’s Department said there are no outstanding suspects and no apparent danger to the community.

The Sheriff’s Department has yet to confirm the identities of the victim or suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous reports can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.