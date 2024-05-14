Why I didn’t write this column

This popped up in my LinkedIn feed yesterday:

“Don’t want people to know you are playing Pokémon? We’ll rent our shelter dogs to you for $5 an hour so it looks like you’re walking your dog.”

This strategy would undoubtedly appeal to overworked employees, traveling businesspeople, and potential pet owners wanting to test the concept without major commitment. Singles looking to meet dog-loving romantic partners might also benefit.

The results reported to date?

A waiting list of people wanting to pay to walk a dog.

A shelter making so much money in “rental fees” that they’ve waived adoption fees.

People out walking rented dogs posting pictures of themselves. Then other folks visiting the shelter asking to adopt specific pooches.

People telling the shelter: “Hey, I didn’t think I wanted a dog. But me and this dog get along really well. I’m not bringing him back.”

The shelter currently having no dogs available to rent, and there is now a waiting list. They are currently bringing dogs in from a different shelter to be “rented.”

Sounds brilliant, no? And it helps explain puppy rental operations now in Provo and Seattle.

Only…it’s not true (well, the puppy rentals are, but not the rest).

A quick visit to Snopes.com reveals that the Muncie (Indiana) Animal Shelter did enact a Pokémon Go dog walking program in 2016, inviting locals to walk shelter dogs during their gaming sessions.

However, they didn’t charge players to rent the dogs, weren’t rapidly cleared of dogs through adoption and didn’t make megabucks off the program.

The fallacy of this “tail” persuaded me to not write the story promoting the efforts in Muncie.

In truth, like the “send greeting cards to a dying child” request, this heartwarming “story” continues circulating with little truth propelling it.

It’s an excellent reminder of the importance of doing thorough research before latching on to a narrative we wish were true.

Because hanging your own credibility on someone else’s arguably bogus tale is a one-way ticket to looking foolish, unprofessional or both.

And that is the last thing anyone needs!

Still, I’m now left wondering if there’s a future in a “Rent A Kid” franchise operation geared to childless couples contemplating having one of their own…

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

