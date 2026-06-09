San Marcos sets harsher penalties for illegal fireworks

SAN MARCOS — Individuals who set off illegal fireworks in the city of San Marcos will have to pay higher citations for repeated violations under new regulations recently adopted by the City Council.

Consumer fireworks are illegal in all parts of San Diego County. Currently, San Marcos imposes a $1,000 citation for each instance of selling, using, or setting off fireworks within the city, including firecrackers, party poppers, bombs, rockets, torpedoes, Roman candles, Sky Lanterns, and other devices intended for pyrotechnic displays or explosions.

Violating these rules also qualifies as a misdemeanor in San Marcos.

Under the new regulations, an individual will be charged $1,000 for the first violation, $2,500 for the second, and $5,000 for the third.

Mayor Rebecca Jones and City Councilmember Danielle LeBlang brought forward the item on the May 26 City Council agenda. Because much of the city’s boundaries fall within the Very High Fire Hazard Zone, unpermitted fireworks can pose a major fire danger, city staff said.

“The increases are being proposed to reflect the serious threat to public health and safety represented by fireworks, with respect to the potential for personal injury as well as the threat of fire,” a staff report states.

The council adopted the recommended citation increases on the consent calendar and did not discuss the item.

Neighboring North County cities like Oceanside, Escondido, and Carlsbad have also been cracking down on illegal fireworks in the past year with new regulations. San Marcos’ new fee schedule is similar to what was adopted in Oceanside last year.

Escondido’s new regulations have also shifted the focus from the individuals who set off fireworks to the property owners.

While fires are a year-round risk in Southern California, the risk will continue increasing as the summer progresses, especially in areas with dry vegetation and steep slopes. Firefighters battled two blazes in San Diego County on Monday alone — one in Sorrento Valley and another near the Oceanside Airport north of State Route 76.

San Marcos leaders encourage those looking to enjoy Fourth of July fireworks to view the city’s annual Red, White and Boom! event at Bradley Park.