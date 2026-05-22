Escondido cracks down on illegal fireworks

ESCONDIDO — The city is cracking down on illegal fireworks following an increase in their use over the past several years.

The Escondido City Council unanimously adopted a new ordinance on May 13 to strengthen enforcement against illegal fireworks, following similar actions by other cities across the state. Oceanside recently approved a comparable enforcement effort.

Although Escondido’s current fireworks ordinance remains legally valid, it is “operationally ineffective for modern enforcement realities,” Police Capt. Ryan Banks told the council.

“It creates an environment in which enforcement relies on witnessing the act and identifying a specific violator and detaining them,” Banks said. “Only a physical act can be issued a citation, meanwhile property owners and tenants are effectively immune.”

Banks said that by the time officers arrive, fireworks are often no longer visible, the individual responsible cannot be identified, or crowds have dispersed.

Under the previous ordinance, fines were capped at $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense and $500 for additional violations within a one-year period. The new ordinance allows fines of up to $1,000 and possible misdemeanor charges.

The changes also shift enforcement away from identifying the individual who launched the fireworks and toward the person who owns or controls the property where the activity occurred. Property owners, tenants or organizers of gatherings where illegal fireworks are used may now be held responsible. The ordinance also allows the city to seek reimbursement for emergency response and disposal costs related to illegal fireworks.

The ordinance additionally authorizes the use of drones to help identify locations where fireworks are being used illegally. The drones will relay information to officers responding on the ground.

The council approved the ordinance nearly two months before the Fourth of July holiday, when the city typically experiences its highest volume of fireworks-related activity.

According to calls-for-service data, fireworks activity is heavily concentrated around the summer holiday. Between 2023 and 2025, about 28.6% of all annual fireworks-related calls occurred on July 4. Nearly 93% of those calls were reported between 6 p.m. and midnight, with the highest volume occurring between 8 and 10 p.m.

Residents have urged the city for years to take stronger action against illegal fireworks, citing wildfire risks, impacts on veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder, and distress caused to pets.

“Our dogs and residents who have reactive problems like PTSD will really appreciate this,” said Skip Middleton.

Denise Rolen, chief executive officer of the Escondido Fire Safe Council, thanked the city for adopting the new rules.

“We’ll be watching for substantial results and looking to the city to make adjustments,” she added.

Rolen also suggested the city consider replacing its annual Fourth of July fireworks display with a drone show.

Deputy Mayor Joe Garcia said residents have waited years for stricter enforcement.

“I really expect that this Fourth of July will be a lot more peaceful — and I love the idea of drones,” he said.

The city plans to launch a public education campaign in the weeks leading up to July 4 to inform residents about the new rules.