After nearly 37 years, Pacifica Del Mar to close in December

DEL MAR — A longtime culinary staple at the Del Mar Plaza will be closing its doors in December after nearly 37 years in operation, restaurant owners have announced.

Known for its high-quality seafood, cocktails, and spectacular ocean views, Pacifica Del Mar opened as one of the first businesses in the newly-built Del Mar Plaza at the corner of Camino Del Mar and 15th Street back in 1989.

Last month, Pacifica Del Mar shared a statement on social media announcing the upcoming closure and thanking customers for their years of patronage.

“Since opening in 1989, Pacifica Del Mar has been more than just a restaurant — it has been a gathering place, a tradition, and a part of the fabric of Del Mar and North County for nearly four decades,” the restaurant said on May 15. “While saying goodbye is incredibly difficult, we hope you will visit us one last time before we close our doors.”

Del Mar Plaza representatives confirmed they chose not to renew Pacifica’s lease for the upcoming year. They thanked the restaurant for its many years at the plaza and said they will announce a new operator in the coming months.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing the guest experience and maintaining the highest standards for the Plaza, we periodically evaluate our tenant mix and long-term vision for the property. Following this review, we have chosen to move forward with a new restaurant operator whose concept aligns with our goals for the future of Del Mar Plaza,” said property manager Tamara Failla.

“We believe this exciting new addition will elevate the dining experience, contribute to the vitality of the Plaza, and better serve the evolving needs of our community,” she went on.

Over the years, Pacifica Del Mar has been a destination for visitors to the Del Mar Racetrack, loyal customers’ regular weeknight dinners and bar visits, and special events like birthdays, anniversaries, and wedding receptions.

While the city has changed greatly and now features several restaurants at the plaza, Pacifica Del Mar has been credited with helping to define Del Mar’s dining scene with a classic menu that still features some day-one dishes, such as the sugar-spiced salmon.

It has also survived major shakeups, including recessions, leadership changes (longtime owners Kipp Downing and Jacquee Renna-Downing sold it to Sangiv Chopra in 2016), and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many staff have also worked at the restaurant for a long time, some for decades.

“We are especially proud of the dedicated team members who have spent decades with us, with many serving over 10 years and several over 30 years. Their loyalty, passion, and hard work helped shape Pacifica Del Mar into what it became,” the restaurant said.

Pacifica Breeze Cafe, a related but separate sibling restaurant offering casual breakfast and coffee at the Del Mar Plaza, closed in late April, a couple of weeks prior to Pacifica Del Mar’s closure announcement.

Pacifica Del Mar is located at 1555 Camino Del Mar.