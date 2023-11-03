Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Oct. 3 to Oct. 15 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees in these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 11:17 a.m. on Oct. 3 at 500 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen bicycle ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 11:17 a.m. on Oct. 3 at 500 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 46, reported a stolen black Aventon Pacer 500 bicycle ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud (obtaining money by false pretenses) at 2:59 p.m. on Oct. 3 at 100 Coop Court, Encinitas. The male victim, 52, reported stolen U.S. currency ($1,075.32) on Aug. 20.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:14 p.m. on Oct. 5 at 1000 Guildford Court, Encinitas. The male victim, 72, reported miscellaneous stolen items ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property (narcotics) at 3:31 p.m. on Oct. 5 at 100 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 11:46 a.m. on Oct. 5 at 1800 Lake Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 25, reported a stolen red and black motorcycle or scooter ($4,500).

Carillo, 33, was arrested for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 1:36 a.m. on Oct. 3 at 100 Little Oaks Road, Encinitas.

Diaz Gomez, 35, and Carbajal, 46, were arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on Oct. 4 at Encinitas Blvd and Via Cantebria, Encinitas, for conspiracy to commit a crime (felony), robbery (felony), shoplifting (misdemeanor), possession of burglary tools (misdemeanor) and theft of merchandise with the intent to sell or exchange over $950 (felony). The victims, Ross, Burlington and a woman, 40, reported stolen miscellaneous clothing ($1,751.37) and a cell phone ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a residential burglary in progress at 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 5 at 1100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The male victim, 28, reported stolen video games ($300).

Niedens, 45, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. on Oct. 5 at 1500 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for misdemeanor driving without a valid driver’s license and DUI (alcohol).

Palacios, 18, was arrested and booked at 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 at 3200 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 7:38 a.m. on Oct. 6 at 100 Coral Cove Way, Encinitas. The female victim, 44, reported stolen a black BMW X7 M60i xDrive ($150,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 10:19 a.m. on Oct. 6 at 100 North El Camino Real, Suite 20, Encinitas. Law enforcement recovered a brown and black Ruger pistol.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 11:01 a.m. on Oct. 6 at 100 Jupiter Street, Encinitas. The male victim, 31, reported stolen a license plate ($40).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 11:34 a.m. on Oct. 6 at 200 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach. The male victim, 37, reported a stolen white Rad Power e-bike ($2,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle vandalism at 12:47 p.m. on Oct. 6 at 1100 Nardo Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 46, reported a broken car window ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud (obtaining money by false pretenses) at 3:52 p.m. on Oct. 6 at 600 Stratford Court, Del Mar. The female victim, 76, reported stolen U.S. currency ($20,000).

Solanamendez, 21, was arrested at 7:36 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Village Park Way and Mountain Vista Drive, Encinitas, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol).

Wellenstein, 33, was arrested at La Costa Avenue and Piraeus Street and booked into Vista Detention Facility at 11 p.m. on Oct. 6 for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and misdemeanor use or under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) at 7:22 a.m. on Oct. 7 at 1000 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The male victim, 55, reported a damaged red pickup ($10,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for threatening communications and miscellaneous at 3:13 p.m. on Oct. 7 at R. Roger Rowe Elementary School, 5900 La Granada, Rancho Santa Fe.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor shoplifting at 4:07 p.m. on Oct. 7 at CVS, 400 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($488.74).

Griggs, 41, was arrested at 200 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked into Vista Detention Facility at 8:54 p.m. for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Miller, 59, was arrested at CVS, 400 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility at 12:20 a.m. on Oct. 8 for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (public intoxication).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fight at 12:24 a.m. on Oct. 8 at 2nd Street and D Street, Encinitas. Three male victims reported misdemeanor simple battery (minor injuries) and felony battery with serious bodily injury (severe laceration).

Carey, 21, was arrested at 600 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 2:03 a.m. on Oct. 8 for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (public intoxication).

Noel, 34, was arrested at Vons, 200 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked into Vista Detention Facility at 3:41 a.m. on Oct. 8 for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (public intoxication).

Gutierrez, 44, was arrested at 9:31 a.m. on Oct. 8 at 100 Mangano Circle, Encinitas, for misdemeanor obstructing or resisting a peace officer and battery on a peace officer or emergency personnel.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony commercial burglary at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Shur Guard Storage, 400 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach. Multiple victims reported stolen items, including CDs ($300), a computer ($300), jewelry ($1,000), a Magnum pistol, five pistols (unknown make or model), and three rifles (unknown make).

Esparza, 53, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 7:10 a.m. on Oct. 5 at Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Paqua, 56, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 8:49 a.m. on Oct. 5 at Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Vargas, 29, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 8:56 a.m. on Oct. 6 at 600 W. Mission Avenue, Escondido.

Johnson, 40, was arrested and booked into Vista Detention Facility at 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 7 at N. Rios Avenue and Lomas Santa Fe, Solana Beach, for misdemeanor driving while suspended, DUI (alcohol) and felony DUI with prior specific convictions.

Huerta, 54, was arrested at Santa Fe Drive and Evergreen Drive, Encinitas, and booked into Vista Detention Facility at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 for felony DUI (alcohol) causing bodily injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony commercial burglary at 5:41 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Bevmo, 100 Solana Hills Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, a store, reported stolen liquor ($2,860.78).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 8 at 1000 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim, 56, reported a stolen white pickup ($27,000).

Scrivnor, 63, was arrested at the Encinitas Transit Center, East D Street, Encinitas, and booked into Vista Detention Facility on Oct. 8 for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Mendez, 42, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 12:20 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Escondido Transit Center, 700 W. Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Bodden, 61, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Escondido Transit Center, 700 W. Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 4:22 p.m. on Oct. 4 at 4000 Porte de Palmas, San Diego. Law enforcement recovered ammunition.

Thibedeau, 54, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 5 at 1800 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

Morgan, 44, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 in Escondido.

Bessey, 43, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Wildwood Community Center, 600 E. Vista Way, Vista.

Lett, 66, was arrested at 600 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at 7:44 p.m. on Oct. 6 into Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol).

Bridgwaters, 35, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 5:05 p.m. on Oct. 6 at 400 N. Coast Highway 101, Oceanside.

Currie, 37, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 at 700 Grand Avenue, Spring Valley.

Scrivnor, 63, was arrested at 7:55 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Encinitas Blvd and Saxony Road, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances, driving with a suspended license and prior DUI conviction, and expired registration.

Moore, 24, was cited and released at 8:29 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Vons, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and appropriating lost property.

Crouch, 37, was cited and released at 8:29 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Vons, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and appropriating lost property.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 11:22 a.m. on Oct. 10 at 100 N. El Camino Real, Suite 20, Encinitas. Law enforcement recovered a silver Colt MK IV pistol, a black Sabre S-1005 taser, miscellaneous ammunition and a magazine (Colt MK IV pistol,.380).

Gaston, 28, was arrested and booked into Vista Detention Facility for a felony carrying a concealed dirk or dagger at 12:38 p.m. on Oct. 10 at CVS Pharmacy, 600 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

Gil, 36, was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (public intoxication) and resisting a peace officer at 3:50 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Encinitas Gas and Oil, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious circumstance at 7:09 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Village Park Way and Coolngreen Way, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony assault with a deadly weapon at 10:54 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Mackinnon Avenue and Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 56, reported a minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a disturbance (fight) at 5:17 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Brigantine Restaurant, 3200 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The male victim, 35, reported a minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 8:11 p.m. on Oct. 10 at 1000 Saint Albans Place, Encinitas. The female victim, 58, reported two stolen license plates ($44).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 2:37 p.m. on Oct. 11 at 2300 Newcastle Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 46, reported stolen motor vehicle parts and accessories ($3,000).

Rodriguez, 24, was arrested and booked into Vista Detention Facility on a felony bench warrant at 4:29 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Chevron, 400 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas.

Almarez, 39, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant at 8:54 a.m. on Oct. 9 in the 600 block of W. Mission Avenue, Escondido.

Pyper, 51, was arrested and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Wildwood Park, 500 E. Vista Way, Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft (from a building) at 11:54 a.m. on Oct. 11 at 200 Pacific View Lane, Encinitas. The male victim, 64, reported stolen jewelry ($8,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 4:26 p.m. on Oct. 12 at 1400 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim, 73, reported a stolen red vehicle ($5,000).

Burrell, 32, was arrested on a felony bench warrant for an existing case at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 12 at 500 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The suspect was booked into the Las Colinas Women’s Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:24 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Encinitas Fitness and Boxing, 600 Westlake Street, Encinitas. The female victim, 36, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($560).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:26 p.m. on Oct. 12 at 200 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen black Lectric e-bike ($1,000).

Mendez, 38, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance at 12:55 p.m. on Oct. 11 in the 600 block of West Mission Avenue, Escondido.

Romero, 34, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant for an existing case at 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the College Sprinter Station, 4100½ Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

Ramos, 31, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant for an existing case at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Jack in the Box, 700 Sycamore Avenue, Vista.

Prado, 49, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant for an existing case at 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 11 at 700 E. Vista Way, Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor shoplifting at 8:12 a.m. on Oct. 12 at CVS, 600 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, a store, reported stolen liquor ($399.96).

Frutos, 24, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant for an existing case at 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 12 at Escondido Transit Center, 700 W. Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Acevedo, 31, was arrested for felony possession of controlled substance for sale, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and misdemeanor bench warrant at 8:43 a.m. on Oct. 12 at Escondido Transit Center, 700 W. Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Conn, 61, was cited and released for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (begging) at 1:35 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Encinitas Blvd and Saxony Road, Encinitas.

Dash, 26, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant for an existing case at 6:27 p.m. on Oct. 12 at 900 Glen Arbor Drive, Encinitas.

Cruz, 34, was arrested for a felony parole violation at 10:24 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Moonlight Beach, 400 W. B Street, Encinitas. The suspect was booked into Vista Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony residential burglary at 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 13 at 15600 Puerta del Sol, Rancho Santa Fe.

Jenkins, 53, was arrested and cited for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 5:26 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Sushi Lounge, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

Bennett, 40, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, and use of a controlled substance at 3:36 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Cielo Village Gate House, 18000 Calle Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe. The suspect was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Wermers Companies, 1900 N. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas. The victim reported a damaged lock ($40) and miscellaneous items ($10).

Dutcher, 42, was cited and released on a misdemeanor active warrant for an existing case at 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 11 at Vista Transit Center, 200 N. Santa Fe Road, Vista.

Garcia, 24, was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (public intoxication) at 2:53 a.m. on Oct. 15 at 2100 Montgomery Avenue, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 10:42 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Upper Moonlight Beach, 400 W. C Street, Encinitas. Law enforcement recovered a black Canon PowerShot G16 camera, a silver Akaso EK7000 camera, a black knife, two watches (black and blue), a blue Kindle, a black Harman/Kardon speaker box, and a black Avella VH501 video tripod.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud (obtaining money by false pretenses over $950) at 12:43 p.m. on Oct. 17 at 900 Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim, 31, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($13,219).

