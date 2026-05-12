Oceanside advances crackdown on illegal fireworks

Oceanside officials are moving forward with a new law to strengthen enforcement against the use of illegal fireworks throughout the city.

The ordinance, introduced and unanimously approved by the City Council on May 6, makes it unlawful for any person to use or possess illegal or dangerous fireworks, or for property owners to allow the use of illegal fireworks on their property.

The ordinance includes tiered penalties for violators, including $1,000 for a first offense, $2,500 for a second offense, $5,000 for a third offense and an annual maximum of $10,000.

Fire Division Chief Blake Dorse said fines will be reduced by 50% during the first 12 months. Mayor Esther Sanchez previously requested the reduction in January, as the city continues to educate residents during the first year without as much of a financial burden.

The council first directed staff to explore enforcement strategies to address the use of illegal fireworks last August. The fines reflect laws enacted by other California cities in recent years targeting illegal fireworks, including Sacramento, Elk Grove and Riverside.

Dorse noted that the law specifically targets dangerous fireworks as defined by state law.

“We’re not looking for sparklers, we’re looking for things that are going to create public nuisance, noise, and potential wildland fires,” Dorse said.

The city’s public outreach efforts to inform residents about the new law will include social media announcements, press releases, flyers and community education materials emphasizing fire risk, penalties and drone enforcement beginning at least 30 days before July 4.

The program will include increased staffing during seven-hour windows during peak fireworks periods using both air and ground responses, including at least two to three drones — each staffed by one police officer and one deputy fire marshal — and one ground contact team staffed by two police officers. One police sergeant would also supervise enforcement activities.

The drones would be used in a response-based manner to relay information to ground personnel, who would attempt to contact violators, investigate infractions and confiscate fireworks when possible.

Dorse clarified that the drones would not be used for continuous surveillance and would operate in compliance with federal and state law.

Although the enforcement law was proposed around the Fourth of July, it could also be used during other holidays with high fireworks activity, such as New Year’s Eve.

City staff estimates the program will cost $32,060 annually. Fines are expected to fund ongoing enforcement operations.