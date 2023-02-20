One killed, one hospitalized in Rancho Santa Fe crash

RANCHO SANTA FE — One person was killed and one person was hospitalized from a crash Sunday night in Rancho Santa Fe.

The crash, at 15627 Via De La Valle, was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 10:34 p.m.

Witnesses reported the vehicle was on fire, the CHP said.

One patient was taken by paramedics to UC San Diego Medical Center in unknown condition.

